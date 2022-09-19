Read full article on original website
Helen Baetsle
Memorial service for 80-year-old Helen Baetsle of Harper will be held at 3p.m. Sunday, September 25th at Powell Funeral Home in Keota. Burial will be Holy Trinity Cemeteries-St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Harper. Visitation will be from 1-3p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a general memorial fund has been established. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Keota is caring for Helen and her family.
Ravens to Run in Burlington Thursday
After more than a week off the Hillcrest Academy cross country team enters the fray once again tonight with a trip to Burlington. The Ravens last ran on September 13th in North English at the English Valleys Invitational. That night they saw performances including top runner Micah Gerber finish eighth overall in 20:29. Other finishes included Jesse Blossom 18th, Kyle Neuschwander 54th and Jeremiah Danker 56th. Hillcrest will be joined in Burlington tonight by Davenport Central, Keokuk, the No. 19 in Class 2A Mediapolis boys and their girls, Van Buren, West Burlington Notre Dame, West Hancock and the home Grayhounds. There are a total of three ranked runners in tonight’s field. Action gets underway tonight at 4:30 and continues into the evening at the Burlington RecPlex.
Jane M. Gatlin
A graveside service for 68-year-old Jane M. Gatlin will be Wednesday, September 21st at 11:30a.m. at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Richmond. Family will greet friends from 9-11a.m. Wednesday, September 21st at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center.
The Highland Huskies Celebrate Homecoming
The Highland Huskies will celebrate their homecoming this week. The Huskies will start the celebration with dress-up days including jersey day Monday, bikers vs surfers Tuesday, USA day Wednesday, Celebrity day Thursday, and Husky day Friday. Highland will hold their Homecoming Boom Night on Wednesday at the Ainsworth Ball Field....
Washington Volleyball Winless at Ottumwa Invite
The Washington Demons volleyball team was unable to break up their losing streak over the weekend, dropping all four of their matches at the Ottumwa Invitational Saturday. After pushing Mount Pleasant to three sets but still falling, Washington fell in straight sets to Burlington, Eddyville-Blakesburg and Fairfield. Freshman hitter Leighton...
Dine Out To Make A Difference For The Mid-Prairie Foundation and Mid-Prairie Alumni & Friends Association
On Thursday, September 29th, the Mid-Prairie Foundation and Mid-Prairie Alumni & Friends Association are asking you to dine out to make a difference. Dine Out To Make A Difference is an all day event that connects the community with the local businesses in the Kalona, Wellman, and Riverside area. The businesses include Bender’s Bar and Grill, DJ’s Casual Cafe, Hard Luck Cafe, Kalona Brewing Company, Kalona Chocolates, Kalona Coffee House, Kalona General Store, La Chiva Loka Restaurant, Los Amigos Taqueria, Madeline’s Coffee House, Tuscan Moon, Tequilla Grill, and Yotty’s Ice Cream. Dine in or take out at any of these restaurants, and a portion of the sales will be donated to both Mid-Prairie organizations.
Golden Hawk Volleyball in Road River Valley Match Tuesday
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk volleyball team travels to Durant Tuesday to meet the Wildcats in a River Valley Conference match. The Golden Hawks are 9-5 overall and 2-1 in the River Valley, following a sweep of top 15 Wilton in Wellman Thursday. The Golden Hawks are ranked No. 15 in Class 3A this week according to the latest poll from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. On the year, the Hawks are led by sophomore Dakota Mitchell with 196 digs, 10th in Class 3A, senior Landry Pacha has 143 assists and 87 kills, sixth and ninth in the River Valley respectively, freshman Jovi Evans has 136 assists, eighth in the RVC, and 78 kills, and senior Ella Groenewold is the leader with 28 blocks third in the River Valley.
Columbus Closing in on 5-0 in Football
The “Columbus Crew” is growing. Columbus Community Wildcats football is on fire as they enter Week Five, unbeaten heading into a trip to Pekin tomorrow night. And the rest of the state might be starting to notice. After a 49-20 win over Lisbon, Columbus received votes in the...
WACO Stays Second; ‘Cats Climb Into Poll; Hawks Receiving Votes
Three local schools are representing the KCII listening area in this week’s high school football polls from the Associated Press. In 8-man football, the unbeaten WACO Warriors hold firm in the No. 2 spot in the poll. WACO is receiving a pair of first place votes and trails only Remsen Saint Mary’s for the top spot. The Warriors were a big winner over Iowa Valley on the road Friday 54-26. This week the 5-0 Warriors are back at Roth Field for Homecoming when they welcome the 3-2 New London Tigers to Wayland.
Washington Co. families upset after seniors punished for Homecoming prank
AINSWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - Families in the Highland Community School District are upset and confused after they say students were punished too severely for a senior prank. Sunday night, a group of about 9 students say they put forks and mashed potato powder on the school’s lawn. Molly Hartzler, a parent of one of the students involved, said the kids also hung a sign that said “Mash the Pirates.”
Columbus Can’t Finish Off L&M, English Valleys Volleyball
The Columbus Community Wildcats volleyball team fought hard, but lost a pair of 3-set matches Tuesday night. In the first, Columbus responded from losing the first set to Louisa-Muscatine 25-19 and won the second by the same score. But the Wildcats fell in the decisive third set 15-11. Senior Victoria Howell returned from injury to lead the team with six kills. Freshman Jocelyn Hernandez provided a spark with three aces. Senior setter Sara Vela finished with one kill, 11 assists, three digs and an ace.
JET Physical Therapy PM Sports Page Athlete of the Week
This week’s JET Physical Therapy PM Sports Page Athlete of the Week is Sigourney volleyball player Brookelyn Hemsley. The senior recently eclipsed 1,000 career assists for the Savages and piled up almost 130 assists in total in 8 matches last week. Congrats Brookelyn!
Pirates Invade Friday For Highland’s Homecoming
The Highland Huskies take the field Friday for their annual Homecoming game when they host the Alburnett Pirates. The Huskies come into play with an 0-4 mark for the year after a 36-19 loss at North Cedar where they put up 271 total yards, 201 of that through the air, with a season best 19 points on the board, led by Sage Hartley-Norman’s 222 all-purpose yards and a touchdown on the ground. For the year, the Huskies are averaging 196 yards per night, 114 of that on the ground to go along with seven points while giving up 50. Hartley-Norman leads Highland with 493 all-purpose yards, 309 of that through the air. He has accounted for a pair of touchdowns with 34 carries and 18 of 47 passing with six interceptions. Ethan Paisley has caught eight passes for 158 yards and the lone Highland touchdown through the air. Logan McFarland leads the Dogs on defense with 13 tackles, three for loss and Tristan Richardson has a fumble recovery.
50th Annual Kalona Fall Festival to Take Place This Weekend
Kalona’s Fall Festival is set to reach a major milestone this week. The annual event, taking place Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24 hits the half-century mark in 2022. The Fall Festival, which began as a fundraiser for the Kalona Historical Society offers live music, great food, like...
Beloved Downtown Cedar Rapids Restaurant Back Up For Sale
The current owner of White Star Ale House expects the restaurant to undergo a smooth transition as he puts it up for sale just two years after purchasing it. I still absolutely believe White Star is a fantastic restaurant, for the right person, and will do extremely well. White Star has played a key role providing dining and beverage services before and after events in the Powerhouse, Paramount, Theatre Cedar Rapids and other downtown events, as well as hosting social and business gatherings — from wedding rehearsal dinners and strategic planning sessions to anniversary parties and receptions.
Highland Volleyball Takes Half of Cardinal Tourney Matches
The Highland Huskies volleyball team split their four matches at the Cardinal Tournament Saturday in Eldon. Highland defeated the host Cardinal Comets in straight sets and knocked off Twin Cedars in three sets, but the Huskies were also swept by both WACO and Danville. Sophomore hitter Adeline Krotz contributed all...
Washington Page Jaron Rosien
On today’s program, I’m speaking with Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien.
Six Students Hurt In Benton County Crash
(Benton County, IA) -- A half dozen students were taken to the hospital today (Wednesday) after a bus crash in Benton County. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it happened near 23rd Avenue and 76th Street, three miles northeast of Blairstown. The Sheriff's Office says the bus collided with an S-U-V. The children's injuries are described as non life-threatening. .
City Council Summary
The Washington City Council met in regular session Tuesday. The council unanimously approved all proposed preliminary plats and site plans discussed during the meeting. Parking and street regulation adjustments, as well as the newly developed snow ban parking plan, all underwent their third and final readings. The Council agreed to continue negotiations with Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern after receiving the newly merged railroads’ initial offer.
Aggressive encounters during Iowa high school football game under investigation
A new $200 million development, called “CYTown,” will expand the fan experience for Iowa State football and basketball in Ames. Negotiations are on hold for union workers at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids, after the union said Ingredion leaders used armed guards as a form of intimidation- something Ingredion says isn't the case.
