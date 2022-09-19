Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Weekend Gateway In Portland ME: a first-timer experienceAlex RosadoPortland, ME
Annual POW/MIA RideThe Maine WriterOxford County, ME
Maine School District 6 School Board Makes Decision on Removing Controversial Book from School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
Crime in MaineThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Victim of Saco crash identified by police
SACO, Maine — Saco police identified the victim of Tuesday evening's crash in the area of 100 Main Street in Saco. Allan Zenowitz, 94, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was found dead at the scene in a 2022 white Mercedes, according to a news release issued by the Saco Police Department on Wednesday. Zenowitz was a passenger in the vehicle.
This House in Kennebunkport is Allegedly the Most Haunted Home in Maine
Maine is a beautiful and scenic state with locals staying for generations and tourists flocking every season. We have majestic mountains, gorgeous rocky shores, and tall pines you can get lost in. Regardless of our beauty, we are still in a spooky state with hauntings that will make your hair...
Baxter, Maine's first comfort dog, prepares for duty
AUGUSTA, Maine — Baxter is an energetic five-month-old chocolate lab that loves people. He's also preparing for a long career as a comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety's dispatch centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. As Maine's first comfort dog, he'll spend his days on the...
Maine Meteorologist Keith Carson Buries Himself on Portland Radio Station’s Facebook Post
If there's one thing you can say about NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologist Keith Carson -- he definitely doesn't have an ego. And if he does, it's not a massively annoying one where he thinks his crap doesn't stink. The man is a master of self-deprecation and it almost seems like he lives to roast himself.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stroll Through a Trail Filled with Hundreds of Carved, Lit-Up Pumpkins in Maine
The Halloween season is upon us and in Maine, there's no shortage of incredible events and activities to fill the void. From haunted houses to trick or trunk events to costume parties, there's a little something for everyone when it comes to Halloween. But if you're looking for something a little bit more casual that can be both family friendly or a little frightening, there's a farm in Maine that has got you covered.
Maine Lobster Week has returned
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Lobster Week is back and there are plenty of menus to check out from Kennebunk to Bar Harbor. Many lobster shacks, food trucks, and restaurants across the state are serving specially-priced lobster items or special lobster selections that aren't normally on their menus. The statewide...
Watch The New Hopeful Sign In Augusta Lit For The First Time
Hope. While it is a simple, four letter, word, it means so much. We all need it, but it means something completely different to each one of us. A few years ago, knowing the country needed hope, Maine artist Charlie Hewitt created a sign designed to make people think about hope. He knew that we needed to come together to talk through our differences to get things done so that our children and grandchildren can have the kind of world we'd want them to have.
Ogunquit business owner shaving for a cure
OGUNQUIT, Maine — A restaurant owner from Ogunquit is on his way to raising $100,000 dollars for the Maine Children's Cancer Program. He hopes to get to that goal by shaving his head and beard at his restaurant, That Place in Ogunquit, next week. Rick Dolliver also shaved his...
RELATED PEOPLE
Maine man indicted for manslaughter, OUI following fatal March crash in Naples
NAPLES, Maine — A 22-year-old Naples man has been indicted on charges including manslaughter and operating under the influence in connection with a March 6 crash that killed a Pennsylvania woman. Chase James Weese was also indicted on felony counts of driving to endanger with serious injury and reckless...
WMTW
50 years later: See the gemstone discovery that put Maine mining on the map
BETHEL, Maine — Even half a century later, no find of Maine Tourmaline has ever come close to matching the two tons worth found in Newry in October of 1972. Karen Webber is among the preeminent experts on the big find, with a handful of its specimens on display inside the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum.
wabi.tv
Maine corrections officials tout wholistic approach to addiction treatment after prison renovation
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - At the Maine Correctional Center, a century-old, medium-security prison in Windham, old buildings are still being demolished. “The majority of the buildings were built in 1919 and tremendously old, really unfit,” said Maine Department of Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty on-site on Tuesday. The department invited press to tour the Windham facility, whose renovation has become an unheralded issue in this year’s governor’s race between incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and her Republican challenger – and predecessor in office – Paul LePage, who has questioned what happened to his six-year-old plan to expand the facility for addiction treatment.
Hopeful Sign Giving The Capital Of Maine Possibility & Love
Recently a new sign was installed in downtown Augusta and it's very large and reads Hopeful.. I have one in my city of Lewiston and I love it. According to the Augusta Downtown Group Facebook page, a new Hopeful sign that was recently installed on Water Street in Augusta. United Way of Kennebec Valley and several area businesses are responsibility for the installation of this.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Top 10 Most Expensive Homes on the Portland, Maine, Peninsula
One of the most coveted places to live in America right now is in Portland, Maine. While some housing prices have cooled off a bit, the housing on the Portland peninsula continues to be red hot. In fact, of the top 10 peninsula properties on the market right now, FIVE...
nbcboston.com
Woman Dies After Falling 30 Feet Off Cliff in Maine
A woman from Georgia died after falling 30 feet off the edge of a cliff walk Monday in Scarborough, Maine, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine. The woman was identified by officials as Romona Gowens, 55, of Calhoun, Georgia, according to the Maine news outlet. Emergency crews found the...
Police respond to fatal crash in Saco
SACO, Maine — Police responded to a fatal crash in Saco on Tuesday afternoon, authorities say. A news release from the Saco Police Department stated authorities were called at 4:55 p.m. to the area of 100 Main St. in response to a single-vehicle crash. When police arrived, officers found...
Georgia woman dies after falling from cliff in Maine when fence breaks
A Georgia woman is dead after falling from a cliffside in Scarborough, Maine, WMTW reports. Police say Romona Gowens, 54, fell about 30 feet when a fence she was leaning against broke. Gowens was from Calhoun in Gordon County. The effort to reach Gowens was challenging, investigators explained to local...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia woman dies after 30-foot fall off Scarborough cliff
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Scarborough Communications Center received a report of a woman who fell about 30 feet off a cliff walk edge in Scarborough's Prouts Neck around 10:25 a.m. on Monday. It was reported the fence she was leaning against broke. The woman was identified as Romona Gowens,...
New Outdoor Adventure Park Coming to Richmond, Maine With 18 Hole Mini Golf
You're gonna want to find Richmond on a map. I don't know what's better, the fact that there is an adventure park coming to Richmond or the why and how. It's all from the brain of Jeremy Purington of Purington Construction. He wanted to bring something exciting to the place he calls home - Richmond, Maine. He loves living in Richmond with his wife and two boys, but when they want to do something, well...they have to leave. That's when Moose Mountain was born.
wgan.com
Saco crash leaves Massachusetts man dead, driver injured
Police say a 94-year-old passenger was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Saco on Tuesday. Police say the crash happened around 5 p.m. near 100 Main Street. The vehicle left the roadway while traveling northbound and struck a traffic light pole. Police say Allan Zenowitz of Cambridge, Massachusetts was found...
3 Great Taco Places in Maine
If you are curious person and you love to experiment when it comes to food, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you happen to live in Maine or travel there soon, here's a list of three amazing taco spots where you can truly enjoy delicious food. When it comes to tacos, this is a good as it can get.
B98.5
Augusta, ME
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0