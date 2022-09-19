Dexter students raise money for families of students in crash
DEXTER, N.M. (KRQE) – The community of Dexter, New Mexico is processing the sudden loss of one of their football players. Senior Justus Sanders died in a car crash Friday night. Wyatt Garner, the driver of the car, suffered serious injuries in the crash.
Sunday, students form Dexter High School hosted a car was and bake sale at the Dexter fire house. The events raised for money for the teen’s families. Dexter’s fire chief was overwhelmed by the level of support. “Look at the amount of kids here, look at the amount of support, like I said this is pretty amazing to watch this,” Dexter Fire and Rescue Chief Justin Powell said.
On social media, Powell said the students raised over $10,000. A candle light vigil was also held Sunday night.
