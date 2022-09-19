ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

California DMV employee pleads guilty in license scam. Feds say he was paid off

A former California DMV employee in the San Joaquin Valley pleaded guilty to producing illegal truck driver’s licenses. Ulises Pena, who used to work at a Department of Motor Vehicle location in Bakersfield, accepted bribes in exchange for illegal California commercial driver’s licenses, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced Monday.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Associated Press

California woman gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax in 2016

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California mother of two was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, which led to a three-week, multi-state search before she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. Sherri Papini, 40, pleaded guilty last spring under a plea bargain that requires her to pay more than $300,000 in restitution. Probation officers and Papini’s attorney had recommended that she spend a month in custody and seven months in supervised home detention. But Senior U.S. District Judge William Shubb said he opted for an 18-month sentence in order to deter others. The judge said he considered the seriousness of the offense and “the sheer number of people who were impacted.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Man released from prison after bank robberies accused of robbing more banks, feds say

A 53-year-old man convicted in six bank robberies years ago is accused of robbing three more banks in California after his release from prison, federal officials said. Rickey Lewis of Willowbrook pleaded guilty on Monday, Sept. 19 to three counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, acts he’s accused of committing while on supervised released in 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a news release.
INGLEWOOD, CA
FOX40

Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral service, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter.  Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive […]
STOCKTON, CA
TheDailyBeast

California Mom Who Faked Her Own Kidnapping Gets Prison Time

The California mom who admitted to faking her own violent abduction in 2016 in an elaborate hoax to run away with an ex-boyfriend has been sentenced to 18 months in prison. Sherri Papini, 39, pleaded guilty last April to lying to a federal officer and mail fraud in connection with her November 2016 disappearance. In accordance with her plea agreement, the mother-of-two will also have to pay more than $300,000 in restitution for what prosecutors called a “deliberate, well planned, and sophisticated” kidnapping hoax.“Papini planned and executed a sophisticated kidnapping hoax, and then continued to perpetuate her false statements for...
REDDING, CA
webcenterfairbanks.com

Day care owner arrested, accused of grabbing child in her care

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KCRA) - A California day care owner is charged with child abuse and accused of grabbing one of the children in her care. “It’s every mom’s worst fear that they’re going to put their kid in day care and they’re going to get hurt,” Samantha Merryman said.
YUBA CITY, CA
KRON4 News

San Quentin guard sentenced for smuggling phones into Death Row

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Quentin State Prison guard pleaded guilty to smuggling dozens of cell phones into death row for condemned inmates in exchange for bribes, prosecutors said Monday. Prison guard Keith Christopher, 38 of Pittsburg, Calif., and three co-defendants admitted to orchestrating and participating in the criminal conspiracy. The guard’s co-defendants included […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo meth dealer facing life prison sentence

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A 38-year-old Vallejo drug dealer is facing a life prison sentence. Christopher Matthew Rougeau pleaded guilty on Monday to possessing methamphetamine with intent to sell, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert. According to court documents, on April 20, law enforcement officers found Rougeau in his car and searched him. On the […]
VALLEJO, CA
POLITICO

Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHON2

Disturbing details revealed in Hawaii homicide case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Puna man involved in a homicide case that happened in Hawaiian Beaches has been charged with murder, according to Big Island prosecuting attorneys. Michael Carvalho II, 36, was charged with murder, burglary and criminal property damage. Court documents said officers initially responded to a burglary at a resident under renovation within […]
HAWAIIAN BEACHES, HI
Sacramento Magazine

Thinking Big: Fruitridge Drive-in

Moviegoers flocked to Fruitridge Road at Stockton Boulevard, where Fruitridge Drive-in operated from 1950 to 1979. According to a Sacramento Bee article from June 3, 1950, the new site boasted “the largest all steel screen in Northern California.” Besides an automobile capacity of 850, an additional 500 people could sit in an area in front of the screen.
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Body washes up on island with ID belonging to man missing since April, SC cops say

Human remains along with a wallet and identification belonging to a Georgia man who went missing in April were found on an island in South Carolina, according to authorities. Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report on Sept. 20 that human remains and personal belongings had washed ashore on Jones Island, a small South Carolina island in the Savannah River just across the border with Georgia, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. The body was found in an area that is only accessible by boat.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
SFGate

The California county where MAGA took control

REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

