Photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte bidding farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

The royal family leaves Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey. Karwai Tang / Contributor / Getty Images

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday.

George sat beside the Prince of Wales at Westminster Abbey.

Charlotte paid tribute to her great-grandmother with a horseshoe-shaped brooch.

Prince George rides to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022. SEBASTIEN BOZON / Contributor / Getty Images

The public caught their first glimpse of Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they made their way to Westminster Abbey on Monday.

The funeral marks the first event the Prince and Princess of Wales' children have attended in honor of Queen Elizabeth's death .

George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, rode to Westminster Abbey with their mother, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, and their step-grandmother, Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Their brother, Prince Louis, 4, did not attend the funeral.

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George at Westminster Abbey. Chris Jackson / Staff / Getty Images

When they arrived at Westminster Abbey, they greeted church officials.

Kate watched as Charlotte and George shook hands with members of Westminster Abbey's clergy.

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. WPA Pool / Pool / Getty Images

They arrived at Westminster Abbey at the same time as their aunt, Meghan Markle.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, rode to the funeral with Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and joined Kate, George, and Charlotte when she arrived at the abbey.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte had not been seen publicly with Meghan since she and Prince Harry stepped back from the royal family.

Meghan and Harry's children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, did not attend the funeral.

The processional at the Queen's funeral. PHIL NOBLE / Contributor / Getty Images

The prince and princess walked between their parents as they processed behind the Queen's casket at Westminster Abbey.

The Prince of Wales joined his wife and children after processing behind the Queen's coffin as it made its way from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

The family walked together inside the abbey.

Prince William and Prince George attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022. WPA Pool / Pool / Getty Images

Prince George sat next to his father, Prince William, during Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

William and George represent the future of the monarchy.

Since Charles became king, William moved to first in line for the throne and George is now second.

Prince William and Prince George attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022. WPA Pool / Pool / Getty Images

George's youth was obvious as he stood among the funeral attendees.

2,000 people attended the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey, where the Prince and Princess of Wales were married in 2011.

Princess Charlotte attends Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022. WPA Pool / Pool / Getty Images

Princess Charlotte's head poked out between attendees amid the service.

The princess will inherit Princess Diana's wedding tiara following the Queen's death, according to Hello! Magazine .

The royal family after the Queen's funeral. Peter Byrne - PA Images / Contributor / Getty Images

Prince George and Princess Charlotte watched their great-grandmother's casket leave Westminster Abbey following the funeral.

The pair looked solemn alongside their mother, the Queen Consort, Meghan Markle, and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

Princess Charlotte of Wales at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022, the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Samir Hussein / Contributor / Getty Images

Princess Charlotte subtly nodded to her grandmother with an accessory.

Charlotte wore all black to the funeral, sporting a black jacket, tights, and a hat. She added a horseshoe-shaped brooch to her black jacket, which honored the late Queen .

According to People , the Queen gave the brooch to her great-granddaughter before her death.

Prince George, on the other hand, wore a navy-blue suit with a black tie.

The ensemble was almost the same color as the military uniforms King Charles III and Prince William wore to the funeral.

The royal family arriving at Wellington Arch. WPA Pool / Pool / Getty Images

Princess Charlotte appeared to get emotional as the royals arrived at Wellington Arch.

After the funeral, the royal family gathered at Wellington Arch to watch the Queen's casket be transferred from a carriage to a hearse.

Charlotte seemed emotional as she and the royal family arrived at the Arch, burying her head in her hands.

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William at Wellington Arch. WPA Pool / Pool / Getty Images

Charlotte and Kate held hands as the Queen's casket was put into the hearse.

George and William stood next to Charlotte, both looking stoic.