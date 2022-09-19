ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Victim of Saco crash identified by police

SACO, Maine — Saco police identified the victim of Tuesday evening's crash in the area of 100 Main Street in Saco. Allan Zenowitz, 94, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was found dead at the scene in a 2022 white Mercedes, according to a news release issued by the Saco Police Department on Wednesday. Zenowitz was a passenger in the vehicle.
94.3 WCYY

Stroll Through a Trail Filled with Hundreds of Carved, Lit-Up Pumpkins in Maine

The Halloween season is upon us and in Maine, there's no shortage of incredible events and activities to fill the void. From haunted houses to trick or trunk events to costume parties, there's a little something for everyone when it comes to Halloween. But if you're looking for something a little bit more casual that can be both family friendly or a little frightening, there's a farm in Maine that has got you covered.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Lobster Week has returned

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Lobster Week is back and there are plenty of menus to check out from Kennebunk to Bar Harbor. Many lobster shacks, food trucks, and restaurants across the state are serving specially-priced lobster items or special lobster selections that aren't normally on their menus. The statewide...
B98.5

Watch The New Hopeful Sign In Augusta Lit For The First Time

Hope. While it is a simple, four letter, word, it means so much. We all need it, but it means something completely different to each one of us. A few years ago, knowing the country needed hope, Maine artist Charlie Hewitt created a sign designed to make people think about hope. He knew that we needed to come together to talk through our differences to get things done so that our children and grandchildren can have the kind of world we'd want them to have.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Ogunquit business owner shaving for a cure

OGUNQUIT, Maine — A restaurant owner from Ogunquit is on his way to raising $100,000 dollars for the Maine Children's Cancer Program. He hopes to get to that goal by shaving his head and beard at his restaurant, That Place in Ogunquit, next week. Rick Dolliver also shaved his...
wabi.tv

Maine corrections officials tout wholistic approach to addiction treatment after prison renovation

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - At the Maine Correctional Center, a century-old, medium-security prison in Windham, old buildings are still being demolished. “The majority of the buildings were built in 1919 and tremendously old, really unfit,” said Maine Department of Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty on-site on Tuesday. The department invited press to tour the Windham facility, whose renovation has become an unheralded issue in this year’s governor’s race between incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and her Republican challenger – and predecessor in office – Paul LePage, who has questioned what happened to his six-year-old plan to expand the facility for addiction treatment.
B98.5

Hopeful Sign Giving The Capital Of Maine Possibility & Love

Recently a new sign was installed in downtown Augusta and it's very large and reads Hopeful.. I have one in my city of Lewiston and I love it. According to the Augusta Downtown Group Facebook page, a new Hopeful sign that was recently installed on Water Street in Augusta. United Way of Kennebec Valley and several area businesses are responsibility for the installation of this.
nbcboston.com

Woman Dies After Falling 30 Feet Off Cliff in Maine

A woman from Georgia died after falling 30 feet off the edge of a cliff walk Monday in Scarborough, Maine, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine. The woman was identified by officials as Romona Gowens, 55, of Calhoun, Georgia, according to the Maine news outlet. Emergency crews found the...
NEWS CENTER Maine

B98.5

New Outdoor Adventure Park Coming to Richmond, Maine With 18 Hole Mini Golf

You're gonna want to find Richmond on a map. I don't know what's better, the fact that there is an adventure park coming to Richmond or the why and how. It's all from the brain of Jeremy Purington of Purington Construction. He wanted to bring something exciting to the place he calls home - Richmond, Maine. He loves living in Richmond with his wife and two boys, but when they want to do something, well...they have to leave. That's when Moose Mountain was born.
wgan.com

Saco crash leaves Massachusetts man dead, driver injured

Police say a 94-year-old passenger was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Saco on Tuesday. Police say the crash happened around 5 p.m. near 100 Main Street. The vehicle left the roadway while traveling northbound and struck a traffic light pole. Police say Allan Zenowitz of Cambridge, Massachusetts was found...
Alina Andras

3 Great Taco Places in Maine

If you are curious person and you love to experiment when it comes to food, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you happen to live in Maine or travel there soon, here's a list of three amazing taco spots where you can truly enjoy delicious food. When it comes to tacos, this is a good as it can get.
B98.5

B98.5

B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.

