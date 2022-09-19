Read full article on original website
Paradise Post
‘Extremely isolated’ showers dot Bay Area as last vestiges of weekend storm heads out
The last vestiges of weekend storm that hovered off the Bay Area coast began to hit the road Wednesday morning, dropping a final bit of rain as it headed inland and north. Scattered but “extremely isolated” showers dotted the region, National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Mehle said. They did not leave measurable totals,
Spinning weather front churning up offshore thundershowers; Lightning possible Tuesday afternoon
SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system spinning just off the Northern California coast was churning up thundershowers Tuesday morning with the threat of lightning strikes as it moves eastward over the Bay Area.While there were blue skies over much of the region early Tuesday it wasn't a reflection of what was going on offshore. The system -- spun off from the remnants of Typhoon Merbok -- has been parked in the Pacific Ocean off Northern California ever since it moved down the coast late Saturday night.It triggered a bout of rare heavy September rain on Sunday and popup thunderstorms in...
How a stolen secret family recipe put Bay Area's Roli Roti on the map
The Bay Area's Roli Roti launched 20 years ago, but its start couldn't have been more chaotic.
latitude38.com
Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?
We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
A new train tunnel across the Bay? Here are early maps
Since launching in early 2021, the Link21 project to create a new train tunnel across the Bay has offered grand plans but few specifics. But now, that’s begun to change. This week, the project’s planners released the most detailed maps yet showing the possible route of the train tunnel — or tunnels, as the case may be. At a meeting of the governing body of the Capitol Corridor, which is...
Why this week could be 'a pivotal moment in SF history'
This week’s Dreamforce conference — the annual convention hosted by the tech behemoth Salesforce — has drawn out-of-towners to San Francisco for 20 years. However, this year’s event is becoming its most consequential yet as eyes are firmly set on seeing a successful Dreamforce come true. Across the city’s tourism and hospitality industries, leaders are banking on a flawless event which they say is a crucial harbinger for luring tourists back to the City by the Bay. The president of the Hotel Council of San Francisco didn’t mince his words: “This is a pivotal moment in San Francisco history.”
You can sleep in a treehouse in the Santa Cruz forests for less than $200/night
You'll struggle to find anything else like this treehouse near Silicon Valley.
San Francisco’s Roosevelt Tamale Parlor closes for good
The 100-year-old Mexican restaurant (or 103, according to some), has closed for good.
NBC Bay Area
Forecast: Thunderstorms Possible in Parts of the Bay Area
A weekend storm is expected to linger on Monday with shower chances in parts of the Bay Area. There is also a slight chance for thunderstorms developing, especially over the inland hills from midday into the early evening. About 1 to 2 inches of rain fell across the North Bay...
Two California cities top list of places that people want to leave
Homebuyers are leaving the Bay Area in droves, according to a new housing report published by real estate website Redfin.
Rescued Bay Area mountain lions find forever home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two mountain lions who were rescued as tiny cubs in the San Francisco Bay Area are heading to a new forever home, Oakland Zoo officials announced. Rose and Sage were found separately as orphans in the wild just two months apart before they became best friends at the zoo’s wildlife rescue […]
The Daily 09-20-22 What's in store for the most expensive park in SF history
A project to transform a defunct boatyard into a waterfront park linking 64 acres of open space along the city's often-overlooked far southeast corner finally broke ground Wednesday, after 10 years of planning. The area has been fenced off and inaccessible to the public for three decades – it was even featured in the opening sequence of "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," in which a preacher stands on a milk crate in front of the property, shouting, "This is your home! Do something!" And something is finally being done.
KGO
Parts of Bay Area recovering from weekend rain, power outages
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In the North Bay, the rain took many by surprise Sunday, toppling trees, causing spinouts and cancelling events. "I came out, my car's not damaged I'm happy about that," said Jamie Seaman. A Sunday morning surprise for neighbors on Quigg Drive in Santa Rosa, half of...
seniorresource.com
Best Retirement Cities Near San Francisco
As one of the most populous cities in the state of California, San Francisco is perhaps best known for its diversity, outrageous food trends, and booming nightlife. The Bay Area draws its fair share of tourists, and around 900,000 call it home. But, if you’re a senior or retiree looking to downsize and get out of the big city, consider these suburbs that are close by.
How interest rate hikes, stock market dips are affecting Bay Area real estate
Is Bay Area real estate entering a "balanced market"?
Half Moon Bay burglary suspect pursuit ends in deadly collision on San Mateo Bridge
SAN MATEO -- A pursuit suspect was killed early Wednesday when he abandoned his stolen car on the San Mateo Bridge in an effort to evade capture and was fatally struck by another vehicle.The deadly collision forced the closure of all eastbound lanes near of the toll plaza on the Hayward side of the span backing up traffic on Highway 92 into San Mateo County.According to officer Chris Barshini of the CHP's Redwood City office, the incident began around 4 a.m. as a pursuit of a stolen white Ford Mustang by the San Mateo Sheriff's Department on northbound...
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Two Women Shot In the Mission District
Two women were shot and injured Monday evening in SF's Mission District, one of them seriously. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of 23rd Street, and one victim suffered life-threatening injuries. [KRON4]. Oakland police arrested a man on suspicion of carjacking a tow truck late...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Santa Rosa grocery store Pacific Market has new owners
Grocery store Pacific Market has new owners. The market, which has a location in Santa Rosa and another one in Sebastopol, was owned by Vasu Narayanan for about 10 years before being sold this week to Mar-Val Food Stores. “I’m starting to feel like I want to slow down,” Narayanan...
SFGate
