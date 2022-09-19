Read full article on original website
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com
2022 Care Train Of Union County Already Under A Full Head Of Steam
It hardly seems possible, but summer is almost over, fall will here shortly and be quickly followed by the holiday season when the Care Train of Union County builds up a full head of steam and uses that energy and passion to help out those who are most in need.
cwcolumbus.com
DOJ seeking nearly 6 years for Columbus man who spent minutes inside Capitol, stole items
A Columbus man who said he was following former President Donald Trump's orders when he stormed the U.S. Capitol could face nearly six years in prison. Dustin Byron Thompson, one of the first Jan. 6 defendants to be found guilty, will be sentenced this week on charges of obstructing an official proceeding, theft of government property, illegally entering the Capitol, illegally protesting in the Capitol, and two counts of disorderly conduct in the Capitol.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Sofidel Employee Flown to Critical Care Hosptial After Hand Stuck in Machine
Circleville – A Sofidel employee was flown to a Columbus area hospital after getting his hand caught in a machine. According to early reports just after 9 pm, a 911 call came into the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office of a man that was injured after his hand got stuck in a machine and suffered a severe injury at the Sofidel plant off US-23. They reported that they were able to get his hand removed but it was bleeding significantly.
Columbus men named in fraud scheme that took $250 million intended for hungry kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Department of Justice has charged two Columbus-area men with participation in a scheme to defraud $250 million from a child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic. The men are said to be part of a ring of 47 people now charged with federal crimes for their alleged roles in defrauding […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sciotopost.com
Gas Prices Drop Under 3 Dollars Per Gallon in Franklin County
Franklin County – So for the last 14 weeks, the nation’s gas average has gone down from an all-time high. Now gas has finally plunged below 3 bucks a gallon. According to AAA.com, The national average is down 25.7 cents from a month ago but 45.9 cents higher than a year ago.
As strike looms for Kroger in central Ohio, what will stores, union do next?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Just over 80% of unionized Kroger workers authorized a strike Friday morning. But as of Tuesday, the union has not called a strike, and both sides have also not come to a public agreement. Of the more than 6,700 union members who voted throughout the course of last week, 55% rejected […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Emergency Squads Heading to Pickaway Prison For Hanging
Pickaway County – Emergency squads are heading to the scene of an inmate that has possibly hung himself. According to early reports around 5 pm on Tuesday, Scioto township was called to CRC Correctional Reception Center for an inmate that has attempted to hang himself. Prison guards reported that they cut him down and did not know if he was breathing or not.
Champion Companies buys Polaris-area Northpark Place apartment complex from 14 different sellers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Westerville-based Champion Cos. has acquired nearly 500 apartments in the Polaris area from more than a dozen different owners. The more than $80 million sale closed Tuesday, said Champion Cos. President and CEO Brian Yeager. The 14 different owners of the Northpark Place apartments at 1350 Gage St. included […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
unioncountydailydigital.com
County Employees To See Rise In Health Insurance Premiums
MARYSVILLE – When inflation hits, everyone and everything feels the effects. The Union County Board of Commissioners can attest to the fact as it learned at its regular meeting this morning that health insurance costs for the county and county employees are expected to rise at the first of the year.
Xtreme Express plots $20 million expansion to establish large Blacklick campus
BLACKLICK, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A growing logistics firm is embarking on an approximately $20 million project to expand and consolidate its Columbus operations in one large campus. Xtreme Express recently began the first of a multi-phase effort to grow its footprint while bringing all its local facilities together in the same place. The […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – September 19, 2022
A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 11000 block of Poppyseed Drive to investigate a family dispute. No report was taken. Deputies were sent to a residence on South Main Street in Magnetic Springs for a person threatening self-harm. No report was taken. 7:05am Suicide Threat. A deputy...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Stanford Takes Over At Plain City Economic Development Coordinator
Hello! My name is Jason Stanford, and I am Plain City’s new Economic Development Coordinator. I am honored to have the opportunity to advance Plain City’s economic development efforts. To this end, I have two immediate goals. The first is building better relationships between the village and our...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crawfordcountynow.com
Warner’s wife seeks judicial release
MARION—Julia Warner, 55, currently housed at the Ohio Reformatory for Women, is seeking an early release after serving a little more than six months of her two-year prison term. The Warner’s were convicted of complicity by leaving the scene of an accident, and each sentenced to two years in...
Wireless ‘smart socks’ alert nurses, reduce hospital falls to zero in OSU hospital study
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Up to 1 million Americans across the country suffer falls while in hospitals, risking broken bones and head trauma. In Columbus, a hospital reduced falls to zero in a select group of patients by giving them smart socks that detected when they were getting up unassisted. The average fall rate at the hospital, ahead of the study, was four falls per 1,000 patient days.
Powell family evacuates from house after apparent lightning strike
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A family in Delaware County was forced to evacuate their home after it caught fire overnight Wednesday, according to Liberty Township Fire Department. Authorities say fire officials went to 9580 Fair Oaks Dr. in Powell at around 4:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a house on fire, believed to be caused […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Weekly Update On Efforts To Combat Indian Lake Vegetation
LAKEVIEW –The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is providing an update on the ongoing effort to combat the unprecedented aquatic vegetation growth that has impacted boating on Indian Lake. Harvesters removed 2,138 cubic yards of vegetation from the open zone, Paradise Island, and Governor’s Island. ODNR-operated harvesters...
Family of 3 escapes Delaware County house fire
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A family of three escaped a house fire that was likely caused by a lightning strike Wednesday morning in Delaware County, fire officials said. Crews were called to a home on Fair Oaks Drive in Liberty Township on a report of a fire just after 4:30 a.m. Flames could be seen coming out of the attic.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person has been seriously injured at Sofidel in Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to Sofidel in Pickaway County on reports of an employee that had been injured inside the toilet paper factory. The person was transported to Berger Hospital, and then later airlifted to a Columbus area trauma center. The individual’s name and...
Mount Vernon News
Knox prosecutor: Suspect posed bigger threat to law enforcement
MOUNT VERNON – A suspect who died after an officer-involved shooting near his property last month was more a threat to law enforcement seeking to apprehend him than the public, Knox County Prosecuting Attorney Chip McConville told the Mount Vernon News. Randy Wilhelm, 56, died along with Bradley Wilhelm,...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect accused of stealing $25,000 worth of tools from Columbus landscape business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus landscaping business is out more than $25,000 after police said a suspect broke into several vehicles and stole hand and power tools. On Sept. 6, police said the suspect entered the property of a landscaping business in the 3700 block of Westerville Road.
Comments / 0