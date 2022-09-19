ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
brian nickel
2d ago

I don't think that too many people disagree, the Niners will be better with Garropallo...My only question is can he stay healthy and who's next in line?

Charles Mahone
2d ago

Kyle Shanahan needs his you know what kicked for trying to use Trey as a running QB, in between the damn tackles. Prayers for Trey. I know one thing, San Fran better be grateful they didn't trade Jimmy G this past offseason

I'm your Huckleberry
2d ago

I really like Trey and was looking forward to him proving his critics wrong. Prayers for a full and speedy recovery and his comeback tour in 2023. Go Niners!!

