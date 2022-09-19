Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California DMV employee pleads guilty in license scam. Feds say he was paid off
A former California DMV employee in the San Joaquin Valley pleaded guilty to producing illegal truck driver’s licenses. Ulises Pena, who used to work at a Department of Motor Vehicle location in Bakersfield, accepted bribes in exchange for illegal California commercial driver’s licenses, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced Monday.
California woman gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax in 2016
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California mother of two was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, which led to a three-week, multi-state search before she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. Sherri Papini, 40, pleaded guilty last spring under a plea bargain that requires her to pay more than $300,000 in restitution. Probation officers and Papini’s attorney had recommended that she spend a month in custody and seven months in supervised home detention. But Senior U.S. District Judge William Shubb said he opted for an 18-month sentence in order to deter others. The judge said he considered the seriousness of the offense and “the sheer number of people who were impacted.”
KTVU FOX 2
Interrogation of California kidnap hoax suspect released; Sherri Papini breaks down
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff has released video recording of their interrogation of Sherri Pappini of Redding, who was sentenced this week to 18 months in prison for faking her kidnappings so that she could be with an ex-boyfriend in Southern California. In the Aug. 13, 2020, video,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Man released from prison after bank robberies accused of robbing more banks, feds say
A 53-year-old man convicted in six bank robberies years ago is accused of robbing three more banks in California after his release from prison, federal officials said. Rickey Lewis of Willowbrook pleaded guilty on Monday, Sept. 19 to three counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, acts he’s accused of committing while on supervised released in 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a news release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Jugging' | Stockton woman followed from bank and then robbed
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton woman became the latest victim of a crime called "Jugging." That's when someone follows another person to the bank, ATM or store and then robs them. "It happened so quick you could not only be robbed, you could mugged, you could be raped," the...
Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral service, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter. Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive […]
California Mom Who Faked Her Own Kidnapping Gets Prison Time
The California mom who admitted to faking her own violent abduction in 2016 in an elaborate hoax to run away with an ex-boyfriend has been sentenced to 18 months in prison. Sherri Papini, 39, pleaded guilty last April to lying to a federal officer and mail fraud in connection with her November 2016 disappearance. In accordance with her plea agreement, the mother-of-two will also have to pay more than $300,000 in restitution for what prosecutors called a “deliberate, well planned, and sophisticated” kidnapping hoax.“Papini planned and executed a sophisticated kidnapping hoax, and then continued to perpetuate her false statements for...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Day care owner arrested, accused of grabbing child in her care
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KCRA) - A California day care owner is charged with child abuse and accused of grabbing one of the children in her care. “It’s every mom’s worst fear that they’re going to put their kid in day care and they’re going to get hurt,” Samantha Merryman said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Quentin guard sentenced for smuggling phones into Death Row
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Quentin State Prison guard pleaded guilty to smuggling dozens of cell phones into death row for condemned inmates in exchange for bribes, prosecutors said Monday. Prison guard Keith Christopher, 38 of Pittsburg, Calif., and three co-defendants admitted to orchestrating and participating in the criminal conspiracy. The guard’s co-defendants included […]
Vallejo meth dealer facing life prison sentence
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A 38-year-old Vallejo drug dealer is facing a life prison sentence. Christopher Matthew Rougeau pleaded guilty on Monday to possessing methamphetamine with intent to sell, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert. According to court documents, on April 20, law enforcement officers found Rougeau in his car and searched him. On the […]
KCRA.com
Project Rebound at Sacramento State gives formerly incarcerated second chance at life
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 122,000 people are incarcerated in California state prisons, according to thePublic Policy Institute of California, a nonpartisan research organization. Of those 122,000 people, the breakdown of people incarcerated is also disproportionate. Data from The Sentencing Project, a research and advocacy center, shows Black people...
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
POLITICO
Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Home buyers fleeing two California cities, report finds. Here’s where they are going
Home buyers are leaving two California coastal cities in flocks, according to a Sept. 20 report by Redfin. And these cities might not be too surprising. San Francisco and Los Angeles are the top cities that home buyers are moving from as they head to Sacramento and San Diego. Both...
Disturbing details revealed in Hawaii homicide case
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Puna man involved in a homicide case that happened in Hawaiian Beaches has been charged with murder, according to Big Island prosecuting attorneys. Michael Carvalho II, 36, was charged with murder, burglary and criminal property damage. Court documents said officers initially responded to a burglary at a resident under renovation within […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Sacramento man sentenced to 25 years to life for third strike following Auburn burglaries
The Placer County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday a Sacramento man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for a third-strike, first-degree residential burglary. Roy Lee Foster, 57, was involved in a March 3 burglary at 5 a.m. on Silverhawk Way in Auburn. According to the District...
Katie Porter received royalties from books she required students to purchase during tenure as a law professor
California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter — a former law professor who was paid more than $285,000 one year during her time at the University of California, Irvine — earned thousands of dollars in royalty fees from law school textbooks that she required her own students to purchase for the courses she taught.
Sacramento Magazine
Thinking Big: Fruitridge Drive-in
Moviegoers flocked to Fruitridge Road at Stockton Boulevard, where Fruitridge Drive-in operated from 1950 to 1979. According to a Sacramento Bee article from June 3, 1950, the new site boasted “the largest all steel screen in Northern California.” Besides an automobile capacity of 850, an additional 500 people could sit in an area in front of the screen.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Body washes up on island with ID belonging to man missing since April, SC cops say
Human remains along with a wallet and identification belonging to a Georgia man who went missing in April were found on an island in South Carolina, according to authorities. Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report on Sept. 20 that human remains and personal belongings had washed ashore on Jones Island, a small South Carolina island in the Savannah River just across the border with Georgia, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. The body was found in an area that is only accessible by boat.
SFGate
The California county where MAGA took control
REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
Comments / 16