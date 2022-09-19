Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus paymentJ.R. HeimbignerSan Diego, CA
Authentic Italian Pizza and Pasta - Ambrogio15Dinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Cute French Crepe Spot in San Diego - FroglandersDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Top Brunch Spot in San Diego - Farmer and the SeahorseDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
New Revolving Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - MikamiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Related
kusi.com
Trial begins for Navy Sailor accused in USS Bonhomme Richard fire in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Trial began Monday for a young Navy sailor accused of setting a fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego. Seaman Recruit Ryan Sawyer Mays, 21, faces charges of arson and willful hazarding of a vessel for allegedly setting the blaze that began July 12, 2020, and burned for several days while the warship was docked at Naval Base San Diego.
kusi.com
The Miramar Air Show returns Sept. 23 – 25
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Miramar Air Show is returning to San Diego starting Friday, Sept. 23 at 8 a.m. and will go until Sunday, Sept. 25. The Miramar Air Show is a staple of San Diego culture as a military city, and each year thousands flock to to the Marine Corps Air Station for the three-day event.
kusi.com
Man sentenced to probation for entering San Diego Zoo enclosure with daughter
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who carried his 2-year-old daughter into the San Diego Zoo’s elephant habitat was sentenced Thursday to probation, with credit for time served in custody. Jose Manuel Navarrete, 26, pleaded guilty to a felony child endangerment count for climbing through multiple barriers to...
kusi.com
Three-day military convention and art festival “Force-Con” comes to San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Force-Con 2022, a three-day military convention and art festival, is coming to San Diego revolving around military veterans and POW’s. Friday, Sept. 23 through Saturday, Sept. 25 the San Diego Air and Space Museum will host the event, which kicks off with the Red Carpet Gala Celebrating 100 years of Naval Carriers and Honoring Legends of Aviation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kusi.com
San Diego business owners fed up with homeless in community
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless crisis continues to grow and residents are calling out to city leaders to find a solution. Sara Krencicki owns Lashlift San Diego in the East Village. As a a business owner in Downtown, she deals with the growing homeless population on a near-daily basis.
kusi.com
Remember Me Thursday® – Ways you can participate!
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Remember Me Thursday Rescue Contest is now open for entries. Jessica Gercke from the Helen Woodward Animal Center joined KUSI’s Mark Mathis to talk about the contest and what it entails. For more information visit their website.
kusi.com
Riverwalk redevelopment breaks ground Wednesday, Sept. 21
MISSION VALLEY (KUSI) – A redevelopment project is underway in Mission Valley that is set to change the area’s landscape. Riverwalk San Diego is striving to establish a “Live, Work, Play” neighborhood that fulfills San Diego’s Climate Action Plan. KUSI’s Diane Tuazon went live on...
kusi.com
Bill Walton calls out Mayor Todd Gloria for allowing the homeless to destroy San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we all know, San Diego’s homeless crisis is only getting worse under the leadership of Mayor Todd Gloria, who continues to pretend like he is working to fix the issue. But all his efforts have failed. In downtown San Diego alone, there is...
RELATED PEOPLE
kusi.com
Southwestern College celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Southwestern College is celebrating San Diego’s rich Hispanic history during Hispanic Heritage Month through various events and initiatives. Dr. Mark Sanchez, President and Superintendent of Southwestern College, has spearheaded a number of initiatives on campus, including permanently waiving facility rental fees to members of the Kumeyaay Nation who have historically called the San Diego region their home. He also certified an academic partnership with the Universidad Autónoma de Baja California (UABC) in Tijuana, California, which included an initiative to allow low-income UABC students to attend Southwestern College while paying in-state tuition.
kusi.com
San Diego family business has Yelp’s best rated horchata
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new list was published by Yelp saying that the best cup of horchata in California can be found right here in San Diego. It’s no surprise for most San Diegans, our Mexican food is a point of pride for the entire county. According to Yelp, the best cup of the vanilla rice drink can be found at Barrio Donas in Northern San Diego.
kusi.com
City Council considers raising price of water in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the coming year, San Diegans may be made to pay up to 3% more for running water. San Diego City Council is voting Tuesday on increasing the rate San Diegans pay for water, as if our cost of living wasn’t bad enough. A...
kusi.com
Mayor Bill Wells: Motel vouchers don’t fix homelessness, just push it out of sight
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Recent efforts by city leaders to quell the rise in homelessness in San Diego County have grown more desperate in the face of the oncoming election season. The city has just taken over a 34-room hotel with the intention of turning it into a non-congregate shelter for seniors experiencing homelessness.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kusi.com
Jennifer Hudson joins KUSI’s daytime programming weekdays at 11 a.m.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Weekdays at 11 a.m. the new Queen of Daytime TV Jennifer Hudson will join KUSI on Channel 51 with her up-and-coming show “The Jennifer Hudson Show”. The singer and actress proudly presented her all-star line up of guests for “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on KUSI’s “Good Morning San Diego”. Her new show premiered Sept. 12 of this year, the same day as Hudson’s 41st birthday.
kusi.com
San Diego City Council votes to increase price of water
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Council voted Tuesday to increase our water rates by 3%, the latest blow to already insanely high cost of living in San Diego. The rate hike is the second time in the last two years that water rates have increased. Since Democrats...
kusi.com
San Diego County gas prices rise sharply, now averaging $5.479
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 6.4 cents Wednesday to $5.479, a day after rising 2.2 cents. It is 9.8 cents more than one week ago, 18.5 cents higher than one month ago and $1.13 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.
kusi.com
San Diego County gas prices rise slightly to average of $5.393 per gallon
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose three-tenths of a cent Monday to $5.393. It is 4.5 cents more than one week ago, 8.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.046 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.
Comments / 0