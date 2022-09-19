Read full article on original website
The Queen's much-adored niece Lady Sarah Chatto looks emotional as she's joined by her son Arthur, 23, to bid farewell to Her Majesty at Westminster Hall
Princess Margaret's beloved daughter Lady Sarah Chatto looked emotional as she attended the service at Westminster Hall following the Queen’s procession today. The Queen's only niece, who remained close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip following her mother Margaret’s death in 2002, joined other members of the royal family to pay their respects to the late monarch.
Man Grabs Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin At Westminster Hall Lying In State, Swiftly Arrested – Watch
Police have arrested a man who broke away from the queue of mourners in Westminster Hall, and ran towards Queen Elizabeth’s coffin, where he pulled at the flag. The incident, which happened on Friday evening, shocked spectators who had been waiting for up to 12 hours to view the late Queen’s casket in the ancient hall.
Beefeaters guarding Queen's coffin have a well-earned rest: Photo shows Yeoman Warders taking a break from 20 minute shifts holding vigil in Westminster Hall
The Royal guards who stand by Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin have been pictured taking a well-earned rest. The Yeomen Warders of Her Majesty's Royal Palace and Fortress the Tower of London, nicknamed the 'beefeaters', stand guard over the deceased monarch. One photo show the loyal guards taking a break...
Details of the Queen's coffin: Royal funeral director reveals it is made from rare English oak, lined with lead - and has been ready for more than 30 years
The Queen's coffin, which tonight lies in state in Edinburgh, has been ready for more than 30 years, the royal funeral director revealed. Andrew Leverton runs Leverton & Sons, the independent family firm of undertakers from Camden, north London, which has worked on royal funerals since 1991. In an interview...
Brits demand Queen’s pallbearers be given gongs for flawlessly carrying ‘weight of world’ on their shoulders
A GRATEFUL nation called for the Queen’s pall-bearers to be awarded gongs — for flawlessly carrying the “weight of the world” on their shoulders. Hundreds showered tributes on the Grenadier Guards who impressed millions as they shouldered Her Majesty’s lead-lined coffin on her spectacular final procession.
Moment Royal Archer collapsed as Queen's coffin was carried out of St Giles Cathedral before her final journey back to London
This is the moment when a Royal Archer collapses as the Queen's coffin was being carried out of St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. The Royal Company of Archers had been standing outside the Cathedral waiting to march alongside the Queen's coffin when one of its members had a wobbly moment.
King Charles heads to Balmoral to 'quietly grieve' Queen as family release unseen image of monarch hiking in Scotland, the 'place she loved most' - as palace source reveals how royals shed tears for Her Majesty at private burial
King Charles has landed in Scotland to privately mourn his mother on the Balmoral estate where the Queen died 12 days ago with him by her side, MailOnline can reveal today. The monarch left RAF Northolt on the private jet he used during his tour of the UK following Her Majesty's death and touched down in Aberdeen this lunchtime. The Queen Consort, Camilla, is with him.
Sailors pulling gun carriage carrying Queen’s coffin arrive at Westminster Abbey
A procession took place through the streets of London as Her Majesty’s coffin travelled from Westminster Hall, where she had been lying in state for four days, to Westminster Abbey for the ceremony. Two thousand people, including the royal family, world leaders, and senior politicians, will be in attendance...
Biblical symbolism, a tribute to George VI or clever planning? Experts suggest reasons behind Queen's coffin being moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall at precisely 2.22pm today
When the King and his sons walk behind the Queen's coffin today, they will leave Buckingham Palace at exactly 2.22pm. The royal family will accompany their matriarch on foot on the journey to Westminster Hall where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects after queueing for what could be as much as 40 hours.
Nation rejoices as King Charles reveals Queen's funeral WILL be a Bank Holiday - meaning UK will have had TEN national days off this year
The day of the Queen's funeral will be a Bank Holiday, it has been confirmed. The new King Charles III formally approved the order at St James's Palace in London today as he was declared sovereign. While the Bank Holiday has been approved, it has still not been confirmed which...
Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows
The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
Marie Claire
One of the Queen’s Favorite Relatives Fainted as Her Majesty’s Coffin Arrived at Westminster Hall
It was just the blink of an eye ago that Lady Gabriella Windsor—daughter of the Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent—was getting married in 2019 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had married the year prior. Gabriella was very close...
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla
An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
Why is The Last Post being played at the Queen’s funeral?
THE QUEEN will be laid to rest o Monday, September 19, 2022. Many details of the funeral have been revealed, including the announcement that the Last Post will play at her funeral, signifying a National two minute silence. What is The Last Post?. In military tradition, the Last Post is...
The mourners who MISSED the Queen's funeral: Woman is pictured sitting outside Westminster Abbey after the service had begun while man who was caught up in Paddington rail chaos says 'events conspired against me'
A woman was spotted sitting outside Westminster Abbey having arrived after the Queen's state funeral had started while a former police officer was told not to bother after his train was delayed for hours. The unknown woman, who was dressed in a black dress, hat and gloves, was reportedly turned...
Queen's funeral from space: Stunning satellite images capture the huge scale of procession through the streets of London with hundreds of thousands lining the streets to say their final farewells
Stunning satellite images have captured the huge scale of the Queen's funeral procession through the streets of London with hundreds of thousands lining the roads to say their final farewells after spots filled up to see the solemn procession at 9am this morning. Up to 2million people crowded into central...
ABC News
King Charles III leaves note on coffin of his mom, Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III paid tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth II with a note on her coffin as she was laid to rest Monday. In a note that was tucked into a wreath of flowers and foliage chosen by Charles, the new king wrote, "In loving and devoted memory." Charles...
World's royals arrive in London: King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain and among monarchs paying their respects to Her late Majesty as she lies in state at Westminster Hall
Foreign royals have arrived in London to pay their respects to the Queen. King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, were among the first monarchs to view the monarch lying-in-state at Westminster Hall. Hundreds of emperors, kings, queens, presidents, prime...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Extra trains from Manchester for mourners
Extra train services will run for people travelling from Manchester to London to pay respects to the Queen. Avanti West Coast has announced it will add four extra services from Tuesday between 09:35 and 17:55 BST to the capital from Manchester. Four more will then travel in the opposite direction...
