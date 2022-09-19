ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

Albany Med Health System launches new branding effort for main hospital, Capital Region branches

The Albany Med Health System has announced a new branding effort for its main hospital and member organizations. Leaders say Albany Medical Center, Columbia Memorial Health, Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and the Visiting Nurses will share a common visual identity anchored by the health system name and logo. Albany Med Health System president and CEO Dr. Dennis McKenna launched a new public awareness campaign Monday:
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Fight leads to Albany High School lockdown

Albany High School was on lockdown for part of the afternoon Tuesday after a fight in the building. Albany Police said the fight was between two students. The school says the lockdown started around 12:50 p.m. Police were called to help the school’s security staff. The school says they...
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Albany City Auditor raises profile with overseas trip

In Netherlands, Dorcey Applyrs laying a wreath for fallen soldiers on behalf of the City of Albany during the annual City of Nijmegen ceremony at the Waal Crossing monument. Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs has been spreading "Albany goodwill" around the world. Since being appointed by Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

‘Refugee Resettlement in Saratoga Region’ panel to meet today

The “Refugee Resettlement in the Saratoga Region: What’s Happening and How to Help” will be a panel discussion on Wednesday, at 7 p.m. on the third floor of Saratoga Springs City Hall.  Panelists will include representatives of Immigrant Advocates Response Collaborative (Immigrant ARC), US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI), the Ukrainian American Cultural Center (Watervliet), the Giving Circle (Saratoga Springs), and the Adirondack Welcome Circle (Glens Falls). This panel discussion will kick off Saratoga Springs Peace Week.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
iheart.com

City of Schenectady to Rename Street After Neil Golub Wednesday

On Wednesday, the City of Schenectady is going to be renaming one of its streets in honor of Price Chopper/Market 32 founder Neil Golub. The street that's currently known as Maxon Road will also now be called Neil Golub Way. Officials say that Golub has been committed to improving both the Electric City and the Capital Region for the last 70 years. During that time, he's served on the boards of Union College, Schenectady 2000, Ellis Medicine, and several other organizations around the area.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Malta bathroom vandalized

A bathroom in the town of Malta was vandalized over the weekend. That’s according to the town of Malta facebook page. It happened at Malta Community Park. The town is requesting anyone with information to call the Saratoga County sheriff’s office.
MALTA, NY

