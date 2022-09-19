Kelly Ripa’s Husband Mark Consuelos Knew She Was Going Through Menopause Before She Did

Most Kelly Ripa fans know the TV host does not hold back from sharing the most intimate tidbits of her life. In fact, her upcoming book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, contains most of her marriage secrets. From passing out during sex to her pregnancy scare, it’s all there.

Recently, the TV host sat down with Haute Living to talk about the snippets of her book and her biggest advice for her readers. Her pregnancy-scare-turned-menopause-reveal happened during the lockdown in 2020.

Kelly Ripa is going through menopause

She revealed, “I started taking pregnancy tests daily, but then Mark sort of gingerly said, ‘Could there be another reason why you’re not getting your period?’ and me saying, ‘What other reason could there possibly be?’ He really had to walk on eggshells here [by explaining to me that I was probably going through menopause.”

She heaved a sigh of relief when she found out she had already hit menopause, “I was really grateful that I was not going to have to explain to my kids [Michael, Lola, and Joaquin] that they were about to meet their new sibling.”

Know your worth

Kelly comes off as someone who has grown a thick skin to criticism and lives life on her terms. She gave advice on how to be bold and audacious in her book. “I think that in life, as a woman, you have to self-advocate. I’ve been called ambitious, but not in a good way. I’ve been called exacting, also not in a good way,” she shared, “But these are actually really great things.”

She concluded, “I think that the fear of not being liked overlies our best intuitions about entering into business arrangements or contract negotiations, and more often than not.”

Also, Kelly mentioned her career journey, “I have come away asking for less than what I know the fair market value of a person like me is. ‘Know your worth,’ as [Morning Joe co-host] Mika Brzezinski always says. Know your value and hold your value. Don’t offer yourself at a discount.”