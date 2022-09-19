Read full article on original website
Mount Airy Casino fined after kids ages 11 and 13 gambled, state says (UPDATE)
Children and teens — ranging from 11 to 18 years old — were found gambling on the gaming floor of Mount Airy Casino Resort, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. The board approved Wednesday a consent agreement during its public meeting, resulting in a $160,000 fine for...
WINNER: $1 Million Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Sold North Of Lehigh Valley
A scratch-off Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold north of the Lehigh Valley. The $1,000,000 Cash King ticket was sold at Boyer's Food Markets on West Bertch Street in Lansford (Carbon County), state lottery officials announced on Monday, Sept. 19. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for...
Veterans getting tax exemption in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Thanks to two new resolutions from Lackawanna County commissioners, those who served our country are now eligible for a tax exemption. The new resolutions aim to help veterans and their families. If you are a 100 percent disabled veteran or a veteran's widow, you'll soon be...
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this month
A popular local grocery store in Lehigh County just announced that it would be closing its doors at the end of September. Many community members have expressed their condolences and well wishes on the business's Facebook page.
Township to 'sniff out' offensive smell in Schuylkill County
A lingering odor is offending the noses of residents in one community in Schuylkill County. The smell is coming from a natural source, but an unexpected one.
Central Pa. business was front for illegal drug manufacturing, feds claim
WILLIAMSPORT – The federal government claims a Lewisburg business was a front for the manufacture of illegal narcotics. The allegation is contained in a search warrant affidavit filed Wednesday in U.S. Middle District Court in the investigation into the synthesis of illegal narcotics that resulted in the 2019 indictments of three men.
Keeping watch on Lackawanna County parks
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Lackawanna County commissioners have approved using about $950,000 in federal funding to purchase equipment to monitor the four county parks: McDade, Aylesworth, Covington, and Merli-Sarnoski. Cameras with 360-degree views will be installed along with equipment to track vehicles going in and out. "License plate...
Bucks County man credits CBS3 for getting long-awaited refund after contractor never started work
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Eyewitness News is getting results. A Bucks County man credits CBS3 for getting him a long-awaited refund after we reported that the man's contractor never started home-improvement work he promised to do months ago. Last week, Mark Zdanowicz showed Eyewitness News an old fence in the backyard of his Levittown home that he's been wanting to replace. He hired a contractor named John Wiley, of Advanced Fence Systems, to do the work.Zdanowicz said he gave Wiley a $2,000 deposit in April, but he never showed. "We had a date scheduled for the end of May," Zdanowicz said. "Came...
Zoning board: Bus lot to go into residential Luzerne County neighborhood
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It's a blow to people living in a Luzerne County neighborhood. The Hanover Township zoning board voted 3 to 2 to allow a bus depot to operate on a property on South Main Street in the Preston section of Hanover Township by the Hanover Industrial Park.
Pizza Fundraiser held for Pittston Memorial Library
PITTSTON, Pa. — This was no ordinary night at the local hotspot. Folks turned out for a big fundraiser to benefit an important institution. The Pittston Public Library invited folks for a night of beer, music, and pizza at the Red Mill Bar in the city. Money raised will...
Woman facing animal cruelty charges in Susquehanna County
MONTROSE, Pa. — A woman is facing charges in an animal cruelty investigation in Susquehanna County. State police say Makayla Kingston is now facing animal cruelty counts after two dogs were found with no food or water. According to investigators, the dogs were locked inside a hot trailer on...
Pa. fire that killed sisters was caused by charging hoverboard, lawsuit alleges
A Hellertown house fire that killed two sisters was caused by a charging hoverboard, a new lawsuit alleges. Brianna “Bri Bri” N. Baer, 15, and Abigail “Abbie” Kaufman, 10, were killed in the April blaze in the home in the 600 block of Linden Avenue in the Northampton County, Pa., borough.
Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania
On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
One injured in West Penn crash
One person was injured Wednesday afternoon when involved in a crash in West Penn Township. The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. as the driver was traveling south on Route 309 and was rear-ended. West Penn firefighters and members of the Tamaqua Rescue Squad and Tamaqua ambulance extricated the victim. The victim was treated at the scene before being transported to St. Luke’s Miners campus in Coaldale. West Penn Township police are investigating the incident. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Data suggests many Lehigh Valley marijuana offenders could be shut out of pardon program
Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect that minor traffic violations would not be held against marijuana offenders seeking entry into the pardon program. Pennsylvania’s one-time marijuana pardon program could be life-changing for thousands of state residents, although data from a local think tank suggests many Lehigh Valley offenders could be shut out of the program.
Schuylkill County Police Reports: Wednesday, September 21st, 2022
SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on September 14th, 2022, Samantha Downer, 30, of Saint Clair was pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration. She was also found to driving with a suspended driver's license and expired insurance. She was also in possession of suspect methamphetamine.
Thief used company information to get loan
Benton, Pa. — A thief used a business' information to take out a loan worth $120,000. An executive from Benton Foundry, 5297 State Route 487, contacted Bloomsburg State Police after learning someone had used their personal and company information to take out a small business loan of $120,000. State Trp. Thomas Butch said the victim is a 55-year-old man from Shavertown.
Fire damages apartment building in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire heavily damaged an apartment building in Luzerne County. Flames broke out around 9 p.m. on Tuesday along Boland Avenue in Hanover Township. Officials say the fire started on the second-floor apartment, and the building suffered heavy damage. One person was home when the...
Woman sentenced for stealing money from social quarters
READING, Pa. — A Berks County woman will spend at least a year behind bars for stealing more than $1 million from her employer. A judge sentenced Vycky Macri to one to two years in jail followed by 10 years of probation. She's also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the Shillington Social Quarters.
These people are still missing in PA, some for decades
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 66 people missing in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News has compiled a list of a few of those cases. Edward Maps, the oldest missing person case in northeast Pennsylvania Of all the people on this list, Edward Maps has […]
