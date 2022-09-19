Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Damon Is the Latest Celebrity to Buy an Estate in This Secluded Woodland Oasis 50 Minutes From NYC
Matt Damon doesn't live in Los Angeles anymore. The Massachusetts-born actor purchased a home in New York, just outside the city.
Charlotte Bennett Files Federal Lawsuit Against Ex-Governor: ‘Lonely’ Andrew Cuomo ‘Was Willing to Date Someone over the Age of 21’
One of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment accusers has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the since-resigned Empire State Democrat. Charlotte Bennett’s complaint states that she filed the case against Cuomo and three of his top staffers “to remedy discrimination on the basis of gender in employment.”
NYC councilwoman kills plan to house migrants in her district: report
New York City councilwoman Vickie Paladino successfully killed a plan to house migrants inside a hotel in her district, according to reports. The City had planned to fill 115 rooms at the Hotel de Point in Queens, according to the New York Post. Paladino, a Republican, says she pushed for an end to the plan and suggested that city officials instead bus the migrants to Greenwich, Connecticut — a wealthy area.
This NYC Penthouse Atop the World’s Tallest Residential Building Lists for a Record-Breaking $250 Million
Central Park Tower made headlines when it reached a dizzying height of 1,550 feet in 2019; becoming the world’s tallest residential condominium. Now it wants the record for most expensive home ever sold in the US, too. Set atop the mega-tower on Billionaires’ Row, the building’s three-story penthouse is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mansionglobal.com
Will Someone Pay $250 Million to Live Atop the World’s Tallest Condo Tower? The Developer Thinks So.
When construction topped out at New York’s Central Park Tower, the Billionaires’ Row mega-tower set a record for the world’s tallest residential condominium, at 1,550 feet high. Now, developer Gary Barnett is gunning for yet another record, aiming to achieve the country’s highest-ever home sale price.
This $25 Million NYC Apartment Has a Massive Terrace That’s Bigger Than the Apartment Itself
A private terrace is a prized amenity for many city dwellers and this one in West Chelsea is even bigger than the apartment it’s attached to. Set on the 11th floor of The Cortland building is a one-of-a-kind unit with a rare, 3,200-square-foot wraparound terrace. One can surmise that a private outdoor oasis of this size certainly doesn’t come cheap in New York City. In fact, the five-bedroom residence is priced at a whopping $25 million to be exact. “I think this is one of the best apartments in New York City,” CORE listing agent Shaun Osher, who’s handling the sale, tells Mansion Global....
Black Artist Kahlil Robert Irving Wants NYC Hotel to Acknowledge Alleged Racist Incident
On Monday, Kahlil Robert Irving, an artist who’s logged exhibitions at Mass MOCA, the New Museum and the Whitney Museum of American Art, filed a racial discrimination complaint against the High Line Hotel in Manhattan’s West Chelsea neighborhood due to an instance of alleged verbal assault and trespassing the artist says took place in January.“On the morning of January 22, 2022, two days into Mr. Irving’s stay at the High Line Hotel, the hotel manager entered unannounced into Mr. Irving’s hotel room at around 7.30 a.m. while he was asleep,” the complaint, filed with the New York State Division of...
UNGA returns to Manhattan, along with "nightmare" gridlock
NEW YORK -- Wednesday was a Gridlock Alert Day, for real, back in full after the pandemic.That's because the United Nations General Assembly is underway. Adding to congestion, President Joe Biden is in New York City, which means extra security."So crazy. I'm so tired of going around and around and don't find my away out," driver Carlos said.Professional drivers CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke with say it's been a bad week for business."I'm a driver, and I'm going home because I don't want to be in this crazy traffic," Carlos said."Traffic is a nightmare. Nobody can move," a cab driver...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kendall Roy’s ‘Succession’ Penthouse in NYC Just Sold for $35 Million IRL
Kendall Roy’s on-screen penthouse is officially under new ownership. It’s no secret that the Roy family has quite the real estate portfolio, and now one of their lush fictional penthouses has been purchased IRL. An unidentified buyer recently scored a Manhattan apartment that’s had multiple stints on season three of Succession as the home base for second-oldest son, Kendall (Jeremy Strong). The former filming location for the HBO series is located on the 90th floor of 35 Hudson Yards and sold for a whopping $35 million. While still an impressive number by media mogul standards, the figure is considerably less than its 2021 asking price of $59 million.
New York eatery offers residency to Ukrainian chef
Ukrainian chef Mirali Dilbazi opened his long-awaited restaurant in Kyiv before Russia invaded Ukraine. One Brooklyn restaurant offered him an opportunity to share his fine-dining vision across the world. Elaine Quijano has more.
geekwire.com
Teamsters members and national leaders march on Amazon HQ, escalating union campaign
Teamsters leaders including Sean O’Brien, general president of the union, brought their campaign to organize Amazon warehouse and logistics workers to the company’s doorstep in Seattle this afternoon. A large crowd marched past the Amazon Spheres and the company’s headquarters towers, filling the streets north of downtown Seattle,...
Comments / 0