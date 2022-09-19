ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law & Crime

Charlotte Bennett Files Federal Lawsuit Against Ex-Governor: ‘Lonely’ Andrew Cuomo ‘Was Willing to Date Someone over the Age of 21’

One of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment accusers has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the since-resigned Empire State Democrat. Charlotte Bennett’s complaint states that she filed the case against Cuomo and three of his top staffers “to remedy discrimination on the basis of gender in employment.”
Fox News

NYC councilwoman kills plan to house migrants in her district: report

New York City councilwoman Vickie Paladino successfully killed a plan to house migrants inside a hotel in her district, according to reports. The City had planned to fill 115 rooms at the Hotel de Point in Queens, according to the New York Post. Paladino, a Republican, says she pushed for an end to the plan and suggested that city officials instead bus the migrants to Greenwich, Connecticut — a wealthy area.
Robb Report

This $25 Million NYC Apartment Has a Massive Terrace That’s Bigger Than the Apartment Itself

A private terrace is a prized amenity for many city dwellers and this one in West Chelsea is even bigger than the apartment it’s attached to. Set on the 11th floor of The Cortland building is a one-of-a-kind unit with a rare, 3,200-square-foot wraparound terrace. One can surmise that a private outdoor oasis of this size certainly doesn’t come cheap in New York City. In fact, the five-bedroom residence is priced at a whopping $25 million to be exact. “I think this is one of the best apartments in New York City,” CORE listing agent Shaun Osher, who’s handling the sale, tells Mansion Global....
TheDailyBeast

Black Artist Kahlil Robert Irving Wants NYC Hotel to Acknowledge Alleged Racist Incident

On Monday, Kahlil Robert Irving, an artist who’s logged exhibitions at Mass MOCA, the New Museum and the Whitney Museum of American Art, filed a racial discrimination complaint against the High Line Hotel in Manhattan’s West Chelsea neighborhood due to an instance of alleged verbal assault and trespassing the artist says took place in January.“On the morning of January 22, 2022, two days into Mr. Irving’s stay at the High Line Hotel, the hotel manager entered unannounced into Mr. Irving’s hotel room at around 7.30 a.m. while he was asleep,” the complaint, filed with the New York State Division of...
CBS New York

UNGA returns to Manhattan, along with "nightmare" gridlock

NEW YORK -- Wednesday was a Gridlock Alert Day, for real, back in full after the pandemic.That's because the United Nations General Assembly is underway. Adding to congestion, President Joe Biden is in New York City, which means extra security."So crazy. I'm so tired of going around and around and don't find my away out," driver Carlos said.Professional drivers CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke with say it's been a bad week for business."I'm a driver, and I'm going home because I don't want to be in this crazy traffic," Carlos said."Traffic is a nightmare. Nobody can move," a cab driver...
Robb Report

Kendall Roy’s ‘Succession’ Penthouse in NYC Just Sold for $35 Million IRL

Kendall Roy’s on-screen penthouse is officially under new ownership. It’s no secret that the Roy family has quite the real estate portfolio, and now one of their lush fictional penthouses has been purchased IRL. An unidentified buyer recently scored a Manhattan apartment that’s had multiple stints on season three of Succession as the home base for second-oldest son, Kendall (Jeremy Strong). The former filming location for the HBO series is located on the 90th floor of 35 Hudson Yards and sold for a whopping $35 million. While still an impressive number by media mogul standards, the figure is considerably less than its 2021 asking price of $59 million.
