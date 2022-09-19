Read full article on original website
Ivy Tech Plans Event To Assist Latino Families With FAFSA Completion
Evansville, IN – Ivy Tech Community College will have a Hispanic Heritage Month Latino Student and Family FAFSA Day event for Tuesdays@theTech on Oct. 4 from 4-6 p.m. at the Ivy Tech Evansville location, 3501 N. First Avenue. RSVP at link.ivytech.edu/TTT. The event is designed to assist students and...
Students Of Color And International Students Make Up A Greater Percentage Of USI Student Population
Students of color and international students make up a greater percentage of the USI student population. Overall enrollment is down amid national challenges for higher education. Image copyright: USI Photography and Multimedia. The University of Southern Indiana continues to represent underserved populations with students of color and international students making...
Ivy Tech to Hold 17th CRUISE-IN Event Saturday, Sept. 24
EVANSVILLE, IN — Ivy Tech Community College’s 17th CRUISE-IN car show, presented by Larry’s Automotive, is planned for Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2-7 p.m. at Ivy Tech’s main campus in Evansville, 3501 N. First Avenue. The event will take place on the east parking lot behind...
Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022
A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
USI Men’s Swim & Dive Voted Eighth In Preseason Poll
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Swimming & Diving is predicted to finish eighth in The Summit League this season. The Summit released the preseason predicted order of finish Wednesday morning along with the 2022-23 Preseason Swimmers and Divers to Watch, where freshman multi Garrett Crist (Bargersville, Indiana) and diver/breaststroke Lane Pollock (Boonville, Indiana) landed themselves on the list. The Screaming Eagles will compete in the program’s inaugural season after joining The Summit League in early 2022.
“Hoosier Promise Tour” Stops in Evansville This Coming Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS – On Saturday in Evansville and Columbus, Destiny Wells (Candidate for Secretary of State), ZeNai Brooks (Candidate for State Auditor), Jessica McClellan (Candidate for State Treasurer), and Jason Salstrom (Candidate for Indiana House District 78) will continue the “Hoosier Promise Tour”, a statewide effort by the Indiana Democratic Party and its candidates to highlight the brighter future Democrats will create for the Hoosier State once elected to office on Election Day.
This Weekend: Sept. 22-25
Residents and visitors alike have plenty of opportunities to enjoy a good time while giving back to the community this weekend. From flying in a World War II aircraft to playing a round of golf for charity, taking in an evening show, or jumping into a block party to give back to those in need, there is no shortage of activities.
EVSC talks furries, critical race theory in new video
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation released a short new video in which spokesman Jason Woebkenberg dispels various rumors and answers questions students and parents may have for the school corporation. The first subject Woebkenberg went into was CRT, short for “critical race theory”. Researchers say this theory explores how laws, social and […]
WTVW
Former Air Force One makes a visit to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the biggest attractions at the Evansville Regional Airport for two days actually comes in the smallest size which is a twin engine plane, that is known as the smallest Air Force One plane on record. The “Ike Bird” plane was constructed for President...
Pink Energy reportedly shutting down operations, citing multiple issues
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pink Energy is reportedly closing its doors effective immediately. A Pink Energy employee sent 14 News a letter from leadership to employees detailing the issues that led them to the decision and that their “employment is terminated immediately effective today.”. We have been following the...
Evansville Christian School makes giant pink ribbon in support of teacher
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students and staff at Evansville Christian School took time to support one of their teachers battling breast cancer. Last week, dozens of them wore pink and met out on the field to form a giant, pink, human ribbon. It was done as an encouragement to Mrs....
Are ‘Furries’ For Real in Schools? Southern Indiana School Officials Answer Social Media Rumors
If you are a parent of a school-aged child, you need to know the truth about some rumors that are causing chaos in classrooms all over the nation. I must say that I love seeing mascots and characters. In fact a lot of my favorite photos are with costumed characters, but that is different than a 'Furry' or 'Furries'. According to the National Library of Medicine, "Furries are individuals who are especially interested in anthropomorphic or cartoon animals (e.g., Bugs Bunny). They often strongly identify with anthropomorphic animals and create fursonas, identities of themselves as those anthropomorphic animals. Some practice fursuiting, or wearing costumes that resemble anthropomorphic animals."
OMU outage affected parts of Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) confirmed there was an outage in parts of Owensboro. OMU announced on social media that about 2,050 customers were without power in the northern part of Owensboro. Officials say crews worked to restore power. As of about 1:20 p.m., OMU says power has been restored to those […]
USI Pott College New Distance Education Electrical Engineering Bachelor’s Degree
The University of Southern Indiana has announced the approval of an online Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering (BSEE) degree completion program. The program, housed within the Pott College of Science, Engineering, and Education, will be offered beginning in the 2023 Spring Semester. Applications are being accepted now through October 7.
Venue for next Tri-State Food Bank giveaway is changing
The Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville has announced a new location for their upcoming mobile food distribution. Officials say, the event will now take place at Bosse Field next Wednesday, September 28. The giveaway is set to begin at 10:00 A.M. Click on the link here to find out more...
Poseville, Indiana Man Competing in the USA Mullet Championships
You can help one Poseville man be named the best mullet in the United States. Over the past couple of years, the mullet has made a comeback. So many men are proudly displaying the “business in the front, party in the back” look. Perhaps we can credit its resurgence in popularity to Morgan Wallen?
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: September 23-25
The inaugural Sunflower Music Festival is slated for three days of live music, gorgeous sunflowers and amazing food and drinks on September 23-25 this year. With a lineup that includes more than 10 musicians and bands and over a MILLION sunflowers to enjoy, you get the best of both worlds at Trunnell’s Farm Market. You can even camp out at this family-friendly event! Tickets will not be sold at the gate, but you can purchase them right here, with prices starting at $49.99.
From construction to the classroom, Elpers joins Titan staff as tech teacher
This is Josh Elpers first year being a teacher in the South Gibson School Corporation. He travels from Fort Branch to the high school, then to Haubstadt Community School each day. Elpers is 24 and is engaged to his soon to be wife, Paige. Elpers went to Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tenn.
Big finish gives UE men a top 10 finish
CHESTERTON, Ind. – Tying for the 5th-lowest team score of the day, the University of Evansville men’s golf team earned a 10th place finish at the Valpo Fall Invitational at Sand Creek Country Club on Tuesday. Evansville’s lowest round of the day belonged to Luke Schneider. A 1-under...
Hopkins Co. teacher named Ky. Elementary Teacher of the Year
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kelly Gates, a fifth grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year Tuesday. Gates was in Frankfort for the announcement, which was on Gov. Beshear’s Facebook page. She was recognized for her years of teaching, and one...
