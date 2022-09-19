ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Former Cleveland Plain Dealer columnist, 3News contributor Michael Heaton dead at 66

CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland Plain Dealer columnist and 3News contributor Michael Heaton has died at the age of 66. Affectionately known as the "Minister of Culture," Heaton was known for his off-beat pop culture columns. As detailed in his farewell column in the Cleveland Plain Dealer in 2018, Heaton said he "borrowed" the nickname from a San Francisco FM DJ named Michael Snyder who reviewed kung-fu and monster movies on the radio during his time working for the San Francisco Examiner.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
Baltimore, OH
Cleveland.com

U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns are still must-see TV in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – After all the offseason turmoil and Deshaun Watson drama, people in Cleveland are still tuning in to watch the Browns. The local television ratings are in for the Browns’ Week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers. The game, which aired at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 had a rating of 37.5 with an average audience in the Cleveland market of 459,461 households, according to figures provided to Cleveland CBS affiliate WOIO Channel 19 by Comscore.
CLEVELAND, OH
Abbie Hoffman
Mike Douglas
cleveland19.com

Family of man killed on I-90 believes there’s more to the story

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are investigating the death of Kendric Shadwick, a 28-year-old man who was killed on I-90 Sept. 19 around 1 a.m. “I don’t have any emotions left,” said Shawnte Curry, Shadwick’s mother. Shadwick was her first born, and she said she would do...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers

Once a year, we turn over the entire issue to you, the readers, to tell us what the very best things in Cleveland are. We asked you to give their picks for the best bars and clubs in dozens of categories for Best of Cleveland 2022, and you didn't let us down. Here are your choices for the best Cleveland-area bars to visit for everything from a first date to a club show and in between. Use this to plan your next binge or night out.
CLEVELAND, OH
chuh.org

Ten Inducted Into Heights High Alumni Hall of Fame

Sept. 20, 2022 -- The Heights Schools Foundation and the CH-UH City School District inducted 10 new members into the Cleveland Heights High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame on September 17 as part of Homecoming Weekend. The 2022 inductees are Peter Bendix ‘04, Al Carr ‘84, Diana Cohen ‘97,...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Amber Alert system sends out multiple alerts to thousands in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A little boy who was abducted by his father from his Akron after he shot the boy’s mother is safe and the suspect, Juan Castro, 24, is in jail. The Amber Alert that went out may have played a role in the arrest of the suspect, on Cleveland’s west side, but some people received the alert 2 or even 3 times, even after the alert had been cancelled, and that has led to questions regarding the operation of the amber alert system.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

What do you usually like to order when you go out with your loved ones? If you are always looking for seafood in the menu, then you are definitely in the right places because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Ohio that you should visit if you like seafood. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area. There is a high chance that once you try their food, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because all of these seafood places are well-known in Ohio for serving high-quality and absolutely delicious food. Are you curious to see if your favorite restaurant is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
OHIO STATE
