1 killed in Winnebago school bus crash

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A 20-year-old man was killed in a deadly crash involving a school bus and a vehicle on U.S. 20 in Winnebago on Monday morning.

Winnebago School District Superintendent John Schwuchow confirmed one of its buses was involved in the accident, but no students were on the bus and the 73-year-old driver was not injured.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person was killed, a 20-year-old man from Pecatonica.

Winnebago Police said they were assisting the Illinois State Police with the crash. Authorities said the 17-year-old driver of a gray 2014 Chevrolet Cruze rear-ended a stopped school bus in the 9300 block of West State Road around 7:06 a.m.

The deceased was a passenger in the car and had been wearing a seatbelt, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Illinois State Police said the school bus was stopped in the right lane with its blinkers on, to pick up a student. Before the student got on the bus, the Cruze slammed into the back of the vehicle. The incident report said the driver of the Cruze attempted to swerve at the last minute.

The 17-year-old driver was said to be hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Charges have not yet been announced and the crash is under investigation.

Eastbound traffic was shut down at Winnebago Road, with the site of the accident closer to the merger of W. State Street and U.S. 20.

