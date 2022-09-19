Sun Prairie Municipal Court lists proceedings from September 14, 2022

Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022:

Santos A. Balladerez Reyes, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; unsafe lane deviation, $98.80; both occurred Aug. 20.

Jackson A. Bohannan, Sun Prairie, arson of property other than building, $187; violation of park hours, dismissed; damage to property, $187; all occurred May 11.

Kyran P. Clark, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Aug. 14, $98.80.

Jackline Correa, Madison, inattentive driving Aug. 20, $111.40.

Darren P. Corteen, Marshfield, speeding on highway or street within city limits Aug. 27, $124.

Trenton W. Dahlin, Sun Prairie, violation of park hours May 11, $73.60.

Melvin B. Garcia Lopez, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Aug. 24, $124.

Dwayne T. Hannah, Madison, non-registration of motor vehicle July 16, $98.80.

Brenda L. Hunsicker, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Aug. 12, $98.80.

Olandriya T. Jefferson, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Aug. 15, $124.

Tamia R. Kyles, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Aug. 26, $124.

Danny E. Lira-Perez, operating motor vehicle with a detectable amount of a restricted controlled substance, $888; operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, dismissed; operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, dismissed; all occurred Sept. 6.

Cynthia L. Mack, Sun Prairie, loud and unnecessary noise prohibited Aug. 16, $187.

Derrick R. Miller, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn Aug. 17, $124.

Erick A. Nunez, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $888; deviating from designated lane, dismissed; operating motor vehicle with blood alcohol of .08, dismissed; all occurred May 8.

Adam R. Parker, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Aug. 14, $98.80.

Jacob R. Parks, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Aug. 16, $124.

Dashawn R. Ringgenberg, Sun Prairie, inattentive driving Aug. 18, $111.40.

Julie A. Smith, Sun Prairie, possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana Aug. 7, $313.

Miguel Steward, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation Aug. 10, $124.

Crystal E. Williams, Sun Prairie, neglected or abandoned animals Aug. 26, $92.50.

—Compiled by Chris Mertes