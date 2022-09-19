ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

altoday.com

Kay Ivey promises tax relief for citizens if given a second term

Governor Kay Ivey addressed the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. In addition to the Governor’s normal talking points she added support for “providing tax relief in the pocket books of Alabamians.”. The Governor did not go into detail and did not say whether she favored one-time tax...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

North Alabama non-profits partake in 4th annual Recovery Resource Fair

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Organizers of the Recovery Resource Fair want to lend you a hand if you or a loved one is addicted to drugs or alcohol. Huntsville nonprofit Partnership for a Drug-Free Community is bringing together more than 20 different organizations to bring resources to the people who need them.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

New Wellstone Crisis Center opens in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Thirty years ago, Alabama's first female governor, Lurleen Wallace, became known as a mental health pioneer to help those in need. Her mentee, Governor Kay Ivey was at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Wellstone Crisis Center where she looks to continue the fight. "My mentor, Gov. Lurleen Wallace, laid the very foundation for mental health care which throughout the past three decades has been placed on the back burner way too long, but it's time it's been time for Alabama to prioritize mental health services."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Madison Co. faces highest veteran suicide rate in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over 150 veterans committed suicide in Alabama in 2020. According to the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, these deaths represent 18% of the state’s suicides for the year. Nearly 60% of the suicides were veterans over the age of 60. Paulette Risher, President of Still...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

This Alabama school system is one of 33 chosen for a unique project

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Department of Education announced partnerships with some 33 school districts in the state. This year, Enterprise will be one of 33 school districts selected by the state to take part in “MTSS” by the 2-27 academic year, each of the state’s 138 public school districts will be part of […]
ENTERPRISE, AL
WAFF

Decision 2020

The two runoffs only affect City of Huntsville Districts 2 and 3. Decision 2022: A run for district four Huntsville City Council member. Incumbent Bill Kling runs against retired firefighter and businessman Mark Clouser. Commission Chairman Dale Strong wins Alabama’s 5th Congressional District GOP runoff. Updated: Jun. 22, 2022...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

City of Decatur receives grant to study route for bridge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur was recently awarded a grant to study and select a route for another bridge over the Tennessee River. On Monday, the City Council voted to accept the grant. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the $1 million grant was...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Want a job in Huntsville’s music industry?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - September is oficially Huntsville Music Month and there are so many different ways to celebrate!. From live music to work shops and even job fairs, the Rocket city is surely becoming a rockin’ city. If you’re someone who isn’t just looking to hangout...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Voters heading to the polls Tuesday for Huntsville Municipal runoffs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to vote in the runoffs for the Huntsville Municipal Election. The two runoffs only affect City of Huntsville Districts 2 and 3. The first race is for Huntsville City Council District 2. David Little, Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama city makes Travel + Leisure’s list of ‘25 Best College Towns’

Travel + Leisure named the “25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.” this month, and Alabama has yet another claim to fame. “From coast to coast, these are the best American college towns and cities,” Stacey Leasca writes, helping parents figure out where to send their kids when the time comes. “As for what makes a great college town, that’s a little subjective, but we like to think it’s a place that has a good mix of educational and professional opportunities, proximity to schools, and plenty of other co-eds ready to mix it up.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
aldailynews.com

Law enforcement: Class D felony ‘experiment’ a failure

Emergency responders have been called for suspected drug overdoses at a home in Hartselle, Alabama three times during a recent 10-day stretch. But the known drug house has been a problem for the community and Police Chief Justin Barley longer than that. And because of current state laws regarding Class D felonies, including possession of controlled substances, it could continue to be a nuisance and safety issue, Barley told Alabama Daily News recently.
HARTSELLE, AL

