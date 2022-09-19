Fire department to dredge pond to restore hydrant

A map showing a pond that the West Stafford Fire Department intends to dredge. The pond, located at the department's fire station at 144 West Stafford Road, contains a fire hydrant that no longer works because the bottom of the pond has accumulated too much material. The department intends to remove this material to get the hydrant working again. (Photo courtesy of West Stafford Fire Department)

STAFFORD — The West Stafford Fire Department is looking for a contractor to help with dredging a pond to restore functionality to a fire hydrant.

The pond is next to the driveway leading to the fire station at 144 West Stafford Road and has a dry fire hydrant installed for fire fighting, fire officials said in a request for proposals from contractors.

Because the bottom of the pond has silted in over the past few years, the dry hydrant now no longer works, officials said, and the pond now has an average depth of only two feet.