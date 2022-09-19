Read full article on original website
Related
KLEM
KLEM News for Monday, September 19
At the request of the County’s Fire Departments, the State Fire Marshal has declared a ban on open burning in Plymouth County as of tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. Le Mars Fire Rescue Chief Dave Schipper, who made the request to the state, says the fire danger is increasing into the fall harvest season.
siouxlandnews.com
Chinook brings in historic F-80 fighter jet to Sioux City air base for repainting
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — If you happened to see a large helicopter hauling a fighter jet through the skies of Sioux City last week, your eyes weren't playing tricks on you!. A Chinook brought a historic F-80 fighter jet to the Air National Guard paint facility at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City in mid-September.
nwestiowa.com
Man sentenced to federal prison for meth
SIOUX CITY—A 46-year-old former Primghar man was sentenced Friday, Sept. 16, to 10 years in federal prison. Daniel Ryan Trevino pleaded guilty on Feb. 5 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed that from December 2020...
siouxlandnews.com
Local veteran looks back 1 year after U.S. leaves Afghanistan
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Coming up on Siouxland News, anchor Larry Wentz talks with a local veteran one year after the pullout from Afghanistan. Tune in to this story Wednesday only on Siouxland News on FOX.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiwaradio.com
Pursuit That Began In Le Mars Ends At Sheldon
Northwest Iowa — A high-speed chase that began in Le Mars Monday evening ended when the suspect vehicle became disabled after hitting spike strips set out by Sheldon Police. According to the Le Mars Police Department, one of their officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the southwest side of Le Mars around 8:40 Monday evening. Police say the vehicle failed to yield to the officer’s emergency lights and sirens.
New mural being made on West 7th Street
The City of Sioux City has announced a new mural will be created on West 7th Street.
2 arrested following pursuit starting in Le Mars
The Le Mars Police Department (LMPD) arrested two suspects after pursuit in Plymouth County.
Sioux City dog attack leaves man with ‘significant injuries;’ Authorities looking for dog, woman
Authorities are looking for a woman or the dog she was walking after the dog attacked a man Tuesday morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Luis Alberto Perez Lavariega, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 12, seven days jail, one year probation. Audrey Marie Vandall, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Before Judge...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City man's dog is one of only 34 of its breed in America
Alex Johnson, talks about Frank, his Barbado da Terceira breed dog. Frank is one of about 34 of his breed in America and one of 200-300 worldwide. The Barbado da Terceira is a medium-sized herding dog that originated in Portugal.
North Sioux City dispensary will keep license
A medical marijuana dispensary in North Sioux City will be able to keep its state license even though the facility violates city rules defining where dispensaries can be located.
nwestiowa.com
Western Christian sees growing enrollment
HULL—The number of wolves in Western Christian High School’s Wolfpack has grown to record figures in recent years. The Hull private school’s fall enrollment this academic year is 295 pupils, which is an increase of 30 students over the past two years. The school’s freshman class this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man guilty of attempted murder in downtown shooting
SIOUX CITY -- A Woodbury County jury on Wednesday found a teenager guilty of attempted murder for a shooting in downtown Sioux City a year ago. At the conclusion of a five-day trial, jurors needed just under two hours to find Aaron Word, 18, of Sioux City, guilty of attempted murder, willful injury and going armed with intent. Charges of intimidation with a weapon and trafficking in stolen firearms were dismissed prior to trial.
kwit.org
INTERVIEW: Preview of 2022 Alley Art Festival with Brent Stockton of Vangarde Arts
This weekend Vangarde Arts is hosting the Alley Arts Festival in downtown Sioux City. Brent Stockton shared details with Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer. * Vangarde Arts is also in the running for a national grant to bring a music festival to Cook Park in Sioux City. Public voting ends on September 21st for the proposal that would include a series of 10 concerts and improvements to Cook Park. For more information, click here.
kwit.org
The Exchange 09.21.22: McCook Lake residents concerned about canal, housing project; Theater, film, arts gear up for fall; WIT to offer team sports
This week on The Exchange we talk with a union representative about the future of rail workers policies, in the aftermath of an averted strike last week. Also, Western Iowa Tech is going to add team sports to student activities, we talk with WIT President Terry Murrell about the change.
Sioux City Journal
Sketched in: A new mural goes up in Sioux City
A new mural is joining others in Sioux City. Artist David Manzanares is working on a creation on the west side of a building at 809-811 W. Seventh St., facing Hamilton Boulevard. The finished mural will face Hamilton Boulevard and includes depictions of Estrellas de Jalisco, a local dance group....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kwit.org
Check It Out: Fortune Favors the Dead by Stephen Spotswood
This is Kelsey Patterson with the Sioux City Public Library and you’re listening to Check It Out. Today, I’m recommending Fortune Favors the Dead by Stephen Spotswood. I know I’ve recommended a lot of mysteries here on Check It Out, but I think I can honestly say I’ve never recommended a piece of hardboiled detective fiction...until today.
kiwaradio.com
Semi’s Cargo Sustains Over $100,000 In Damages In Highway 60 Accident
Alton, Iowa — No injuries were reported but hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage was done to the cargo a truck was hauling when an accident occured near Alton on Monday, September 19. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office tells us that shortly after 1:00 p.m., 41-year-old Nicholas...
nwestiowa.com
Man drives vehicle without permission
ORANGE CITY—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, in Orange City on charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Gerardo Ivan Ramos stemmed from him being...
McKnight's
Vendor sues to identify mystery owners of shuttered nursing home so it can sue for fraud
A vendor serving an Iowa nursing home is accusing the owner of fraud in a case involving unpaid bills of more than $344,000. But first, the vendor has to figure out who the actual owner is. Touchstone and Indian Hills have debts totaling nearly $1 million of unpaid debts to...
Comments / 0