ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Lansford, PA
County
Carbon County, PA
Carbon County, PA
Lifestyle
Newswatch 16

Keeping watch on Lackawanna County parks

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Lackawanna County commissioners have approved using about $950,000 in federal funding to purchase equipment to monitor the four county parks: McDade, Aylesworth, Covington, and Merli-Sarnoski. Cameras with 360-degree views will be installed along with equipment to track vehicles going in and out. "License plate...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County man credits CBS3 for getting long-awaited refund after contractor never started work

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Eyewitness News is getting results. A Bucks County man credits CBS3 for getting him a long-awaited refund after we reported that the man's contractor never started home-improvement work he promised to do months ago. Last week, Mark Zdanowicz showed Eyewitness News an old fence in the backyard of his Levittown home that he's been wanting to replace. He hired a contractor named John Wiley, of Advanced Fence Systems, to do the work.Zdanowicz said he gave Wiley a $2,000 deposit in April, but he never showed. "We had a date scheduled for the end of May," Zdanowicz said. "Came...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnep Tv#Food Markets#The Pennsylvania Lottery
Newswatch 16

Pizza Fundraiser held for Pittston Memorial Library

PITTSTON, Pa. — This was no ordinary night at the local hotspot. Folks turned out for a big fundraiser to benefit an important institution. The Pittston Public Library invited folks for a night of beer, music, and pizza at the Red Mill Bar in the city. Money raised will...
PITTSTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
skooknews.com

Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania

On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

One injured in West Penn crash

One person was injured Wednesday afternoon when involved in a crash in West Penn Township. The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. as the driver was traveling south on Route 309 and was rear-ended. West Penn firefighters and members of the Tamaqua Rescue Squad and Tamaqua ambulance extricated the victim. The victim was treated at the scene before being transported to St. Luke’s Miners campus in Coaldale. West Penn Township police are investigating the incident. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
TAMAQUA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Data suggests many Lehigh Valley marijuana offenders could be shut out of pardon program

Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect that minor traffic violations would not be held against marijuana offenders seeking entry into the pardon program. Pennsylvania’s one-time marijuana pardon program could be life-changing for thousands of state residents, although data from a local think tank suggests many Lehigh Valley offenders could be shut out of the program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Police Reports: Wednesday, September 21st, 2022

SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on September 14th, 2022, Samantha Downer, 30, of Saint Clair was pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration. She was also found to driving with a suspended driver's license and expired insurance. She was also in possession of suspect methamphetamine.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Thief used company information to get loan

Benton, Pa. — A thief used a business' information to take out a loan worth $120,000. An executive from Benton Foundry, 5297 State Route 487, contacted Bloomsburg State Police after learning someone had used their personal and company information to take out a small business loan of $120,000. State Trp. Thomas Butch said the victim is a 55-year-old man from Shavertown.
BENTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages apartment building in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire heavily damaged an apartment building in Luzerne County. Flames broke out around 9 p.m. on Tuesday along Boland Avenue in Hanover Township. Officials say the fire started on the second-floor apartment, and the building suffered heavy damage. One person was home when the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman sentenced for stealing money from social quarters

READING, Pa. — A Berks County woman will spend at least a year behind bars for stealing more than $1 million from her employer. A judge sentenced Vycky Macri to one to two years in jail followed by 10 years of probation. She's also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the Shillington Social Quarters.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

These people are still missing in PA, some for decades

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 66 people missing in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News has compiled a list of a few of those cases. Edward Maps, the oldest missing person case in northeast Pennsylvania Of all the people on this list, Edward Maps has […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy