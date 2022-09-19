ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willington, CT

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Inquirer

Engineer creates website to inform Glastonbury voters

GLASTONBURY — At a time when politics increasingly is driven by group identification — and “debate” often amounts to insults shouted across the chasm between groups — Dennis “Deejay” McBride still believes voters should be able to cast their ballots based on detailed information about candidates’ stands on issues.
GLASTONBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Willington, CT
Government
City
Willington, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Journal Inquirer

Enfield Town Council fills vacant District 1 seat

ENFIELD — The Town Council was restored to an 11-member body this week when Republican Ken Nelson Jr. was appointed to fill the seat for District 1. Town Clerk Shelia Bailey read the oath of office to Nelson after the council’s unanimous vote to appoint him during its Monday meeting in Town Hall.
ENFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

East Longmeadow residents in uproar over proposed warehouse project at abandoned packing plant

EAST LONGMEADOW - Few things galvanize well-off suburbanites as swiftly as a prospective warehouse project by out-of-state developers. After a Conservation Commission meeting last week when townsfolk learned details of the proposed 562,860 square-foot project at the long-abandoned Package Machinery site at 330 Chestnut St., a movement erupted. This small town has joined a nationwide neighborhood-based resistance to growing numbers of warehouses to support e-commerce.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England
Journal Inquirer

Judge denies state’s motion to dismiss Desiree Diaz case

The family of Desiree Diaz, who died at age 33 in 2018 after spending one night at the York Correctional Institution in East Lyme, has fended off the state’s effort to dismiss its medical malpractice lawsuit. Judge Steven Jacobs denied the motion by the state attorney general’s office to...
EAST LYME, CT
FUN 107

Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market

It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Affordable housing to get upgrade

EAST HARTFORD — After more than two decades, two affordable housing apartment complexes in East Hartford and Hartford are due for a makeover. Bids are being accepted from subcontractors to renovate Easton Place in East Hartford and Dillon Place in Hartford. “It’s been 22 years since they’ve been rehabbed...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Journal Inquirer

Connecticut has voter fraud; and fly illegals to New Haven

According to those who supervise Connecticut's elections, voter fraud is not a problem in the state -- or at least not outside Bridgeport, where questions of honesty in elections often arise. Last week the state Elections Enforcement Commission began investigating a complaint that a worker for the campaign of a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Man charged with stealing $152K from Meriden fishing business

MERIDEN, Conn. — A man is facing a larceny charge after he reportedly stole over $150,000 from a Meriden business, police said. Officials said that in 2012, the owner of a fishing shop, Lunker City, entered into an agreement with Robert Lynch. The agreement allowed Lynch to create an outside package service that would then become a subcontractor for Lunker City.
MERIDEN, CT
whcuradio.com

Speed limit lowered on Mechlenburg Road in Enfield

ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — It’s time to slow down on part of a road in Enfield. On a two-mile stretch of Mecklenburg Road, Enfield Town Board member Robert Lynch says the speed limit has been lowered from 50 to 45 miles an hour. The town had petitioned the New York State Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit on that stretch of road.
ITHACA, NY
WPRI 12 News

Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
thecollegevoice.org

A Cruel Summer

While many parts of the nation have experienced heavy rain and flooding this summer, much of southern New England and the state of Connecticut has experienced severe drought. In July, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont declared Stage 2 Drought conditions in all eight counties of the state, citing precipitation across the state to be “below normal.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Residents complain after Hamden apartment raises rent by 75%

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents are complaining after their apartment complex drastically increased rents. Nadeem Iqbal, who lives at the Seramonte Estates in Hamden, expected to pay more when he renewed his lease next month. However, he was shocked at the real amount, his monthly payment would skyrocket from $2,000 to $3,500. “We are unable […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut lawmaker calls for crackdown on ghost guns

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Easy-to-purchase, and almost impossible to track, ghost guns have become an outlet for criminals to skirt Connecticut’s robust firearm registration and background check laws. “All you need is a drill, it’s really that simple,” said Connecticut Rep. Steve Stafstrom (D-Bridgeport), the chair of the House Judiciary Committee. It was an […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy