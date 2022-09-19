Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
Plans continue for riverfront development in Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) -- Some coveted land on Main Street in Auburn will soon be the site of so much more. "This is probably one of the last great riverfront locations in Southern Maine," says Mayor Jason Levesque. "I'm most excited about really adding to the vibrancy of downtown Auburn." Plans...
WGME
Sebago Brewing in Gorham receives makeover
GORHAM (WGME) – A longtime restaurant in a historic building has now gotten a makeover. Those behind the project to renovate Sebago Brewing in Gorham raised a pint to the project Tuesday. The restaurant is in a building that was originally built as a railroad station in 1853. Sebago...
WGME
Popular Portland restaurant closes, plans to move location
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Katahdin Restaurant on Forest Avenue in Portland will close on September 24, with plans to relocate, according to a post on its Facebook page. “We had hoped never to have to write this post, but the time has unfortunately come,” the post says. “After nearly three very stressful years of living with the uncertainty of what is happening with our space in the Portland Stage building, coupled with the stressors of the pandemic, we have decided to depart our beloved Forest Avenue location.”
WGME
Maine farm stand that relies on honor system being targeted by thief
BOWDOINHAM (WGME) -- A Midcoast farmer who relies on an honor system is being forced to re-think his strategy. He says someone is stealing money from his farmstand. He says the thief hit other farms in the area as well. Ian Jerolmack, the owner of Stonecipher Farm in Bowdoinham, started...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGME
New sign bring 'Hopeful' message to Augusta
AUGUSTA (WGME) – A new sign to stay hopeful was installed in Augusta Monday. The 25-foot sign was designed by artist Charlie Hewitt. The sign may look familiar, as there are already others throughout the state. On his website, Hewitt says, "Maine is a dark place in the winter...
WGME
Portland opens search for perfect Monument Square tree
PORTLAND (WGME) – It's not even fall yet, but the city of Portland is looking ahead to the holiday season already. It's on the hunt for the perfect tree for Monument Square. A nomination form is now live. Here's the criteria:. An evergreen, spruce or fir tree between 45...
WGME
'Roadblocked': Dogfish Bar & Grille in Portland closing after more than 20 years
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Dogfish Bar & Grille, a popular Portland restaurant and music venue, said it will be closing until further notice starting on Friday. The restaurant announced the closure on Facebook, citing “roadblocks” in their way. “This was not an easy decision and there have been...
WGME
94-year-old Massachusetts man killed in Saco crash
SACO (WGME) -- Police say a 94-year-old Massachusetts man was killed after the car he was in crashed into a traffic light pole in Saco on Tuesday. According to police, a Mercedes, driven by an 87-year-old Massachusetts woman, failed to negotiate a curve, jumped the curb, and hit a traffic light pole near 100 Main Street around 5 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGME
Maine natural gas company requests rate hike
CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- As heating fuel prices rise, one natural gas company in Maine is asking state regulators for a rate hike. Before they approve or deny, the Public Utilities Commission is holding a public hearing on Thursday in Cumberland. Summit Natural Gas, which serves Cumberland, Falmouth, Yarmouth, and the...
WGME
MaineHousing launches new program to help with water bills
PORTLAND (WGME) – MaineHousing is launching a new program to help Mainers keep the water flowing. The new "Water Assistance Program" will help low and moderate-income homeowners or renters who are facing a disconnection notice or sewer lien, who have had their water turned off or are struggling to pay their water bill.
WGME
Police on scene of fatal crash on Main Street in Saco
SACO (WGME) -- The Saco Police Department says it is on the scene of a fatal crash on Main Street. Police say the crash happened around 4:55 p.m. in the area of 100 Main Street. Officers say a white Mercedes sedan was traveling northbound when it left the road and...
WGME
Two Portland restaurants make New York Times' top 50 list
PORTLAND (WGME) – Two Portland restaurants have earned coveted spots on this year's New York Times best restaurant list. The writers gave Leeward on Free Street and Twelve on Thames Street top marks, saying they are among the 50 places in the country they're most excited about this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGME
Lewiston pushes back against LePage's election integrity comments
Former Governor Paul LePage is receiving pushback from his hometown of Lewiston over questions about election integrity in Maine. Last month, the Republican nominee for governor told a crowd in Mt. Vernon that when it comes to running a fair election, he has:. "Great confidence in small towns. I have...
WGME
Sebago Lake property owner, attorneys claim 'bias' in court over alleged violations
RAYMOND (WGME)-- A dispute over shoreline work along Sebago Lake is heading to court. As CBS13 first reported, officials in Raymond say a property owner and his contractors altered hundreds of feet of shoreline without any permits and in direct violation of environmental rules. The Raymond town manager said it was "the most egregious" violation he's seen in more than four decades of local government.
WGME
Sea Dogs fall in Game 1
Portland, Maine – Niko Kavadas and Hudson Potts hit back-to-back homers in the second inning, but the Portland Sea Dogs (0-1) dropped the first game of the Northeast Division Championship series 9-4 to the Somerset Patriots (1-0) on Tuesday at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs started the scoring in...
WGME
Portland School Board votes to limit high school choice Tuesday
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Portland school board has voted 5 to 2 to limit high school choice. Portland's School Board voted on a plan to balance attendance and diversity between Portland and Deering High Schools, which may mean taking away a child's choice. For years, eighth grade students have...
WGME
Lewiston City Council passes new regulations on homeless shelters
LEWISTON (WGME) -- After months of debate, Lewiston now has regulations on homeless shelters. The city council passed a new set of rules. According to the mayor, it's now clear where a shelter can and can't operate in the city. It also caps the number of shelter beds in the...
WGME
Maine fugitive wanted for domestic violence arrested in Florida
TAMPA, FL (WGME) -- The U.S. Marshals Service says a Maine man who was wanted for aggravated domestic violence assault has been arrested in Florida. Authorities had been searching for him since January. Authorities say 52-year-old Dylan Young of Wiscasset was arrested in Tampa, Florida. He was wanted for aggravated...
WGME
Sea Dogs to take on Somerset Patriots in game 2 of divisional championship
Portland Sea Dogs and the Somerset Patriots will meet in game 2 of the divisional championship. The game will be held Thursday in New Jersey. The Sea Dogs need a win to force a game 3 which would be played on Friday night. The Sea Dogs had a 3-0 lead...
WGME
Public to weigh in on new low-level flight paths for LifeFlight helicopters
SANFORD (WGME) – Tuesday night is the public's chance to weigh in on proposed new low-level helicopter flight paths for LifeFlight of Maine helicopters. The air medical and critical care transport company says once the new routes are complete, they will allow LifeFlight to fly safely and reliably in poor weather to move more critically injured and ill patients than before.
Comments / 0