Van Leeuwen Ice Cream To Debut First CT Location In Greenwich
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream will soon open a location in Fairfield County, its first shop in Connecticut. It will be located in Greenwich at 375 Greenwich Ave., with the opening day scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, representatives said. To celebrate the opening day, the shop will offer $1 scoops of...
darientimes.com
Community news: Hindley families gather for Bash to celebrate start of academic year, and more
Hindley Elementary School held its annual party known as the Hindley Bash on Friday, Sept. 16, on the field to celebrate and officially kick off the 2022-23 academic year. Families gathered to enjoy pizza, games, live music and a Kona Ice Truck as adults and children alike met up with friends after the summer break.
darientimes.com
Woog's World: A wealthy Westporter, Wilbur Cross and how Staples High came to be
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Another school year has begun. At Staples High, there’s a familiar hum of activity. Dozens of courses, from Advanced Placement Environmental Studies and Mandarin to Advanced Culinary and Radio Production, take place each day. Athletes play fall sports; the Players’ drama troupe rehearses the fall production of “Guys and Dolls.”
News 12
Protesters plead with Stamford to reopen Glenbrook Community Center
A protest was held Wednesday in Stamford, where people pleaded with the city to reopen the Glenbrook Community Center. There's currently a proposal in place to convert it to a 51-unit affordable housing apartment building. Protesters say the building, which is around the corner on Crescent Street, is one of...
New Haven Independent
Ansonia Harvest Festival Is Saturday On Main Street
ANSONIA — The city’s annual Harvest Festival will make its autumnal return downtown this weekend. The festival, hosted by the Ansonia Cultural Commission, will take over Main Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24). Admission is free, and free parking will be available on East and West Main streets, as well as in the former Big Y parking lot.
NewsTimes
8 'haunted’ restaurants in CT that give ‘ghost kitchen’ a new meaning
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With several of these Connecticut restaurants and bars located in historical, centuries-old buildings, employees and guests say they’ve experienced spooky happenings: unexplained movements, sounds and even sightings of apparitions. But even if you don’t leave with your own personal ghost story, you'll still enjoy the food and drink.
darientimes.com
Jayne Crowley to display stained glass at vendor Marketplace, Branford Garden Club show this weekend
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the work table in Jayne Crowley’s Branford backyard studio stands a miniature glass-paned greenhouse complete with tiny pots of plants on surfaces and hanging from the ceiling. Beside it: a dollhouse-sized flower kiosk displaying vibrant-colored seasonal blossoms.
Bridgeport mother struggles to get proper services to meet needs of disabled daughter
Luz Gonzalez says her child, who has epilepsy, is wheelchair-bound, non-verbal and developmentally disabled.
Brutal Two-On-One Beating Caught on Camera in Danbury
The video is making the rounds on Spanish social media in Danbury and it's tough to watch. A friend sent me the link to a Facebook post from Revolucion Radio, which was uploaded on September 6, 2022. It appears to show a 2-on-1 beat-down in the parking lot across from the Danbury Ice Arena.
Register Citizen
In Stamford, how Glenbrook Community Center’s fate ignited a neighborhood debate
STAMFORD — The lawn signs are inescapable, with the signature pediment above the Glenbrook Community Center pasted on them in bright blue . They demand attention. And attention they have surely secured. In letters to the Board of Representatives, on social media posts, on front lawns and in windows,...
darientimes.com
In Photos: Fairfield County emergency responders check out new technology at 'Field Day' in Westport
WESTPORT — The Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security showed off its advanced emergency response technology during the Region 1 Preparedness & Response Field Day at Sherwood Island State Park on Monday. First responders and town officials attended the event to see the advanced technology and mutual...
Register Citizen
Veteran Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter dies
WESTPORT — Mark Blake, a veteran EMT crew chief who served the town for more than three decades, died Tuesday, Westport's emergency medical service confirmed. He was 61. The cause of death was not immediately released. "It’s a sad moment for Westport with the passing of Crew Chief Mark...
Child finally goes home after spending 6 years at Westchester hospital
A child with special needs finally came home to her family in Connecticut after spending six years at Blythedale Children's Hospital.
Smith Point County Park to stay open for full season following complaints by campers
The camping season at Smith Point County Park will go on for its full season after Suffolk County initially decided to end it early.
NewsTimes
Danbury's first proposed recreational marijuana seller wants to open up shop on Federal Road
DANBURY — Once the site of an equipment rental company, the white pill box building on the property at 108 Federal Road today sits quietly surrounded by chain-link fencing. But its dormant status may change in the coming months if the owners of a newly established adult-use retail cannabis business successfully secure a preliminary license from the state that would allow the firm to sell marijuana to recreational customers.
greenwichfreepress.com
Tod’s Point Ticket Booth Employee Removed While Town Conducts Review of Gate Access Practices
A post Tuesday on the app Nextdoor.com titled Scam at Greenwich Point described an alleged incident at the Tod’s Point ticket entry booth. The post had garnered 90 comments by Wednesday morning. The post was from David Mickelson, a North Stamford man, who said he had given his niece...
NewsTimes
Ridgefield teacher, selfless volunteer dies from COVID-19: 'She always put people ahead of her'
RIDGEFIELD — Whatever task she was involved in, Jennifer Hawkins Mason, a longtime teacher at Ridgefield Public Schools, gave 110 percent, said her colleagues, friends, family and those for whom she volunteered. "She's not one that ever had something falling through the cracks. You step back and say, 'How...
462 Sheafe Road, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 - $360,000
WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. — A property at 462 Sheafe Road in Wappingers Falls is listed at $360,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
Residents complain after Hamden apartment raises rent by 75%
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents are complaining after their apartment complex drastically increased rents. Nadeem Iqbal, who lives at the Seramonte Estates in Hamden, expected to pay more when he renewed his lease next month. However, he was shocked at the real amount, his monthly payment would skyrocket from $2,000 to $3,500. “We are unable […]
NBC Connecticut
More Businesses Choosing to Open in Milford
At Sprout Raw Juice, you won’t find any sugar or dairy, but you’ll find naturally sweet treats that are a dream come true for owner Michele Leite. “We opened this spot here in our town because we felt we would like to bring to our community some of the things we were passionate about: improving health and community as well,” said Leite.
