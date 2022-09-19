Read full article on original website
Where have all the nurses gone? The Wake Up for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. My mom has been a registered nurse since she was 19 years old, and now she’s among the 19% of RN’s who are 65 or older. The number of nurses...
Chicago hospital leader tapped as new MetroHealth CEO, starting Jan. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The chief operating officer of a large Chicago hospital devoted to caring for the poor and disenfranchised has been selected to succeed Dr. Akram Boutros as the next president and CEO of Cuyahoga County’s public MetroHealth System. Airica Steed, executive vice president/system chief operating officer...
Nine Inch Nails, IngenuityFest and 16 other things to do in Greater Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As the weather begins to cool, more events start to head indoors, but that doesn’t mean there still isn’t plenty to do outside! Here’s 18 things happening around Northeast Ohio for you to check out this weekend an the start of next week. Cleveland...
Former Cleveland Plain Dealer columnist, 3News contributor Michael Heaton dead at 66
CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland Plain Dealer columnist and 3News contributor Michael Heaton has died at the age of 66. Affectionately known as the "Minister of Culture," Heaton was known for his off-beat pop culture columns. As detailed in his farewell column in the Cleveland Plain Dealer in 2018, Heaton said he "borrowed" the nickname from a San Francisco FM DJ named Michael Snyder who reviewed kung-fu and monster movies on the radio during his time working for the San Francisco Examiner.
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 22-Sept. 25)
Rock Hall celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month and Nine Inch Nails roll into Blossom
‘Finally’: Charge filed for beer can assault on Browns fan
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a felony charge just filed for a fan seriously hurt last year in the stands at a Cleveland Browns game.
U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
Browns are still must-see TV in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – After all the offseason turmoil and Deshaun Watson drama, people in Cleveland are still tuning in to watch the Browns. The local television ratings are in for the Browns’ Week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers. The game, which aired at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 had a rating of 37.5 with an average audience in the Cleveland market of 459,461 households, according to figures provided to Cleveland CBS affiliate WOIO Channel 19 by Comscore.
The world's oldest doctor is from Ohio and he is still practicing medicine today at the age of 100
Dr. Howard Tucker holding a certificate from the Guinness World RecordsTwitter /@AgeWave. Dr. Howard Tucker is currently the world's oldest practicing doctor. Dr. Tucker is a neurologist at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
Guardians promote Gabriel Arias, Will Brennan; Ernie Clement DFA’d, Richie Palacios optioned
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians have promoted outfielder Will Brennan and infielder Gabriel Arias from Class AAA Columbus. Brennan is starting in right field Wednesday night against Chicago. Richie Palacios was optioned and Ernie Clement was designated for assignment to make room. Arias was on the 40-man roster, but Brennan...
Family of man killed on I-90 believes there’s more to the story
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are investigating the death of Kendric Shadwick, a 28-year-old man who was killed on I-90 Sept. 19 around 1 a.m. “I don’t have any emotions left,” said Shawnte Curry, Shadwick’s mother. Shadwick was her first born, and she said she would do...
Cleveland police arrest Rocky River man, accuse him of heaving water bottle at Jimmy Haslam
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Rocky River man has been arrested and accused of throwing a water bottle that hit Browns owner Jimmy Haslam after the New York Jets scored on their last possession Sunday. The 51-year-old, who has not been charged in Cleveland Municipal Court, was accused of assault,...
The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Once a year, we turn over the entire issue to you, the readers, to tell us what the very best things in Cleveland are. We asked you to give their picks for the best bars and clubs in dozens of categories for Best of Cleveland 2022, and you didn't let us down. Here are your choices for the best Cleveland-area bars to visit for everything from a first date to a club show and in between. Use this to plan your next binge or night out.
Offensive, racially charged homecoming invitation causes local outrage
An offensive, racially charged sign used by a high school student to invite a date to homecoming is generating outrage within the Garfield Local School District and online.
Ten Inducted Into Heights High Alumni Hall of Fame
Sept. 20, 2022 -- The Heights Schools Foundation and the CH-UH City School District inducted 10 new members into the Cleveland Heights High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame on September 17 as part of Homecoming Weekend. The 2022 inductees are Peter Bendix ‘04, Al Carr ‘84, Diana Cohen ‘97,...
Watch Steven Kwan ambush Chicago’s Lance Lynn for his 5th home run to put Guardians up by six (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Steven Kwan is as hot as any hitter in baseball, and does not show any signs of slowing down. The Guardians rookie left fielder collected three hits in his first three at-bats Wednesday and helped the Guardians build a 6-0 lead with his 5th home run in the fourth inning.
Former Brunswick Hills trustee laid to rest at Arlington
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – Perhaps it is only fitting that in this month and year, celebrating the 75th anniversary of The US Air Force, that one of its own, former Brunswick Hills Township Trustee, Jack Shira, was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. Jack Schira, a decorated veteran of...
Update: Missing Cleveland man has been found
A missing Cleveland man may be in danger, according tp police.
Amber Alert system sends out multiple alerts to thousands in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A little boy who was abducted by his father from his Akron after he shot the boy’s mother is safe and the suspect, Juan Castro, 24, is in jail. The Amber Alert that went out may have played a role in the arrest of the suspect, on Cleveland’s west side, but some people received the alert 2 or even 3 times, even after the alert had been cancelled, and that has led to questions regarding the operation of the amber alert system.
3 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
What do you usually like to order when you go out with your loved ones? If you are always looking for seafood in the menu, then you are definitely in the right places because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Ohio that you should visit if you like seafood. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area. There is a high chance that once you try their food, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because all of these seafood places are well-known in Ohio for serving high-quality and absolutely delicious food. Are you curious to see if your favorite restaurant is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
