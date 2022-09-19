Read full article on original website
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2817 Atlantic Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2817 Atlantic Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by Peter Pizzimenti and developed by Joel Schwartz under the 2815 Atlantic Holding LLC, the structure yields 68 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 14 units for residents at 40 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $33,875 to $86,460.
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE Bedford Park: Construction Site Boom Truck Carrying Poles Breaks & Collapses on Occupied Car
A construction site boom truck reportedly carrying poles collapsed on an occupied vehicle at Bedford Park Boulevard and Jerome Avenue in the Bedford Park section of The Bronx on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at around 10.38 a.m., injuring two people, City officials confirmed. Eyewitnesses said one woman miraculously survived the collapse...
norwoodnews.org
Bedford Park: Third-Story Fire at 3184 Villa Avenue Under Control
FIRE AT 3184 Villa Avenue. Video courtesy of the Citizens’ App. Twelve units, comprising 60 firefighters responded to a fire at 3184 Villa Avenue in Bedford Park on Monday evening, Sept. 19. The department issued a call for “all hands” to respond to a fire which broke out on...
therealdeal.com
Yonkers greenlights $182M in residential, commercial projects
Several residential and commercial projects are moving closer to reality in Yonkers, thanks to preliminary and final approvals of various financial incentives. The Yonkers Industrial Development Agency approved incentives for projects representing a cumulative private investment of $182 million, the Yonkers Times reported. In addition to hundreds of construction jobs, the developments will create more than 300 housing units in the Westchester County city.
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers IDA Votes Approvals for Developments Totalling $182 Million
Projected to Create More Than 600 Construction Jobs and Over 300 Units of Housing. The Yonkers Industrial Development Agency (YIDA) voted preliminary and final approvals of financial incentives for new residential and commercial projects representing a total private investment of $182.2 million, The developments are projected to create more than 600 construction jobs and over 300 apartments including affordable housing for low-income seniors.
norwoodnews.org
Search for 13-Year-Old Boy from Wakefield Reported Missing
The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old boy from Wakefield who is reported as missing. Police said Iqbal Nazir of Wakefield in The Bronx was seen leaving Chelsea Vocational High School, located at 131 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan on Monday, Sept. 19, at around 11.44 a.m.
NYCHA residents celebrate removal of sidewalk shed after 7 years
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Sidewalk sheds are erected to protect pedestrians from falling debris and avoid tragedies across New York City. But for some residents in the East Village, they have become eyesores that make life miserable for tenants. Piece by piece, the sidewalk shed on 3rd Street between Avenue B and Avenue C […]
therealdeal.com
Take my apartment, please! Luxury rental concessions are back
New York’s airtight rental market is starting to show some cracks: Luxury concessions are back. From Williamsburg to Long Island City to Midtown, brokers and listing sites reveal landlords are again offering a free month, leasing incentives and lower base rent on units that sit. “It’s only been recently...
norwoodnews.org
Mt. Hope: Three Sought after 30-Year-Old Man Robbed at Gunpoint
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating the three people seen in the attached photos and video who are sought for questioning in connection to an armed robbery that occurred in Mt. Hope. It was reported to police in the 46th Precinct that on June 29, at...
brickunderground.com
Can a NYC landlord require me to pay for repairs under $100?
My new lease says that any repairs under $100 are the responsibility of the tenant. Is this allowed?. It’s not common for a New York City landlord to require you to be responsible for repairs in your apartment, but whether it’s legal depends on your apartment’s rent-stabilization status—and if you caused the damage.
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Search for 70-Year-Old Missing Woman
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating a 70-year-old woman reported missing in Fordham Manor. It was reported to police in the 52nd Precinct that Teresa Thompson of 2553 University Avenue was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at approximately 1.20 p.m., leaving her home. She is described as female, Black, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches in height, weighs around 250 pounds, and has dark colored eyes and hair. She uses a black walker and was last seen wearing a white tank top and tan leggings.
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE Fordham Manor: 70-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing Found
The NYPD said on Wednesday, Sept. 21, that a 70-year-old woman reported missing in Fordham Manor has been found. Prior to being located, it was reported to police in the 52nd Precinct that Teresa Thompson of University Avenue had last been seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at approximately 1.20 p.m., leaving her home. She was described as female, Black, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches in height, weighing around 250 pounds, with dark colored eyes and hair. She uses a black walker and had last been seen wearing a white tank top and tan leggings.
norwoodnews.org
University Heights: Search for 45-Year-Old Missing Woman
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a 45-year-old woman reported missing in University Heights. It was reported to police in the 52nd Precinct that Roxana Ventura, 45, of 103 West 183rd Street was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 15, at around 2 p.m. inside her home, located at 103 West 183rd Street. She’s described as female, has a light complexion, a medium build, brown colored eyes, and blonde hair.
yonkerstimes.com
City of Yonkers Now Accepting Paint at Recycling Center
Mayor Spano Announces Partnership with PaintCare.org. Do You have several half used or quarter gallons of old paint stores up in your garage? On Sept. 20, Mayor Mike Spano announced a partnership with PaintCare, which operates New York’s Postconsumer Paint Stewardship Program, to allow households and businesses to dispose of leftover paint for recycling with no additional cost. Starting September 21, residents can drop off wet paint at the Yonkers Recycling Center, the designated Postconsumer Paint Collection Site for paint drop-off. The City of Yonkers is now New York State’s largest municipality to participate in the program.
norwoodnews.org
Norwood: Police Release Video of East 204th Multiple Shooting that Has Left One Man Critical
The NYPD has released footage and photos of the early morning shooting that occurred in Norwood on Monday, Sept. 19, as reported, and the department is now asking for the public’s help locating the individual seen in the attached media who is sought in connection to the assault. It...
These are the best, worst subway stations in NYC: MTA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Riders, beware: the list of the worst subway stations in New York City is out. The MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday, found that, by and large, customers at a number of Manhattan and Bronx stations weren’t satisfied. Riders gave low scores to stations based on personal security, […]
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE University Heights: 45-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing Found
The NYPD said on Wednesday, Sept. 21, that a 45-year-old woman who had been reported missing in University Heights has been found. Prior to being located, it had been reported to police in the 52nd Precinct that Roxana Ventura, 45, of West 183rd Street had last been seen on Thursday, Sept. 15, at around 2 p.m. inside her home, located at West 183rd Street. She was described as female, with a light complexion, a medium build, brown colored eyes, and blonde hair.
News 12
Million-dollar ticket sold at Bay Ridge corner store
One lucky New Yorker who was in Bay Ridge on Tuesday night woke up the next morning a millionaire after a winning lottery ticket was sold at a local corner store. Brooklyn residents are now lining up at the store to try their chance at a million-dollar prize after New York Lottery says a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at that exact location.
norwoodnews.org
Wakefield: Man Sought following Police Impersonation Robbery
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating the person seen in the attached photo who is sought for questioning in connection to a police impersonation robbery that occurred in Wakefield. It was reported to police in the 44th Precinct that on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at around 12.50...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Opening of $80 Million Supportive Housing Development in Queens
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the opening of The Kira, an $80 million affordable and supportive housing development in Jamaica, Queens. This included a newly constructed, 21-story mixed-use building with 139 units of affordable and supportive housing, including 69 with supportive services. "Supportive housing is a vital component of our...
