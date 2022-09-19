Read full article on original website
What Happens to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin After the Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services have concluded. She has now been laid to rest. Here's what happens to her coffin after the services.
Funeral Guest Reveals Prince Harry's Sweet Gesture to Make Meghan Markle 'Comfortable' at Service
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex both appeared emotional at different points during Monday's events Prince Harry was sure to support Meghan Markle as much as she supported him during Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Speaking with PEOPLE after the poignant services, funeral guest and attorney Pranav Bhanot shared some of the moments he saw between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the Westminster Abbey state funeral. "You saw the reassurance that Harry was giving to Meghan at times when they were walking together and had to go in their different directions," Bhanot told...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Children Can Start Using Royal Titles After King Charles III’s Accession
Introducing Prince Archie and Princess Lili! After King Charles III was officially proclaimed sovereign, his children and grandchildren received new titles. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their official royal positions (and the styling of an His/Her Royal Highness distinction) when they stepped back from their roles of senior royals in 2020, their children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 15 months — are now able to be called prince and princess since their grandparent is the reigning monarch.
Prince Harry Will Reportedly Be Left Out of a Royal Family Tradition at the Queen’s Funeral
While the rest of the men in the royal family will proudly wear their military uniforms to Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral and vigil on September 19, Prince Harry will not be allowed to do the same, despite his status as a war veteran with active service experience in Afghanistan and a decade spent in the British army.
King Charles Reportedly Told Prince Harry Meghan Markle Was ‘Not Welcome’ at Balmoral
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. King Charles III told his son Prince Harry that Meghan Markle was not “welcome” to join the rest of the royal family at Balmoral, the Sun has reported. If true, the report would solve the mystery of why Meghan was announced as to be going to Balmoral with Harry on Thursday, and then just as suddenly revealed not to be going.
The very last person to view Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state said it was a 'highlight' of her life
Chrissy Heerey told BBC News that she was viewing the Queen's lying-in-state in Westminster for the second time on Monday morning.
Photos of What You Didn’t See During the Queen’s Funeral
On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was finally buried in Windsor Castle after a weeklong tour from Scotland to London. It marked the end of a ten-day period of national mourning in which 250,000 people lined up to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Abbey, creating a kind of Ultimate Boss of British queueing; brands scrambling to post the most #respectful tweet and Center Parcs rowing back on the decision to imprison holiday goers in their lodges in order to observe the funeral.
The secret meaning behind why Kate Middleton and Camilla are wearing white pearls as they mourn the loss of the Queen
THE nation has entered a period of mourning following the sad announcement that Her Majesty the Queen passed away at the age of 96 yesterday afternoon. The Royal Family will likely be seen wearing black during this time out of respect for the monarch - and we have seen Kate Middleton and Camilla wearing white pearls for a very important reason.
Prince William extends arm to Meghan Markle before meeting mourners in Windsor
Prince William was captured making a welcoming gesture towards Meghan Markle before their walkabout in Windsor on Saturday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton to greet mourners over the weekend. Footage shows William extending an arm toward his sister-in-law before they stepped...
Why Prince William Really Invited Meghan Markle to That Walkabout, According to Royal Photographer
The former royal Fab Four's surprise appearance together on Saturday sparked a flurry of coverage about how it all came together, given brothers Prince William and Prince Harry's strained relationship. Kensington Palace ultimately revealed that William invited Meghan Markle and Harry to join him and Kate Middleton, per People. A royal source added to the outlet that William thought the walkabout “was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”
Royal staff left 'fuming' over celebrities and MPs using priority lanes to see the Queen's coffin while many loyal members of the Royal Household were not able to get an opportunity to go
Junior members of the royal household have been left ‘upset and disappointed’ at not being able to see the Queen lying in state. Her staff say it is a ‘kick in stomach’ that MPs have been allowed to jump ahead of the queue – and take four guests with them – when many of those who served her loyally for years have not even been able to pay their respects.
King Charles III Cried as He Arrived at Buckingham Palace for the 1st Time as Monarch
In mourning. While largely remaining stoic and steadfast in the days since the Queen Elizabeth II’s death, King Charles III was photographed in a rare moment where he appeared to be visibly emotional. On Friday, September 9, the new monarch, 73 — who ascended the throne upon his mother’s...
Queen Elizabeth Designed Her Own Hearse With the Help of Jaguar Land Rover
Queen Elizabeth II left nothing to chance when it came to her funeral. The state hearse carrying Britain’s longest-serving monarch’s coffin was designed by The Royal Household and Jaguar Land Rover, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The queen had ultimate say over the vehicle—just as she did with all her funeral arrangements—consulting on the planning process and approving the final model before her death last week at the age of 96.
WATCH: Man tackled to the ground by police after running at Queen Elizabeth's casket in London
Security standing watch at Queen Elizabeth II's casket Friday night tackled a man who rushed the casket to touch it.
WATCH: Royal guard faints while standing watch at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A guard fainted while he stood vigil at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin Wednesday. It was the queen's first day of lying in state at Westminster Hall, Parliament's house of government. Her coffin had just been through a procession from London's Buckingham Palace and will remain at Westminster Hall until her funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday.
Prince William Says Walk Behind Queen's Coffin 'Brought Back a Few Memories'
Prince William said walking behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin "brought back a few memories" as he spoke to well-wishers on Sept. 15. "The walk yesterday was challenging," William told a crowd gathered at Sandringham Estate. "Brought back a few memories." William and his wife, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, viewed...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Return to Wedding Venue for Queen Elizabeth's Committal Service
Following Monday's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, members of the royal family, including King Charles III and Queen Camilla, joined a procession to St. George's Chapel. The place of worship is inside the walls of Windsor Castle, the royal residence of the monarch, who died "peacefully" Sept. 8 at age 96.
Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service
The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
China banned from viewing Queen Elizabeth lying-in-state - BBC
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Chinese delegation visiting London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday will not be allowed to view her coffin at the lying-in-state vigil inside parliament, the BBC reported on Friday.
Prince William Says Queen Elizabeth Would ‘Never Have Believed’ How Many People Were Waiting to See Her One Last Time
Prince William spoke to mourners and expressed what he was feeling in the moment. Here's what the Prince of Wales shared about Queen Elizabeth II.
