ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers' top receiver referenced the quarterback's off-season ayahuasca trip during his touchdown celebration

By Tyler Lauletta
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oUZvb_0i1R39B000
Aaron Rodgers warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears.

AP Photo/Morry Gash

  • Allen Lazard scored his first touchdown of the season against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
  • To celebrate, Lazard mimicked pouring ayahuasca to his teammates in the end zone.
  • The fake trip was a reference to Aaron Rodgers' off-season escapades with the hallucinatory tea.

The Green Bay Packers bounced back in a big way on Sunday night, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers once again establishing his ownership of the Chicago Bears.

The Packers ran away with the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Bears 21-0 over the period to take a 24-7 lead into halftime that would never be threatened.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard, making his season debut for the Packers, capped off the run, reeling in a touchdown from Rodgers with just 32 seconds left in the first half.

After the touchdown, Lazard celebrated by miming pouring tea to this teammates, with the teammates who accepted the tea toppling over one by one.

For anyone who was checked out of NFL headlines over the off-season, this might appear an odd way to celebrate your first touchdown of the year, but Lazard was just poking a bit of fun at Rodgers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CRzkd_0i1R39B000
Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard celebrate a touchdown against the Chicago Bears.

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Over the summer, Rodgers opened up about his experiences with ayahuasca , a hallucinatory drug used as a spiritual medicine that has gained popularity in Western cultures over the past few years.

"We sat three different nights with the medicine," Rodgers told NBC Sports' Peter King during training camp. "I came in with an intention of doing a lot of healing of other relationships and bringing in certain people to have conversations with. Most of the work was around myself and figuring out what unconditional love of myself looks like. In doing that, allowing me to understand how to unconditionally love other people but first realizing it's gotta start with myself."

The drug is usually consumed as a tea, leading to Lazard's celebration.

While the true intent of Lazard's celebration was somewhat unclear during the game, receiver Sammy Watkins all but confirmed the bit after the final whistle.

On Twitter, fans had quite a bit of fun with the trippy touchdown celebration.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Lazard said the celebration was meant to lift the Packers spirits and give the team a bit of extra "juice."

After a frustrating loss to the Vikings to open the season, it's no surprise that the Packers were in need of a bit of a spark.

Lazard and Rodgers were just the guys to provide it.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife News

The wife of a former NFL star quarterback called out "thirsty women" on social media. Grete Griffin, a former track star and the wife of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, went viral on TikTok earlier this month. The wife of the former No. 2 overall pick posted a video...
NFL
Black Enterprise

Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Chicago, IL
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Illinois Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Illinois Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
Golf Digest

Herm Edwards flying commercial out of Tempe after getting fired on the field is the saddest scene imaginable

How was your weekend? Did your car break down? Did your date cancel? Did you run out of toilet paper or catch COVID? Are you a fan of the Cleveland Browns? All qualifying factors for a “bad weekend,” no doubt. But no matter how bad it got [cough Cardinals under bettors cough], take some solace in the fact that it wasn’t as rough as Herm Edwards’.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
NFL
Daily Mail

Dane Jackson has 'full movement in his limbs' after suffering sickening neck injury in Titans game - with Buffalo Bills 'sending prayers to him' and waiting for updates from hospital scans

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson's head and neck bent back in a scary collision with a teammate, but the team soon reported he had full movement in his limbs. Following the worrying collision, an ambulance promptly arrived on the field before he was driven away to Ernie County Medical Center in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown reacts to NFL warning Bruce Arians for his actions during Bucs-Saints brawl

It's been almost nine months since Antonio Brown's wild exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. As a refresher, the seven-time Pro Bowler stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his Bucs career (and possibly his NFL days).
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Chicago Bears
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL analyst burns Packers with hilarious analogy

Colin Cowherd made a comical analogy to the Packers after their Sunday Night Football game against the Bears, which resulted in a 27-10 win. For the Packers, this week was a cookie-cutter chapter in the NFL's book, according to Cowherd. "They play a good team [Minnesota Vikings]. They get whacked....
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Unhappy News

Tom Brady is not happy about the NFL's decision to suspend wide receiver Mike Evans for one game for his actions during Sunday's win over the Saints. Evans, the Bucs' best wide receiver, got into a fight during Sunday's win in New Orleans. He went at Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore, sparking a scuffle between the two teams. Evans has said he was defending his quarterback.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

49ers Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers have a need for more quarterback depth, and they filled it on Tuesday afternoon. San Francisco is adding former Falcons and Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert to its practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Benkert will now become the third QB with the 49ers behind...
NFL
Insider

Insider

597K+
Followers
34K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy