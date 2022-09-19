ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Here’s why former KCKPD detective Roger Golubski is facing federal civil rights charges

By Dan Margolies, Kansas News Service
lawrencekstimes.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lawrencekstimes.com

KU is in possession of Native American remains

Post last updated at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20; photo updated at 2:15 p.m.:. The University of Kansas has remains of Native American people in its museum collections, according to a statement from administrators. The remains are being stored in the annex of Lippincott Hall, which is the building that...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

PAL-CWA rallies to raise awareness about staffing shortages in Lawrence schools

Members of the Lawrence Public Schools classified staff union rallied during the Lawrence High School homecoming parade Wednesday evening to call attention to staffing shortages. According to a news release from the Personnel Association of Lawrence – Communication Workers of America (PAL-CWA), there are currently more than 70 open classified...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edwardsville, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Edwardsville, KS
State
Georgia State
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Photos: Lawrence High School homecoming parade

Post updated to add highlights video at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21:. Lawrence High’s Chesty Lions hit the streets Wednesday evening for their annual homecoming parade. Members of PAL-CWA, the district’s classified staff union, took the opportunity to raise awareness of staff shortages. Read more about that at this link.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

The Raven Book Store’s bestsellers for Sept. 20, 2022 (Sponsored post)

Note from the Times: This bestseller list comes to us straight from The Raven Book Store in Lawrence. See other editions of the list here. September, a time of changing seasons. Summer to fall. Baseball to football. No school to school. Most importantly to us, September is the official beginning of Fall Books Season.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy