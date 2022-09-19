The NYPD said on Wednesday, Sept. 21, that a 70-year-old woman reported missing in Fordham Manor has been found. Prior to being located, it was reported to police in the 52nd Precinct that Teresa Thompson of University Avenue had last been seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at approximately 1.20 p.m., leaving her home. She was described as female, Black, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches in height, weighing around 250 pounds, with dark colored eyes and hair. She uses a black walker and had last been seen wearing a white tank top and tan leggings.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO