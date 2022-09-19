SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system spinning just off the Northern California coast was churning up thundershowers Tuesday morning with the threat of lightning strikes as it moves eastward over the Bay Area.While there were blue skies over much of the region early Tuesday it wasn't a reflection of what was going on offshore. The system -- spun off from the remnants of Typhoon Merbok -- has been parked in the Pacific Ocean off Northern California ever since it moved down the coast late Saturday night.It triggered a bout of rare heavy September rain on Sunday and popup thunderstorms in...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO