Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Councilman Bill Kling defends vote for wife’s $600 retirement bonus
A Huntsville resident is calling for the resignation of City Councilman Bill Kling. On Aug. 12, Kling proposed and voted for a plan to give retirees of the city of Huntsville bonuses. Kristen Goode wants Kling, who has served on the council for 30 years and was re-elected last month,...
altoday.com
Kay Ivey promises tax relief for citizens if given a second term
Governor Kay Ivey addressed the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. In addition to the Governor’s normal talking points she added support for “providing tax relief in the pocket books of Alabamians.”. The Governor did not go into detail and did not say whether she favored one-time tax...
WAFF
Huntsville officials celebrate groundbreaking of federal courthouse building
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and other city officials were on site for the groundbreaking of the new federal courthouse building in Huntsville on Monday. The courthouse will be home to the United States District Court of North Alabama when it is completed. The courthouse will have...
WAFF
North Alabama non-profits partake in 4th annual Recovery Resource Fair
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Organizers of the Recovery Resource Fair want to lend you a hand if you or a loved one is addicted to drugs or alcohol. Huntsville nonprofit Partnership for a Drug-Free Community is bringing together more than 20 different organizations to bring resources to the people who need them.
New Wellstone Crisis Center opens in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Thirty years ago, Alabama's first female governor, Lurleen Wallace, became known as a mental health pioneer to help those in need. Her mentee, Governor Kay Ivey was at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Wellstone Crisis Center where she looks to continue the fight. "My mentor, Gov. Lurleen Wallace, laid the very foundation for mental health care which throughout the past three decades has been placed on the back burner way too long, but it's time it's been time for Alabama to prioritize mental health services."
WAFF
Madison Co. faces highest veteran suicide rate in Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over 150 veterans committed suicide in Alabama in 2020. According to the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, these deaths represent 18% of the state’s suicides for the year. Nearly 60% of the suicides were veterans over the age of 60. Paulette Risher, President of Still...
Alvarez wins bitter Huntsville school board race, compared Republicans to ‘parasites’
After a long, ugly local election, Andrea Alvarez will fill a Huntsville City School board seat for a term. Alvarez, who ran what she says was an “intentionally” nonpartisan race, will replace eight-year District 3 incumbent Elisa Ferrell, who ran on a nonpartisan ticket in 2014. Alvarez’s core...
This Alabama school system is one of 33 chosen for a unique project
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Department of Education announced partnerships with some 33 school districts in the state. This year, Enterprise will be one of 33 school districts selected by the state to take part in “MTSS” by the 2-27 academic year, each of the state’s 138 public school districts will be part of […]
Little, Alvarez win races for Huntsville City Council, School Board
After two runoff elections on Tuesday night, David Little will sit on the Huntsville City Council and Andrea Alvarez on the Huntsville Board of Education when the next term begins.
WAFF
Decision 2020
The two runoffs only affect City of Huntsville Districts 2 and 3. Decision 2022: A run for district four Huntsville City Council member. Incumbent Bill Kling runs against retired firefighter and businessman Mark Clouser. Commission Chairman Dale Strong wins Alabama’s 5th Congressional District GOP runoff. Updated: Jun. 22, 2022...
WAFF
City of Decatur receives grant to study route for bridge
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur was recently awarded a grant to study and select a route for another bridge over the Tennessee River. On Monday, the City Council voted to accept the grant. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the $1 million grant was...
New mental health crisis center in Huntsville ‘will change lives’
Jeremy Blair’s vision became reality on Monday. The CEO of Wellstone Behavioral Health in Huntsville has long seen the need for emergency care for those enduring mental health crises and lobbied for years for a system of crisis centers throughout Alabama to meet that need. On Monday, Blair welcomed...
WAFF
Want a job in Huntsville’s music industry?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - September is oficially Huntsville Music Month and there are so many different ways to celebrate!. From live music to work shops and even job fairs, the Rocket city is surely becoming a rockin’ city. If you’re someone who isn’t just looking to hangout...
WAFF
Voters heading to the polls Tuesday for Huntsville Municipal runoffs
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to vote in the runoffs for the Huntsville Municipal Election. The two runoffs only affect City of Huntsville Districts 2 and 3. The first race is for Huntsville City Council District 2. David Little, Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council...
Decatur Morgan Hospital Power of Pink Campaign events announced
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation will be fundraising through their Power of Pink Campaign.
Alabama city makes Travel + Leisure’s list of ‘25 Best College Towns’
Travel + Leisure named the “25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.” this month, and Alabama has yet another claim to fame. “From coast to coast, these are the best American college towns and cities,” Stacey Leasca writes, helping parents figure out where to send their kids when the time comes. “As for what makes a great college town, that’s a little subjective, but we like to think it’s a place that has a good mix of educational and professional opportunities, proximity to schools, and plenty of other co-eds ready to mix it up.”
Thousands of North Alabama bikers commemorate Trail of Tears
Thousands of motorcycles rolled into Madison on Saturday for the 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Ride.
aldailynews.com
Law enforcement: Class D felony ‘experiment’ a failure
Emergency responders have been called for suspected drug overdoses at a home in Hartselle, Alabama three times during a recent 10-day stretch. But the known drug house has been a problem for the community and Police Chief Justin Barley longer than that. And because of current state laws regarding Class D felonies, including possession of controlled substances, it could continue to be a nuisance and safety issue, Barley told Alabama Daily News recently.
Huntsville Utilities reports another scam targeting customers
A new scam is targeting Huntsville Utilities (HU) customers.
Alabama Woman Files Million Dollar Lawsuit For Rude And Pretty Stupid Behavior
THIS IS A VERY IMPORTANT LAWSUIT. An Alabama woman is suing McDonalds (also in Alabama) for doing what MANY of us have become used to every single day. Sherry Head, has a pretty good head on her shoulders. I know some folks that would have just taken this without standing...
