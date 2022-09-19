Read full article on original website
threeriversnews.com
Allegations levied on county fair board after Old Engine Association pulls out of fair
CENTREVILLE — The St. Joe Valley Old Engine Association has been a staple of the St. Joseph County Grange Fair for the last 40 years. Bringing antique tractors to the fairgrounds near the front entrance of the fair and assisting with certain events, the group of tractor enthusiasts have normally been a routine sight at the fairgrounds every year since 1982.
wtvbam.com
Two local McDonald’s restaurants to stay in the Maynard family
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – McDonald’s announced on Wednesday that Michael and Jessica Maynard have purchased and are now running restaurants in Battle Creek at 6079 B Drive North and in Bronson at 708 East Chicago Street. The two locations were previously owned by Michael’s parents, Jim and...
WWMTCw
Allegan County Fair breaks attendance record with popular performers
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County Fair broke records Saturday. Through the lens: Allegan County Fair bring fun and entertainment. Over 318,000 people attended the record-breaking weekend, according to Saree Miller, executive director of the Allegan County Fair. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Sam Hunt with Travis Denning performed in the...
kzookids.com
Best New Restaurants in Kalamazoo: Your Fave New Dining Spots
We are lucky to live in Kalamazoo with so many culinary masterpieces nearby. While we LOVE our restaurants (6600+ votes for the best restaurants in Kalamazoo support that notion), we never settle for good enough when it comes to our food. And neither do our local restaurant owners: even during...
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Renzema's Bakery
Loaves of bread sit on display at Renzema’s Bakery on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 214 Link Ln in Parchment. Renzema's Bakery sells different types of bread for people to order the night before or purchase the next morning.Get Photo. 8 / 16. Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Renzema’s Bakery...
WATCH: Crowd At Allegan County Fair Gathers to Cheer On Dancing Plainwell Teen
This is the type of feel good story we love to hear about! The Allegan County Fairgrounds are always a special place during fair season, and this year was no different. The 170th Allegan County Fair took place September 9-19, 2022 and was filled with fun games, thrilling rides, and every fried food imaginable. Thankfully one of the most magical moments at this year's fair was caught on camera!
Two Men and a Truck moves into new 17,000-square-foot facility in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Less than a year after breaking ground on a new 17,000 square-foot facility, Two Men and a Truck is completely moved into its new digs on the east side of Kalamazoo. The company on Wednesday morning celebrates the opening of the new facility, located at 3521...
WANE-TV
Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
2 injured when pickup and box truck collide near Paw Paw
Two people were injured when a pickup truck collided with two other vehicles southwest of Paw Paw, police say.
WILX-TV
Illness impacting wild animals in Meridian Township
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something is causing strange and even possibly aggressive behavior in raccoons and coyotes here in Mid-Michigan. Wildlife experts think it may be a virus that’s not dangerous to people but it could be to your pets. The Meridian Township Police Department are in contact with...
Crash and Fight Highlight Spectator Race At Kalamazoo Speedway
Going to the race track can be one of the more fun times for yourself, for a date, or even with family or friends. There are tons of different types of races or Derbys that you can watch at a race track and they never disappoint and provide immense entertainment to their attendees. From School Bus Figure 8's to demolition Derbys, limo Derbys, drag races, traditional races, and so much more are offered to draw in spectators.
southcountynews.org
Celebrating 60 years of ministry
A former Vicksburg United Methodist pastor, Rev. Dr. Lowell (Wally) Walsworth, was honored July 10 for his 60 years of ordained ministry. Vicksburg pastor from 1981 to 1993, Walsworth was recognized at a special worship at Sturgis United Methodist Church, where he left full-time pastoral appointments in 1995 to work full time at Olivet College. Friends, family, former parishioners and current worshipers at the Sturgis church attended to recognize his service as well as the establishment of a scholarship at Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary, Evanston, Ill., in honor of his long ministry.
WILX-TV
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks stolen golf cart
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Hillsdale County are looking for a stolen golf cart. According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, the golf cart was stolen from the Litchfield area. It has blue and silver seats, a lifted body and black wheels. Authorities said the graphics on the sides have been removed.
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: PCRH becomes first ProMedica Hospital to Utilize Gastric Electrical Stimulator
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital has announced they have pioneered a new technology that will help to enhance quality of life and decrease symptoms for patients with severe stomach issues. Doctor John Carr recently performed a neurostimulator implantation procedure using the Enterra II Neurostimulator device. The...
abc57.com
MSP Investigating theft of fifth wheel RV trailers
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- Michigan State Police are investigating the theft of two fifth wheel RV trailers stolen from a storage lot in the 14000 block of US 12 in White Pigeon. The RV trailers were stolen between April and August of 2022. One is a 2023 white Arctic...
wtvbam.com
Bronson water tank shut down for at least a month for interior painting
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – Interior painting for the City of Bronson’s water tower got underway on Monday which means it will be shut down for at least the next month. City Manager Brandon Mersman says a temporary pressure tank has been installed to keep the system pressurized. During...
WANE-TV
Steuben County man finds burglars in home, fires 2 shots; trio arrested
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Steuben County homeowner fired two shots after he found a pair of burglars in his home Wednesday morning. Now three people face charges in the case. Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 9:15 a.m. to a home along Division Road, about six...
wlen.com
Adrian Commission Approves Changes to Trash/Recycling Ordinance
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission voted to approve changes to the current trash and recycling ordinance. With the new totes for city residents, alterations to the current rules had to be looked at by the group. Administrator Greg Elliott talked about those changes with WLEN News…. Tune...
WKHM
Eleven Reported Injuries at Albion’s Festival of Forks Fight
Five Albion Police officers sustained minor injuries and six others were arrested after a fight Saturday evening. The Albion Department of Public Safety reports that police received a report of a fight during the Festival of Forks. When officers arrived, they were told a person wearing a mask had a gun and a 15-year-old fitting the description was running down the street with other people.
Neighbors hold vigil for toddler shot, killed in Battle Creek
People laid candles, flowers, and stuffed animals in Kai’s honor, but says the best gift would be for someone with information to come forward to police.
