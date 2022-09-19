ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, OH

cwcolumbus.com

DOJ seeking nearly 6 years for Columbus man who spent minutes inside Capitol, stole items

A Columbus man who said he was following former President Donald Trump's orders when he stormed the U.S. Capitol could face nearly six years in prison. Dustin Byron Thompson, one of the first Jan. 6 defendants to be found guilty, will be sentenced this week on charges of obstructing an official proceeding, theft of government property, illegally entering the Capitol, illegally protesting in the Capitol, and two counts of disorderly conduct in the Capitol.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Sofidel Employee Flown to Critical Care Hosptial After Hand Stuck in Machine

Circleville – A Sofidel employee was flown to a Columbus area hospital after getting his hand caught in a machine. According to early reports just after 9 pm, a 911 call came into the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office of a man that was injured after his hand got stuck in a machine and suffered a severe injury at the Sofidel plant off US-23. They reported that they were able to get his hand removed but it was bleeding significantly.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Emergency Squads Heading to Pickaway Prison For Hanging

Pickaway County – Emergency squads are heading to the scene of an inmate that has possibly hung himself. According to early reports around 5 pm on Tuesday, Scioto township was called to CRC Correctional Reception Center for an inmate that has attempted to hang himself. Prison guards reported that they cut him down and did not know if he was breathing or not.
ORIENT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Champion Companies buys Polaris-area Northpark Place apartment complex from 14 different sellers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Westerville-based Champion Cos. has acquired nearly 500 apartments in the Polaris area from more than a dozen different owners. The more than $80 million sale closed Tuesday, said Champion Cos. President and CEO Brian Yeager. The 14 different owners of the Northpark Place apartments at 1350 Gage St. included […]
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

County Employees To See Rise In Health Insurance Premiums

MARYSVILLE – When inflation hits, everyone and everything feels the effects. The Union County Board of Commissioners can attest to the fact as it learned at its regular meeting this morning that health insurance costs for the county and county employees are expected to rise at the first of the year.
UNION COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – September 19, 2022

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 11000 block of Poppyseed Drive to investigate a family dispute. No report was taken. Deputies were sent to a residence on South Main Street in Magnetic Springs for a person threatening self-harm. No report was taken. 7:05am Suicide Threat. A deputy...
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Stanford Takes Over At Plain City Economic Development Coordinator

Hello! My name is Jason Stanford, and I am Plain City’s new Economic Development Coordinator. I am honored to have the opportunity to advance Plain City’s economic development efforts. To this end, I have two immediate goals. The first is building better relationships between the village and our...
PLAIN CITY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Warner’s wife seeks judicial release

MARION—Julia Warner, 55, currently housed at the Ohio Reformatory for Women, is seeking an early release after serving a little more than six months of her two-year prison term. The Warner’s were convicted of complicity by leaving the scene of an accident, and each sentenced to two years in...
MARION COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Wireless ‘smart socks’ alert nurses, reduce hospital falls to zero in OSU hospital study

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Up to 1 million Americans across the country suffer falls while in hospitals, risking broken bones and head trauma. In Columbus, a hospital reduced falls to zero in a select group of patients by giving them smart socks that detected when they were getting up unassisted. The average fall rate at the hospital, ahead of the study, was four falls per 1,000 patient days.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Powell family evacuates from house after apparent lightning strike

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A family in Delaware County was forced to evacuate their home after it caught fire overnight Wednesday, according to Liberty Township Fire Department. Authorities say fire officials went to 9580 Fair Oaks Dr. in Powell at around 4:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a house on fire, believed to be caused […]
POWELL, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Weekly Update On Efforts To Combat Indian Lake Vegetation

LAKEVIEW –The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is providing an update on the ongoing effort to combat the unprecedented aquatic vegetation growth that has impacted boating on Indian Lake. Harvesters removed 2,138 cubic yards of vegetation from the open zone, Paradise Island, and Governor’s Island. ODNR-operated harvesters...
LEWISTOWN, OH
10TV

Family of 3 escapes Delaware County house fire

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A family of three escaped a house fire that was likely caused by a lightning strike Wednesday morning in Delaware County, fire officials said. Crews were called to a home on Fair Oaks Drive in Liberty Township on a report of a fire just after 4:30 a.m. Flames could be seen coming out of the attic.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person has been seriously injured at Sofidel in Circleville

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to Sofidel in Pickaway County on reports of an employee that had been injured inside the toilet paper factory. The person was transported to Berger Hospital, and then later airlifted to a Columbus area trauma center. The individual’s name and...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Knox prosecutor: Suspect posed bigger threat to law enforcement

MOUNT VERNON – A suspect who died after an officer-involved shooting near his property last month was more a threat to law enforcement seeking to apprehend him than the public, Knox County Prosecuting Attorney Chip McConville told the Mount Vernon News. Randy Wilhelm, 56, died along with Bradley Wilhelm,...
KNOX COUNTY, OH

