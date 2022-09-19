ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ESPN's FPI doesn't think too favorably of Vikings vs Eagles

By Tyler Forness
 3 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night in a game that is a very even matchup.

The sportsbooks agree with the line having open with the Eagles as a 2.5-point favorite which is essentially a pick-em on a neutral field. That line has not moved all week which signals a lot of things, including both sides being bet relatively equally.

While the line says this game is relatively even, one analytical model doesn’t see things the same way.

ESPN has the Football Power Index (FPI) that runs numerous simulations to determine what odds each team has to win the game.

The FPI has the Vikings with a 33.6% chance to win Monday night.

While the matchup is even on paper, the game being played at Lincoln Financial Field makes a massive difference due to the rowdy atmosphere and the Eagles fanbase that is incredibly passionate.

While analytical models are great for prognosticating, the game is played on the field. Here’s to a Vikings win on Monday night.

marshall buersken
3d ago

Lmao 🤣 😆 😂 🤣 Eagles fans are TURDS in the toilet bowl of society. destroying property. Big mouths . they will most likely not shut up even when they get routed by the Vikings !!!!

#Espn#Fpi#The Eagles#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The Philadelphia Eagles#Football Power Index#Lincoln Financial Field
