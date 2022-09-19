Read full article on original website
These 8 New Washington Laws Tri-Cities Should Know About
Every July new laws come into effect in Washington State and you may have missed these 8 new ones for 2022. You should be aware of how new laws affect the Tri-Cities. These new laws range from gun control to environmental clean energy and transportation. BAN ON SALE OF HIGH-CAPACITY...
Ellensburg doctor who sold COVID-19 vaccine waivers has license suspended
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A Washington state medical board has suspended the license of an Ellensburg doctor who was at the center of a KING 5 investigation for selling COVID-19 vaccine waivers to help workers dodge a state vaccine mandate. The Washington state Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery announced...
Chronicle
Washington Makes Undocumented Immigrants Eligible for COVID-19 Relief Funds
Undocumented immigrants in Washington affected by COVID-19 can now apply for a new round of financial relief, as part of an unprecedented $340 million fund approved last year by the state legislature. Eligible people can apply to the Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund and receive at least $1,000 via check...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
'It's happening with younger and younger people': UW expert talks about keeping youth safe amid rise in fentanyl use and overdoses
With 27 years of work in the opioid addiction field, Caleb Banta-Green said he didn’t think it could get as bad as today’s big rise in fentanyl use. Fentanyl is killing people from accidental overdoses in higher numbers than any other drugs, he said. For a Sept. 13 Gonzaga University talk, he used Spokane reports showing that fentanyl deaths spiked in 2021 — far surpassing overdose from methamphetamine, heroin or cocaine.
Medical transportation company set to leave Washington
FIFE, Wash. — Falck Northwest is closing its doors in Washington, which means a key role in medical response in the state will be impacted. The medical service company announced that it’ll be shutting down its Fife and Mountlake Terrace locations due to economic strains. Falck NW provides...
yaktrinews.com
Nearly 700k Washingtonians are eligible for student loan forgiveness
SPOKANE, Wash. — New data from the White House shows that nearly 700,000 Washington borrowers are eligible for student loan forgiveness. In August, President Joe Biden announced the forgiveness of up to $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers. Applications for student loan forgiveness should open by early October.
Chronicle
State Employees Likely to Get $1,000 Bonuses for COVID Booster, Raises
Washington state employees would get $1,000 bonuses for receiving a COVID-19 booster shot under a tentative agreement between the state and the largest union representing state workers. The deal, between the state and the Washington Federation of State Employees, also includes 4% pay raises in 2023, 3% pay raises in...
KOMO News
COVID-19 pandemic over? Washington leaders weigh in on Biden's remarks
SEATTLE, Wash. — Is the pandemic over?. President Biden replied “yes” Sunday night on 60 Minutes on CBS. But, local health experts and the governor's office say not so fast. Go to Seattle's historic Pike Place Market and you'll see a mix of people taking covid precautions,...
KXLY
Candidates to top Arizona election job to face off in debate
PHOENIX (AP) — A Republican Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and has former President Donald Trump’s endorsement will spar with the Democrat who helped oversee the 2020 election in Maricopa County Thursday evening as they both seek the state’s top election post. State Rep. Mark Finchem...
No Discovery Pass needed for Washington State Parks on Saturday
OLYMPIA, Wash. — You do not need a Discover Pass to visit Washington State Parks on Saturday. Saturday is National Public Lands Day. To celebrate, you will not need to display your park pass for day use at State Parks, Washington State Department of Natural Resources or Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife managed lands on September 24. National Public...
Courthouse News Service
California becomes fifth state to legalize human composting
(CN) — Human burial services in the U.S. are getting a green makeover as more states embrace human composting as an eco-friendly alternative to cremation and traditional casket burials. On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 351 to establish regulatory practices for human composting in 2027, joining Washington, Colorado, Oregon and Vermont in legalizing the practice.
KXL
4th Defendant Pleads Guilty In White Supremacist Attack In Washington State
SEATTLE (AP) – A fourth defendant has pleaded guilty in federal court to a hate crime for beating a Black DJ unconscious at a bar in Washington state in 2018. Jason Stanley, of Boise, Idaho, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Wednesday. He is one...
Source: State Worker Unions Being “Lowballed, Disrespected” by Inslee
Aside from the fact that workers employed by the state of Washington have their union contract negotiations in secret (which many are not happy with), now it appears the state is playing extreme hardball. Sources say the state is lowballing, disrespecting, and even being dangerous. According to information from the...
You Won’t Believe What Kind of Toilet Is Illegal in Washington State
One Type Of Toilet Is Illegal In Washington State, Can You Name It?. It might surprise you to know that believe it or not, some toilets could be considered illegal in the State of Washington. You Need To Know The Law If You Want To Live Off The Grid In...
KUOW
What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far
Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
Chronicle
State Task Force on Missing Indigenous People Stresses Need for Funding, Family Support
Relatives and friends of missing and murdered Indigenous people are encouraged to join monthly family talking circles held by a Washington task force. In a recent meeting, members of the Washington’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force stressed the need to do a better job of letting relatives and friends know resources are available. One way would be providing that information to those who join the family talking circles, which take place virtually. The next talking family talking circle begins at 4 p.m. Monday.
Huge Wildfire 90% Contained After Hundreds Evacuate In Western Washington
'While fire activity has slowed, the area remains hazardous,' officials say.
Feds Seek 10-Year Term for Central Washington man who Billed Tyson for 200,000 Head of Cattle That Didn't Exist
The Justice Department has recommended ex-cattleman Cody Easterday spend at least 10 years and one month in prison for defrauding Tyson Fresh Meats and another victim out of $244 million. In a memo filed in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington, federal prosecutors called the theft "staggering." Following standard...
Chronicle
Eight Large Fires Continue to Burn in Washington
There are eight large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Sept. 20. The site defines a large fire as any wildland fire in timber 100 acres or greater, and 300 acres or greater in grasslands/rangelands, or has an Incident Management Team assigned to it.
KXLY
Texas sheriff opens investigation into DeSantis’ migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas sheriff on Monday opened an investigation into two flights of migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but did not say what laws may have been broken in putting 48 Venezuelans on private planes last week from San Antonio.
