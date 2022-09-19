A Columbus man who said he was following former President Donald Trump's orders when he stormed the U.S. Capitol could face nearly six years in prison. Dustin Byron Thompson, one of the first Jan. 6 defendants to be found guilty, will be sentenced this week on charges of obstructing an official proceeding, theft of government property, illegally entering the Capitol, illegally protesting in the Capitol, and two counts of disorderly conduct in the Capitol.

