HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Thirty years ago, Alabama's first female governor, Lurleen Wallace, became known as a mental health pioneer to help those in need. Her mentee, Governor Kay Ivey was at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Wellstone Crisis Center where she looks to continue the fight. "My mentor, Gov. Lurleen Wallace, laid the very foundation for mental health care which throughout the past three decades has been placed on the back burner way too long, but it's time it's been time for Alabama to prioritize mental health services."

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO