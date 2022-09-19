The Highland Huskies take the field Friday for their annual Homecoming game when they host the Alburnett Pirates. The Huskies come into play with an 0-4 mark for the year after a 36-19 loss at North Cedar where they put up 271 total yards, 201 of that through the air, with a season best 19 points on the board, led by Sage Hartley-Norman’s 222 all-purpose yards and a touchdown on the ground. For the year, the Huskies are averaging 196 yards per night, 114 of that on the ground to go along with seven points while giving up 50. Hartley-Norman leads Highland with 493 all-purpose yards, 309 of that through the air. He has accounted for a pair of touchdowns with 34 carries and 18 of 47 passing with six interceptions. Ethan Paisley has caught eight passes for 158 yards and the lone Highland touchdown through the air. Logan McFarland leads the Dogs on defense with 13 tackles, three for loss and Tristan Richardson has a fumble recovery.

