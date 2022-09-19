ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

Trial begins for Navy Sailor accused in USS Bonhomme Richard fire in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Trial began Monday for a young Navy sailor accused of setting a fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego. Seaman Recruit Ryan Sawyer Mays, 21, faces charges of arson and willful hazarding of a vessel for allegedly setting the blaze that began July 12, 2020, and burned for several days while the warship was docked at Naval Base San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

The Miramar Air Show returns Sept. 23 – 25

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Miramar Air Show is returning to San Diego starting Friday, Sept. 23 at 8 a.m. and will go until Sunday, Sept. 25. The Miramar Air Show is a staple of San Diego culture as a military city, and each year thousands flock to to the Marine Corps Air Station for the three-day event.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Three-day military convention and art festival “Force-Con” comes to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Force-Con 2022, a three-day military convention and art festival, is coming to San Diego revolving around military veterans and POW’s. Friday, Sept. 23 through Saturday, Sept. 25 the San Diego Air and Space Museum will host the event, which kicks off with the Red Carpet Gala Celebrating 100 years of Naval Carriers and Honoring Legends of Aviation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
kusi.com

San Diego business owners fed up with homeless in community

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless crisis continues to grow and residents are calling out to city leaders to find a solution. Sara Krencicki owns Lashlift San Diego in the East Village. As a a business owner in Downtown, she deals with the growing homeless population on a near-daily basis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Remember Me Thursday® – Ways you can participate!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Remember Me Thursday Rescue Contest is now open for entries. Jessica Gercke from the Helen Woodward Animal Center joined KUSI’s Mark Mathis to talk about the contest and what it entails. For more information visit their website.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Riverwalk redevelopment breaks ground Wednesday, Sept. 21

MISSION VALLEY (KUSI) – A redevelopment project is underway in Mission Valley that is set to change the area’s landscape. Riverwalk San Diego is striving to establish a “Live, Work, Play” neighborhood that fulfills San Diego’s Climate Action Plan. KUSI’s Diane Tuazon went live on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Person
Seal
kusi.com

Southwestern College celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Southwestern College is celebrating San Diego’s rich Hispanic history during Hispanic Heritage Month through various events and initiatives. Dr. Mark Sanchez, President and Superintendent of Southwestern College, has spearheaded a number of initiatives on campus, including permanently waiving facility rental fees to members of the Kumeyaay Nation who have historically called the San Diego region their home. He also certified an academic partnership with the Universidad Autónoma de Baja California (UABC) in Tijuana, California, which included an initiative to allow low-income UABC students to attend Southwestern College while paying in-state tuition.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego family business has Yelp’s best rated horchata

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new list was published by Yelp saying that the best cup of horchata in California can be found right here in San Diego. It’s no surprise for most San Diegans, our Mexican food is a point of pride for the entire county. According to Yelp, the best cup of the vanilla rice drink can be found at Barrio Donas in Northern San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Arson#Navy
kusi.com

Jennifer Hudson joins KUSI’s daytime programming weekdays at 11 a.m.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Weekdays at 11 a.m. the new Queen of Daytime TV Jennifer Hudson will join KUSI on Channel 51 with her up-and-coming show “The Jennifer Hudson Show”. The singer and actress proudly presented her all-star line up of guests for “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on KUSI’s “Good Morning San Diego”. Her new show premiered Sept. 12 of this year, the same day as Hudson’s 41st birthday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego City Council votes to increase price of water

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Council voted Tuesday to increase our water rates by 3%, the latest blow to already insanely high cost of living in San Diego. The rate hike is the second time in the last two years that water rates have increased. Since Democrats...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego County gas prices rise sharply, now averaging $5.479

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 6.4 cents Wednesday to $5.479, a day after rising 2.2 cents. It is 9.8 cents more than one week ago, 18.5 cents higher than one month ago and $1.13 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

