Darien, CT

Woog's World: A wealthy Westporter, Wilbur Cross and how Staples High came to be

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Another school year has begun. At Staples High, there’s a familiar hum of activity. Dozens of courses, from Advanced Placement Environmental Studies and Mandarin to Advanced Culinary and Radio Production, take place each day. Athletes play fall sports; the Players’ drama troupe rehearses the fall production of “Guys and Dolls.”
WESTPORT, CT
News 12

Protesters plead with Stamford to reopen Glenbrook Community Center

A protest was held Wednesday in Stamford, where people pleaded with the city to reopen the Glenbrook Community Center. There's currently a proposal in place to convert it to a 51-unit affordable housing apartment building. Protesters say the building, which is around the corner on Crescent Street, is one of...
STAMFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Ansonia Harvest Festival Is Saturday On Main Street

ANSONIA — The city’s annual Harvest Festival will make its autumnal return downtown this weekend. The festival, hosted by the Ansonia Cultural Commission, will take over Main Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24). Admission is free, and free parking will be available on East and West Main streets, as well as in the former Big Y parking lot.
ANSONIA, CT
NewsTimes

8 'haunted’ restaurants in CT that give ‘ghost kitchen’ a new meaning

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With several of these Connecticut restaurants and bars located in historical, centuries-old buildings, employees and guests say they’ve experienced spooky happenings: unexplained movements, sounds and even sightings of apparitions. But even if you don’t leave with your own personal ghost story, you'll still enjoy the food and drink.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
i95 ROCK

Brutal Two-On-One Beating Caught on Camera in Danbury

The video is making the rounds on Spanish social media in Danbury and it's tough to watch. A friend sent me the link to a Facebook post from Revolucion Radio, which was uploaded on September 6, 2022. It appears to show a 2-on-1 beat-down in the parking lot across from the Danbury Ice Arena.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Veteran Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter dies

WESTPORT — Mark Blake, a veteran EMT crew chief who served the town for more than three decades, died Tuesday, Westport's emergency medical service confirmed. He was 61. The cause of death was not immediately released. "It’s a sad moment for Westport with the passing of Crew Chief Mark...
WESTON, CT
NewsTimes

Danbury's first proposed recreational marijuana seller wants to open up shop on Federal Road

DANBURY — Once the site of an equipment rental company, the white pill box building on the property at 108 Federal Road today sits quietly surrounded by chain-link fencing. But its dormant status may change in the coming months if the owners of a newly established adult-use retail cannabis business successfully secure a preliminary license from the state that would allow the firm to sell marijuana to recreational customers.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Residents complain after Hamden apartment raises rent by 75%

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents are complaining after their apartment complex drastically increased rents. Nadeem Iqbal, who lives at the Seramonte Estates in Hamden, expected to pay more when he renewed his lease next month. However, he was shocked at the real amount, his monthly payment would skyrocket from $2,000 to $3,500. “We are unable […]
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

More Businesses Choosing to Open in Milford

At Sprout Raw Juice, you won’t find any sugar or dairy, but you’ll find naturally sweet treats that are a dream come true for owner Michele Leite. “We opened this spot here in our town because we felt we would like to bring to our community some of the things we were passionate about: improving health and community as well,” said Leite.
MILFORD, CT

