2 hurt after shooting along Atlanta Downtown Connector near 10th street, police say
ATLANTA — A double shooting took place along the I-75/ I-85 southbound Downtown Connector near 10th street Wednesday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The location is not far from Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion. APD said two people were hurt in the shooting but are alert, conscious and breathing.
Road rage shooting sends driver, passenger to hospital, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Two people were shot in a road rage incident on the downtown connector, Atlanta Police’s night commander Capt. Christian Hunt told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to I-75 near 10th Street just before 10 p.m....
Clayton County police seek suspect seen driving away from motel shooting
After a man was shot at a Clayton County motel overnight, police on Wednesday said they were searching for a suspect who was spotted driving away from the scene.
Atlanta Police believe missing 24-year-old woman was murdered; one suspect in custody, one at large
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Police said Tuesday they believed 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir "was murdered and that her body was disposed of." They said they have one suspect, Diante Reynolds, in custody at the Fulton County Jail. APD is asking for the public's help in finding a second suspect, identified as...
CBS 46
Two suspected gang members arrested in Atlanta for aggravated assault
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police arrested two men suspected of aggravated assault Sept. 16. Emanuel Robinson and Jeremy Ingram were arrested at an address in DeKalb County by the Auto Crimes Enforcement and Gangs units. Both men are suspected of being gang associates. They were taken into custody without incident.
Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed woman in Gwinnett County, police say
NORCROSS, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating a hit-and-run Wednesday morning in Norcross that killed a 66-year-old woman. It happened near Indian Trail Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard at around 6:45 a.m. Police identified the woman as Sadie Ware, of Norcross. They say she was hit by a...
fox5atlanta.com
Man seen stealing from mailboxes at Midtown Atlanta condos
ATLANTA - Some Midtown Atlanta condo owners are frustrated that a man keeps breaking in, vandalizing and stealing from their mailboxes. "Each time we close one loop that he's using to get in, then he finds another," said Diana Plattner. It only took a matter of moments for this man...
fox5atlanta.com
Hit and run leaves son unconscious, mother begs drivers to slow down
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County mother wants you to see what a hit and run has done to her son, so drivers will think twice about slowing down in residential areas. At 13 years old, Da’Varrie Lavender should be in school, or hanging out with friends. Instead, Destiny Lavender's son has been in a coma-like state for nearly three weeks.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police name new suspects in case of missing Allahnia Lenoir
Atlanta police held a press conference Tuesday afternoon giving new details in the case of missing 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Police now believe the two men Lenoir was last seen with are suspects in her disappearance. Police are seeking public help in locating one of the men.
DeKalb police now say they are investigating death of 13-year-old Lithonia boy as a homicide
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A day after family members complained that police weren’t investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy as a murder, DeKalb County police said they are now considering the death a homicide. Jamiren Crosby was found dead on a Lithonia trail Monday afternoon. Family members...
CBS 46
Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
Gwinnett Police searching for woman who's been missing 3 days
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County said Wednesday they were searching for a woman with dementia who's been missing three days. The Gwinnett County Police Department posted on Twitter that Jean Jackson-Williams left home on foot on Sunday and has not been seen or had contact with her family since.
6 injured after driver fleeing trooper causes multivehicle crash on I-20, GSP says
A driver fleeing from law enforcement on I-20 in Atlanta caused major backups during Wednesday’s evening commute after c...
Fulton DA says former officer ‘operated recklessly’ in chase causing deaths of 3 people
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2′s Mark Winne in an exclusive interview in the seconds leading up to a crash that killed three people, the then City of South Fulton Police officer was driving too fast. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dispute leads to 4 people shot in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were hurt after a shooting broke out in DeKalb County when a group of juveniles got into a fight Tuesday evening, according to police. Two of the victims, police said, were teens. It happened in the 500 block of Pennybrook Lane off of...
Police say missing 13-year old found safe
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Police say the boy has been found safe. DeKalb County Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. His last known location was near Sweet Gum Hill in Decatur. Authorities describe him as being 5’2, 144...
Man says he was shot 7 times waiting for Uber outside apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA — 11Alive is working to learn more about the condition of a man who told police he was shot while waiting on an Uber in southeast Atlanta. According to police, this happened outside the Avalon Ridge Apartments on Mount Zion Road. Officers said the man was hit seven...
Man shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta police shut down a major road Tuesday afternoon as they investigated a shooting in southwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NewsChopper 2 was over the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Peyton Place, where numerous officers were investigating...
Sandy Springs attorney convicted in road-rage murder over wayward golf ball, Fulton DA says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Sandy Springs attorney has been convicted on all counts in connection to the murder of Hamid Jahangard, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Wednesday. Bryan Schmitt had faced five counts including felony murder and aggravated assault. The charges stemmed from a 2019 road...
New Pittsburgh Courier
New video reveals Chaka Zulu attacked by four men during alleged shooting
A newly released video may help to shed light on the shooting that involved Atlanta music industry veteran, Chaka Zulu. Ludacris’ longtime manager and business partner was reportedly arrested on murder charges and also charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery.
