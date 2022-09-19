ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Wrestling World Shocked By Tonight's Paige News

Saraya Knight, aka former WWE star Paige, made a shocking appearance at AEW on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced, suggesting that AEW had reached out to Paige about a potential match, though nothing had been confirmed. "Fightful reported today that AEW reached out to her over the summer....
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Gets Very Good Legal News

That’s a good step forward. Wrestlers are larger than life characters who are regularly on television doing things that no one else would ever do in regular life. That can make for some rather interesting moments, though that is not the end of what happens to them. There are several things that take place after the cameras stop rolling and now a former wrestler is getting some good news in his personal life.
wrestlinginc.com

Steiner Family To Reunite On WWE Programming

The Steiner family is set for a get-together on WWE programming. The Steiner Brothers – Rick and Scott – etched their names in wrestling history as a tag team. Scott also had great success in his singles career, capturing the WCW World Championship. He also had two runs each with the WCW United States Championship and the WCW World Television Championship.
wrestlinginc.com

Scotty 2 Hotty On The Move Linda McMahon Told Him To Never Do Again

Answering a fan question on the "Wrestling With Johners" podcast, WWE alumnus Scott Garland (aka Scotty 2 Hotty) said he is lucky to remember the finish to his Backlash 2000 match against Dean Malenko for the Light Heavyweight Championship, and that he dodged a bullet. "It was very dangerous and...
stillrealtous.com

Randy Orton Recently Texted Top AEW Star To Praise Their Match

Randy Orton may be a WWE Superstar, but it appears that he also has his eyes on AEW. Recently Dax Harwood challenged Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship on Rampage, and even though Dax didn’t win the belt he explained on the MackMania podcast that he received a text from Randy Orton after the match was through.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar Trying To Bring Back Old Entrance Music

A good entrance song can go a long way in the world of professional wrestling, but there are several older themes that fans have been hoping to hear once again. Drew McIntyre teased the return of “Broken Dreams” for quite some time, and fans finally got to hear an abbreviated version of the song at Clash at the Castle earlier this month.
stillrealtous.com

Triple H Reportedly Changed Planned Winner In The Middle Of A Match

It’s no big secret that wrestling is pre-determined, but that doesn’t mean that plans can’t change in an instant. Triple H knows what it’s like to be in charge and all of the big decisions that come with his position in the company. Back in 2017,...
Fightful

Solo Sikoa Forced To Relinquish NXT North American Title, Ladder Match Set For Halloween Havoc

Shawn Michaels lays down the law in regard to the NXT North American Championship. The end of the September 13 episode of NXT saw Solo Sikoa defeat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship. Solo even defended that title on the September 16 episode of SmackDown. Solo was never meant to challenge for the title as Wes Lee won a fan vote to have the right to challenge Carmella Hayes. Because Sikoa wasn't even a choice for the vote. Therefore, Shawn Michaels has now declared that due to the circumstances surrounding his victory, Solo Sikoa must forfeit the title.
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Funny Video

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac has often had fun trolling Bryson DeChambeau. Spiranac wasn't going to miss her chance this week. Video of DeChambeau having a rough time with some fan rope is going viral on social media this week. Spiranac took to social media to...
GOLF
stillrealtous.com

Top AEW Star Signs New Deal With The Company

When it comes to stars who have made an impression on the AEW fans it certainly seems that MJF is at the top of the list. MJF spent several months away from AEW after he cut a promo back in June where he called Tony Khan “a f***ing mark” but he recently returned to television at the All Out pay-per-view.
PWMania

Spoilers: Plans for Tonight’s WWE RAW

The following is a list of potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select:. * A celebration is planned in honor of IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, who recently won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The segment is supposed to include a golf cart from Damage CTRL as well as another limousine.
PWMania

Ric Flair: “Ricky Steamboat Coming Back Makes Me Want to Come Back Again”

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, who is now 69 years old and a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, is scheduled to make his in-ring return on November 27 in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to an announcement made by Big Time Wrestling. BTW co-owner Steve Perkins stated that “Ricky Steamboat is one of the greatest all-time, and we’re excited to bring a legend back to the ring. Interest will be high.”
RALEIGH, NC

