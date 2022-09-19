The Duke and Duchess of Sussex both appeared emotional at different points during Monday's events Prince Harry was sure to support Meghan Markle as much as she supported him during Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Speaking with PEOPLE after the poignant services, funeral guest and attorney Pranav Bhanot shared some of the moments he saw between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the Westminster Abbey state funeral. "You saw the reassurance that Harry was giving to Meghan at times when they were walking together and had to go in their different directions," Bhanot told...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO