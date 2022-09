Jennifer DuBois, a first-grade teacher at Coventry Grammar School, has been named the 2023 Coventry teacher of the year. By Matthew Verrilli / Journal Inquirer

COVENTRY — Jennifer DuBois, a first-grade teacher at Coventry Grammar School, has always been inspired to become an educator.

DuBois was recently recognized for her commitment to teaching by being named the town’s first-ever teacher of the year for 2023.

When she was in first grade herself, DuBois played school with a whiteboard that her father had set up in their basement, and her love of teaching grew.