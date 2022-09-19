Kendall Roy’s on-screen penthouse is officially under new ownership. It’s no secret that the Roy family has quite the real estate portfolio, and now one of their lush fictional penthouses has been purchased IRL. An unidentified buyer recently scored a Manhattan apartment that’s had multiple stints on season three of Succession as the home base for second-oldest son, Kendall (Jeremy Strong). The former filming location for the HBO series is located on the 90th floor of 35 Hudson Yards and sold for a whopping $35 million. While still an impressive number by media mogul standards, the figure is considerably less than its 2021 asking price of $59 million.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO