ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte bidding farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

By Samantha Grindell
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HZ5r5_0i1R3AyU00
The royal family leaves Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Karwai Tang / Contributor / Getty Images

  • Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday.
  • George sat beside the Prince of Wales at Westminster Abbey.
  • Charlotte paid tribute to her great-grandmother with a horseshoe-shaped brooch.
The public caught their first glimpse of Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they made their way to Westminster Abbey on Monday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kgqed_0i1R3AyU00
Prince George rides to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022.

SEBASTIEN BOZON / Contributor / Getty Images

The funeral marks the first event the Prince and Princess of Wales' children have attended in honor of Queen Elizabeth's death .

George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, rode to Westminster Abbey with their mother, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, and their step-grandmother, Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Their brother, Prince Louis, 4, did not attend the funeral.

When they arrived at Westminster Abbey, they greeted church officials.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lGC2f_0i1R3AyU00
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George at Westminster Abbey.

Chris Jackson / Staff / Getty Images

Kate watched as Charlotte and George shook hands with members of Westminster Abbey's clergy.

They arrived at Westminster Abbey at the same time as their aunt, Meghan Markle.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bx1ta_0i1R3AyU00
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

WPA Pool / Pool / Getty Images

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, rode to the funeral with Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and joined Kate, George, and Charlotte when she arrived at the abbey.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte had not been seen publicly with Meghan since she and Prince Harry stepped back from the royal family.

Meghan and Harry's children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, did not attend the funeral.

The prince and princess walked between their parents as they processed behind the Queen's casket at Westminster Abbey.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQ91c_0i1R3AyU00
The processional at the Queen's funeral.

PHIL NOBLE / Contributor / Getty Images

The Prince of Wales joined his wife and children after processing behind the Queen's coffin as it made its way from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

The family walked together inside the abbey.

Prince George sat next to his father, Prince William, during Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S8V71_0i1R3AyU00
Prince William and Prince George attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022.

WPA Pool / Pool / Getty Images

William and George represent the future of the monarchy.

Since Charles became king, William moved to first in line for the throne and George is now second.

George's youth was obvious as he stood among the funeral attendees.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3scj5Z_0i1R3AyU00
Prince William and Prince George attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022.

WPA Pool / Pool / Getty Images

2,000 people attended the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey, where the Prince and Princess of Wales were married in 2011.

Princess Charlotte's head poked out between attendees amid the service.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZLn53_0i1R3AyU00
Princess Charlotte attends Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022.

WPA Pool / Pool / Getty Images

The princess will inherit Princess Diana's wedding tiara following the Queen's death, according to Hello! Magazine .

Prince George and Princess Charlotte watched their great-grandmother's casket leave Westminster Abbey following the funeral.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20nQ1V_0i1R3AyU00
The royal family after the Queen's funeral.

Peter Byrne - PA Images / Contributor / Getty Images

The pair looked solemn alongside their mother, the Queen Consort, Meghan Markle, and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

Princess Charlotte subtly nodded to her grandmother with an accessory.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16h84U_0i1R3AyU00
Princess Charlotte of Wales at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022, the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Samir Hussein / Contributor / Getty Images

Charlotte wore all black to the funeral, sporting a black jacket, tights, and a hat. She added a horseshoe-shaped brooch to her black jacket, which honored the late Queen .

According to People , the Queen gave the brooch to her great-granddaughter before her death.

Prince George, on the other hand, wore a navy-blue suit with a black tie.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EewBt_0i1R3AyU00
The royal family leaves Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Karwai Tang / Contributor / Getty Images

The ensemble was almost the same color as the military uniforms King Charles III and Prince William wore to the funeral.

Princess Charlotte appeared to get emotional as the royals arrived at Wellington Arch.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ldz9_0i1R3AyU00
The royal family arriving at Wellington Arch.

WPA Pool / Pool / Getty Images

After the funeral, the royal family gathered at Wellington Arch to watch the Queen's casket be transferred from a carriage to a hearse.

Charlotte seemed emotional as she and the royal family arrived at the Arch, burying her head in her hands.

Charlotte and Kate held hands as the Queen's casket was put into the hearse.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rqzb0_0i1R3AyU00
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William at Wellington Arch.

WPA Pool / Pool / Getty Images

George and William stood next to Charlotte, both looking stoic.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Kate Middleton's Look At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

While the world is mourning Queen Elizabeth today during her state funeral proceedings, of course, we couldn't help but sneak a look at the most headline-making members of the royal family. There in attendance, somberly following the long-serving monarch's coffin into Westminster Abbey were the Prince and Princess of Wales, him in military dress and her adorned in black, along with their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also among the high-profile mourners, as was of course, King Charles III and queen consort Camilla.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Meghan Markle Reportedly Has A Request For King Charles Before She Leaves The UK

It's no surprise that Queen Elizabeth II's passing is making major changes to the dynamics within the royal family. It's clear, though, that we've only just scratched the surface of what is sure to transpire between the remaining royals, as Meghan Markle has reportedly made an interesting request of King Charles III (via Express). According to a "very good source," Meghan sent a formal letter to the new king requesting that the two of them sit down for a one-on-one meeting before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex return to their home in California. While there's no way of knowing what Meghan intends to discuss in her meeting with King Charles III or whether he will accept the invitation, it certainly begs the question of whether Meghan and Harry intend to make some changes to their relationship with the other royals.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
RadarOnline

New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion

Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Uk
The List

William And Kate Caught Showing PDA Following The Queen's Death

Much was made of the difference in body language between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they greeted mourners at Windsor Castle last weekend. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have always been known to show more affection toward one another and this somber occasion was no exception, with the couple holding hands and staying close throughout the visit. Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton walked further away from one another and only showed a hint of PDA when he placed his hand upon her back at one point.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Camilla Seemed Unimpressed With Princess Charlotte During the Queen's Funeral

Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, behaved beautifully during the Queen's funeral, even though it was a difficult event in more ways than one. But the fact remains that they are young children, and that they can't be expected to never get into a few antics, as indeed they seemed to at one point during the ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry

Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

597K+
Followers
34K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy