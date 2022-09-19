ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

KLEM

KLEM News for Monday, September 19

At the request of the County’s Fire Departments, the State Fire Marshal has declared a ban on open burning in Plymouth County as of tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. Le Mars Fire Rescue Chief Dave Schipper, who made the request to the state, says the fire danger is increasing into the fall harvest season.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man sentenced to federal prison for meth

SIOUX CITY—A 46-year-old former Primghar man was sentenced Friday, Sept. 16, to 10 years in federal prison. Daniel Ryan Trevino pleaded guilty on Feb. 5 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed that from December 2020...
SHELDON, IA
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Entertainment
Sioux City, IA
Government
Sioux City, IA
Entertainment
kiwaradio.com

Pursuit That Began In Le Mars Ends At Sheldon

Northwest Iowa — A high-speed chase that began in Le Mars Monday evening ended when the suspect vehicle became disabled after hitting spike strips set out by Sheldon Police. According to the Le Mars Police Department, one of their officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the southwest side of Le Mars around 8:40 Monday evening. Police say the vehicle failed to yield to the officer’s emergency lights and sirens.
LE MARS, IA
Person
Nathalia Holt
Person
Steve Hansen
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Luis Alberto Perez Lavariega, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 12, seven days jail, one year probation. Audrey Marie Vandall, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Before Judge...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Western Christian sees growing enrollment

HULL—The number of wolves in Western Christian High School’s Wolfpack has grown to record figures in recent years. The Hull private school’s fall enrollment this academic year is 295 pupils, which is an increase of 30 students over the past two years. The school’s freshman class this...
HULL, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man guilty of attempted murder in downtown shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A Woodbury County jury on Wednesday found a teenager guilty of attempted murder for a shooting in downtown Sioux City a year ago. At the conclusion of a five-day trial, jurors needed just under two hours to find Aaron Word, 18, of Sioux City, guilty of attempted murder, willful injury and going armed with intent. Charges of intimidation with a weapon and trafficking in stolen firearms were dismissed prior to trial.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kwit.org

INTERVIEW: Preview of 2022 Alley Art Festival with Brent Stockton of Vangarde Arts

This weekend Vangarde Arts is hosting the Alley Arts Festival in downtown Sioux City. Brent Stockton shared details with Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer. * Vangarde Arts is also in the running for a national grant to bring a music festival to Cook Park in Sioux City. Public voting ends on September 21st for the proposal that would include a series of 10 concerts and improvements to Cook Park. For more information, click here.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sketched in: A new mural goes up in Sioux City

A new mural is joining others in Sioux City. Artist David Manzanares is working on a creation on the west side of a building at 809-811 W. Seventh St., facing Hamilton Boulevard. The finished mural will face Hamilton Boulevard and includes depictions of Estrellas de Jalisco, a local dance group....
SIOUX CITY, IA
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
kwit.org

Check It Out: Fortune Favors the Dead by Stephen Spotswood

This is Kelsey Patterson with the Sioux City Public Library and you’re listening to Check It Out. Today, I’m recommending Fortune Favors the Dead by Stephen Spotswood. I know I’ve recommended a lot of mysteries here on Check It Out, but I think I can honestly say I’ve never recommended a piece of hardboiled detective fiction...until today.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Semi’s Cargo Sustains Over $100,000 In Damages In Highway 60 Accident

Alton, Iowa — No injuries were reported but hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage was done to the cargo a truck was hauling when an accident occured near Alton on Monday, September 19. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office tells us that shortly after 1:00 p.m., 41-year-old Nicholas...
ALTON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man drives vehicle without permission

ORANGE CITY—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, in Orange City on charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Gerardo Ivan Ramos stemmed from him being...
ORANGE CITY, IA

