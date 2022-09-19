Read full article on original website
Stefanowski pitches deeper tax cuts, but Lamont calls plan irresponsible
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski proposed a series of “targeted” tax cuts on Tuesday. He says the plan will help families struggling with inflation, but critics still say it could leave Connecticut unable to weather a recession.
New Haven County is now Middle America, according to study
If you're looking for people representative of the typical American experience, look no further than New Haven County, according to a recent study. The post New Haven County is now Middle America, according to study appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Engineer creates website to inform Glastonbury voters
GLASTONBURY — At a time when politics increasingly is driven by group identification — and “debate” often amounts to insults shouted across the chasm between groups — Dennis “Deejay” McBride still believes voters should be able to cast their ballots based on detailed information about candidates’ stands on issues.
Republican ticket for Connecticut governor unveils $3B tax relief package
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Republican ticket in the race for governor is throwing down a marker, offering $2 billion in tax relief with another $1 billion to come. The funds will come out of the state surplus. Just steps from his boyhood home in Newhallville in New Haven, Republican candidate for governor Bob […]
Enfield Town Council fills vacant District 1 seat
ENFIELD — The Town Council was restored to an 11-member body this week when Republican Ken Nelson Jr. was appointed to fill the seat for District 1. Town Clerk Shelia Bailey read the oath of office to Nelson after the council’s unanimous vote to appoint him during its Monday meeting in Town Hall.
East Hartford council OKs purchase of Church Corners Inn
EAST HARTFORD — The town is one step closer to purchasing the troubled Church Corners Inn on Main Street, which has been costing the town money and bringing negative attention to downtown. On Tuesday, the Town Council unanimously gave Mayor Mike Walsh the go-ahead to sign an agreement to...
East Longmeadow residents in uproar over proposed warehouse project at abandoned packing plant
EAST LONGMEADOW - Few things galvanize well-off suburbanites as swiftly as a prospective warehouse project by out-of-state developers. After a Conservation Commission meeting last week when townsfolk learned details of the proposed 562,860 square-foot project at the long-abandoned Package Machinery site at 330 Chestnut St., a movement erupted. This small town has joined a nationwide neighborhood-based resistance to growing numbers of warehouses to support e-commerce.
New Haven Independent
Escalating Costs Impede Efforts To Rebuild Fire-Damaged Stores In Downtown Seymour
SEYMOUR –- Town officials are working to secure funding to help rebuild a downtown block of buildings that were destroyed by a fire in April. Economic Development Consultant Sheila O’Malley applied for a $900,000 grant earlier this month through the state Office of Policy and Management. O’Malley said...
Journal Inquirer
Judge denies state’s motion to dismiss Desiree Diaz case
The family of Desiree Diaz, who died at age 33 in 2018 after spending one night at the York Correctional Institution in East Lyme, has fended off the state’s effort to dismiss its medical malpractice lawsuit. Judge Steven Jacobs denied the motion by the state attorney general’s office to...
Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market
It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
Affordable housing to get upgrade
EAST HARTFORD — After more than two decades, two affordable housing apartment complexes in East Hartford and Hartford are due for a makeover. Bids are being accepted from subcontractors to renovate Easton Place in East Hartford and Dillon Place in Hartford. “It’s been 22 years since they’ve been rehabbed...
The battle over home heating assistance funding — will families be left out in the cold?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Will Connecticut families be out in the cold this winter? Many families around the state are trying to figure out whether to fill their oil tanks to heat their homes, or to leave them half empty because they need money to eat. Meanwhile, state leaders continue to battle over a potential […]
Journal Inquirer
Connecticut has voter fraud; and fly illegals to New Haven
According to those who supervise Connecticut's elections, voter fraud is not a problem in the state -- or at least not outside Bridgeport, where questions of honesty in elections often arise. Last week the state Elections Enforcement Commission began investigating a complaint that a worker for the campaign of a...
Man charged with stealing $152K from Meriden fishing business
MERIDEN, Conn. — A man is facing a larceny charge after he reportedly stole over $150,000 from a Meriden business, police said. Officials said that in 2012, the owner of a fishing shop, Lunker City, entered into an agreement with Robert Lynch. The agreement allowed Lynch to create an outside package service that would then become a subcontractor for Lunker City.
whcuradio.com
Speed limit lowered on Mechlenburg Road in Enfield
ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — It’s time to slow down on part of a road in Enfield. On a two-mile stretch of Mecklenburg Road, Enfield Town Board member Robert Lynch says the speed limit has been lowered from 50 to 45 miles an hour. The town had petitioned the New York State Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit on that stretch of road.
Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
New Britain Herald
Mass. man receives probation for role in evading more than $16 million in taxes owed to Connecticut through Berlin warehouse operation
A Massachusetts man has been convicted of operating an illegal check-cashing business and evading millions of dollars in payments of the tobacco sale tax that should have gone to the state of Connecticut – the latter of which was done through his operation of a warehouse in Berlin. Satish...
thecollegevoice.org
A Cruel Summer
While many parts of the nation have experienced heavy rain and flooding this summer, much of southern New England and the state of Connecticut has experienced severe drought. In July, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont declared Stage 2 Drought conditions in all eight counties of the state, citing precipitation across the state to be “below normal.”
Residents complain after Hamden apartment raises rent by 75%
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents are complaining after their apartment complex drastically increased rents. Nadeem Iqbal, who lives at the Seramonte Estates in Hamden, expected to pay more when he renewed his lease next month. However, he was shocked at the real amount, his monthly payment would skyrocket from $2,000 to $3,500. “We are unable […]
Connecticut lawmaker calls for crackdown on ghost guns
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Easy-to-purchase, and almost impossible to track, ghost guns have become an outlet for criminals to skirt Connecticut’s robust firearm registration and background check laws. “All you need is a drill, it’s really that simple,” said Connecticut Rep. Steve Stafstrom (D-Bridgeport), the chair of the House Judiciary Committee. It was an […]
