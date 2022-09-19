ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Two suspected gang members arrested in Atlanta for aggravated assault

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police arrested two men suspected of aggravated assault Sept. 16. Emanuel Robinson and Jeremy Ingram were arrested at an address in DeKalb County by the Auto Crimes Enforcement and Gangs units. Both men are suspected of being gang associates. They were taken into custody without incident.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man seen stealing from mailboxes at Midtown Atlanta condos

ATLANTA - Some Midtown Atlanta condo owners are frustrated that a man keeps breaking in, vandalizing and stealing from their mailboxes. "Each time we close one loop that he's using to get in, then he finds another," said Diana Plattner. It only took a matter of moments for this man...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Hit and run leaves son unconscious, mother begs drivers to slow down

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County mother wants you to see what a hit and run has done to her son, so drivers will think twice about slowing down in residential areas. At 13 years old, Da’Varrie Lavender should be in school, or hanging out with friends. Instead, Destiny Lavender's son has been in a coma-like state for nearly three weeks.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Hit And Run
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police name new suspects in case of missing Allahnia Lenoir

Atlanta police held a press conference Tuesday afternoon giving new details in the case of missing 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Police now believe the two men Lenoir was last seen with are suspects in her disappearance. Police are seeking public help in locating one of the men.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
11Alive

Police say missing 13-year old found safe

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Police say the boy has been found safe. DeKalb County Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. His last known location was near Sweet Gum Hill in Decatur. Authorities describe him as being 5’2, 144...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police shut down a major road Tuesday afternoon as they investigated a shooting in southwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NewsChopper 2 was over the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Peyton Place, where numerous officers were investigating...
ATLANTA, GA
New Pittsburgh Courier

New video reveals Chaka Zulu attacked by four men during alleged shooting

A newly released video may help to shed light on the shooting that involved Atlanta music industry veteran, Chaka Zulu. Ludacris’ longtime manager and business partner was reportedly arrested on murder charges and also charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy