Read full article on original website
Related
Chaim Bloom: Red Sox knew exactly how DFAing Kevin Plawecki would land
Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom joined WEEI’s Rob Bradford for an exclusive interview on Audacy’s “The Bradfo Sho” and talked about the difficult decision to DFA Kevin Plawecki.
Yankees Rumors: Free agency plan if Aaron Judge departs is depressing
After the New York Yankees tried their “best and final offer” on Aaron Judge last offseason, the slugger responded to Brian Cashman’s overtures with the Walk Year of All Walk Years, threatening MLB’s all-time home run marks while also chasing the Triple Crown. Needless to say,...
Mets reveal injury that forced Brandon Nimmo out of game
The New York Mets received a scare during Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, as outfielder Brandon Nimmo exited the game in the first inning with an apparent injury. With the MLB playoffs around the corner, Mets fans were likely holding their breath for an update on Nimmo. Well, the club provided one, as Anthony DiComo of MLB.com has the details on the injury that forced Nimmo out of the Mets-Brewers game.
Yankees Legend Bernie Williams on Aaron Judge, Life After Baseball and the Power of a Good Nickname
Bernie Williams discusses his approach to investments, music and doing what you love.
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
markerzone.com
NILS LUNDQVIST HAS HIS TRADE REQUEST GRANTED BY RANGERS
Defenceman Nils Lundkvist has been granted his wish. Around three days ago, it was revealed that Lundkvist had requested a trade from the New York Rangers, and had informed the team he wouldn't be attending training camp. The 22-year-old is now a member of the Dallas Stars. The return is a 1st round pick in 2023, and another conditional pick.
AP sources: Celtics considering suspension of Ime Udoka
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics are planning to discipline coach Ime Udoka, likely with a suspension, because of an improper relationship with a member of the organization, two people with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the reigning Eastern Conference champions have not revealed any details publicly. The exact punishment, including the length of the possible suspension, has not been determined. One of the people who spoke with the AP said the Celtics have decided that assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will take over the team on an interim basis if Udoka is suspended. ESPN first reported Wednesday night that a suspension was under consideration for the team policy violation. ESPN and The Athletic later reported that the Celtics’ investigation revolves around whether Udoka had an inappropriate relationship with a member of the organization.
NJ.com
NJ
210K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1