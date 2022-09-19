Read full article on original website
Former NFL coach of year admits he was wrong on Tua. And Dolphins’ Xavien Howard sidelined
Former New Orleans Saints Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton, whom the Dolphins tried to hire in January, made an admission on Wednesday: He was wrong about Tua Tagovailoa.
Titans' Malik Willis replaces Ryan Tannehill at quarterback in Week 2
The Tennessee Titans have put Malik Willis in at quarterback for the third quarter of their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tannehill was struggling mightily in Week 2 as the Titans limped out to a 34-point deficit, and with the game more or less already out of reach, the team decided to give the third-round rookie a chance.
NFL Fans Blast the Tennessee Titans After ‘Embarrassing’ Loss to Buffalo Bills
Tonight was not a great night to be a Tennessee Titans fan. A 41-7 loss left the Titan fanbase reeling, calling the loss “embarrassing.” Just last season, the team looked like they were building up an NFL offense to compliment superstar Derrick Henry. Tonight, a whole stable of Henry’s couldn’t have helped that offense.
Three free agents to help the New England Patriots right now
The Patriots might have their backs against the wall, but there are still some players left on the open market that could help the team this year. The team is set to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, which will likely be their biggest test of the season so far.
Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills inactives for Week 2
The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have released their inactives ahead of the Week 2 “Monday Night Football” contest at Highmark Stadium, which is set for kickoff at 6:15 p.m. CDT. The Titans ruled out three players ahead of Monday night, including running back Dontrell Hilliard, cornerback Kristian...
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 3 game?
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 3 picks...
Can Dolphins Defense Control Josh Allen?
The Miami Dolphins defense slowed down Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense in the first half of both games last season
Dolphins’ McDaniel addresses injuries, Bills challenge, Hill/Waddle, Tua, more
There’s no more difficult opponent on the Dolphins’ 2022 schedule than the Buffalo Bills, who visit Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m., CBS).
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa speaks out on monumental matchup vs. Josh Allen, Bills
The Miami Dolphins are set to host the Buffalo Bills in the only battle of unbeaten teams on the NFL schedule for Week 3. Not many are surprised that the Bills have looked as good as they have and are undefeated. But the Dolphins have already surpassed expectation for a lot of people, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.
What makes Lil’Jordan Humphrey an ‘interesting’ player for Bill Belichick, Patriots
From getting tough preseason yards to making blocks against Pittsburgh, Humphrey is finding his niche. As Lil’Jordan Humphrey continues to craft his niche in the NFL, he’s shown that he can do a bunch of things well. When he was at Texas, coach Tom Herman used to call...
