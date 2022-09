ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Never mind what everyone is saying on TV and sports-talk radio, or writing on opinion blogs and newspapers. It’s what the players inside the Denver Broncos’ locker room are saying about their maligned head coach Nathaniel Hackett that has the greatest impact on how the team will perform in their next game on Sunday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers.

DENVER, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO