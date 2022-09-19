Aaron Rodgers' top receiver referenced the quarterback's off-season ayahuasca trip during his touchdown celebration

Aaron Rodgers warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears. AP Photo/Morry Gash

Allen Lazard scored his first touchdown of the season against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

To celebrate, Lazard mimicked pouring ayahuasca to his teammates in the end zone.

The fake trip was a reference to Aaron Rodgers' off-season escapades with the hallucinatory tea.

The Green Bay Packers bounced back in a big way on Sunday night, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers once again establishing his ownership of the Chicago Bears.

The Packers ran away with the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Bears 21-0 over the period to take a 24-7 lead into halftime that would never be threatened.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard, making his season debut for the Packers, capped off the run, reeling in a touchdown from Rodgers with just 32 seconds left in the first half.

After the touchdown, Lazard celebrated by miming pouring tea to this teammates, with the teammates who accepted the tea toppling over one by one.

For anyone who was checked out of NFL headlines over the off-season, this might appear an odd way to celebrate your first touchdown of the year, but Lazard was just poking a bit of fun at Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard celebrate a touchdown against the Chicago Bears. AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Over the summer, Rodgers opened up about his experiences with ayahuasca , a hallucinatory drug used as a spiritual medicine that has gained popularity in Western cultures over the past few years.

"We sat three different nights with the medicine," Rodgers told NBC Sports' Peter King during training camp. "I came in with an intention of doing a lot of healing of other relationships and bringing in certain people to have conversations with. Most of the work was around myself and figuring out what unconditional love of myself looks like. In doing that, allowing me to understand how to unconditionally love other people but first realizing it's gotta start with myself."

The drug is usually consumed as a tea, leading to Lazard's celebration.

While the true intent of Lazard's celebration was somewhat unclear during the game, receiver Sammy Watkins all but confirmed the bit after the final whistle.

On Twitter, fans had quite a bit of fun with the trippy touchdown celebration.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Lazard said the celebration was meant to lift the Packers spirits and give the team a bit of extra "juice."

After a frustrating loss to the Vikings to open the season, it's no surprise that the Packers were in need of a bit of a spark.

Lazard and Rodgers were just the guys to provide it.