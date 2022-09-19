ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

People

Funeral Guest Reveals Prince Harry's Sweet Gesture to Make Meghan Markle 'Comfortable' at Service

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex both appeared emotional at different points during Monday's events Prince Harry was sure to support Meghan Markle as much as she supported him during Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Speaking with PEOPLE after the poignant services, funeral guest and attorney Pranav Bhanot shared some of the moments he saw between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the Westminster Abbey state funeral. "You saw the reassurance that Harry was giving to Meghan at times when they were walking together and had to go in their different directions," Bhanot told...
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Children Can Start Using Royal Titles After King Charles III’s Accession

Introducing Prince Archie and Princess Lili! After King Charles III was officially proclaimed sovereign, his children and grandchildren received new titles. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their official royal positions (and the styling of an His/Her Royal Highness distinction) when they stepped back from their roles of senior royals in 2020, their children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 15 months — are now able to be called prince and princess since their grandparent is the reigning monarch.
TheDailyBeast

King Charles Reportedly Told Prince Harry Meghan Markle Was ‘Not Welcome’ at Balmoral

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. King Charles III told his son Prince Harry that Meghan Markle was not “welcome” to join the rest of the royal family at Balmoral, the Sun has reported. If true, the report would solve the mystery of why Meghan was announced as to be going to Balmoral with Harry on Thursday, and then just as suddenly revealed not to be going.
Vice

Photos of What You Didn’t See During the Queen’s Funeral

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was finally buried in Windsor Castle after a weeklong tour from Scotland to London. It marked the end of a ten-day period of national mourning in which 250,000 people lined up to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Abbey, creating a kind of Ultimate Boss of British queueing; brands scrambling to post the most #respectful tweet and Center Parcs rowing back on the decision to imprison holiday goers in their lodges in order to observe the funeral.
The US Sun

The secret meaning behind why Kate Middleton and Camilla are wearing white pearls as they mourn the loss of the Queen

THE nation has entered a period of mourning following the sad announcement that Her Majesty the Queen passed away at the age of 96 yesterday afternoon. The Royal Family will likely be seen wearing black during this time out of respect for the monarch - and we have seen Kate Middleton and Camilla wearing white pearls for a very important reason.
Elle

Why Prince William Really Invited Meghan Markle to That Walkabout, According to Royal Photographer

The former royal Fab Four's surprise appearance together on Saturday sparked a flurry of coverage about how it all came together, given brothers Prince William and Prince Harry's strained relationship. Kensington Palace ultimately revealed that William invited Meghan Markle and Harry to join him and Kate Middleton, per People. A royal source added to the outlet that William thought the walkabout “was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”
Daily Mail

Royal staff left 'fuming' over celebrities and MPs using priority lanes to see the Queen's coffin while many loyal members of the Royal Household were not able to get an opportunity to go

Junior members of the royal household have been left ‘upset and disappointed’ at not being able to see the Queen lying in state. Her staff say it is a ‘kick in stomach’ that MPs have been allowed to jump ahead of the queue – and take four guests with them – when many of those who served her loyally for years have not even been able to pay their respects.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Queen Elizabeth Designed Her Own Hearse With the Help of Jaguar Land Rover

Queen Elizabeth II left nothing to chance when it came to her funeral. The state hearse carrying Britain’s longest-serving monarch’s coffin was designed by The Royal Household and Jaguar Land Rover, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The queen had ultimate say over the vehicle—just as she did with all her funeral arrangements—consulting on the planning process and approving the final model before her death last week at the age of 96.
AOL Corp

Prince William Says Walk Behind Queen's Coffin 'Brought Back a Few Memories'

Prince William said walking behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin "brought back a few memories" as he spoke to well-wishers on Sept. 15. "The walk yesterday was challenging," William told a crowd gathered at Sandringham Estate. "Brought back a few memories." William and his wife, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, viewed...
The Independent

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
