Mapleton, ND

kvrr.com

Multiple homeless people arrested in Fargo house set to be torn down

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Seven homeless people were arrested at a north Fargo house that has been scheduled for demolition by the property owner. Around 11:15 Tuesday morning, Fargo Police responded to the house in the 200 block of 6th Avenue North after a report of a disturbance. They...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo Police asking for your help in identifying those responsible for distributing racially divisive materials

(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual, or individuals, responsible for distributing racially divisive materials throughout West Fargo neighborhoods. The Department tells WDAY Radio it received reports of racially divisive materials littered throughout streets and private properties...
WEST FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo House That Has Had Over 500 Police Calls Since 2018 to be Demolished

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners vote to have a dangerous house demolished by mid-November. The house at 924 5th Street South was deemed dangerous by building inspectors. The house has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous violations of city code, rubbish, and some 550 police calls...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Assistant State's Attorney Youngren says he has to "compartmentalize" murder cases involving extreme violence

(Fargo, ND) -- Assistant State's Attorney Ryan Youngren says the trial of Arthur Kollie for the murder of Jupiter Paulson struck a nerve with local residents. "I've been interested and a little bit surprised at how much this case resonated with the society in Fargo, with our culture. I've had lots of people come up to me afterwards and before and say hey, and talk about the case. This meant something to people and was close to folks, if it was the age of the young girl, if it was the way it happened, the daylight hours, I don't know," said Youngren.
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Fatal shooting by officers in North Dakota ruled justified

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota's attorney general says officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a man police say was having a mental health crisis.Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and other officials held a news conference Monday to provide additional information on the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Andrew Martinez in Mapleton on Aug. 1.Wrigley says four officers fired their weapons when Martinez, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, appeared in the doorway of a residence and pointed the weapon at them following a four-hour standoff.Negotiators urged Martinez to come out of the house without his weapon.Wrigley says 20 to 25 rounds were fired by the officers and five gunshots struck Martinez, who died at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.Jahner says no shots were fired at officers.Neighbors were told to stay indoors during the standoff.
MAPLETON, ND
valleynewslive.com

Woman arrested following stabbing in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is under arrest following a reported stabbing in south Fargo. Police were called to the 5400 block of 28th Ave. S. around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for a stabbing. Authorities say there was a fight between two people that left...
kvrr.com

Update: Federal agents execute search warrant at south Fargo home

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Fargo police officers assisted federal agents in the Hawthorne neighborhood early Wednesday on what’s being called a “planned, proactive operation.”. The operation involved agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security and officers with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. DEA spokeswoman Emily Murray...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

FPD squad car involved in crash in North Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a Fargo Police vehicle. They say it happened before 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of 25th Street North and 1st Avenue North. Authorities say a vehicle ran into the squad car,...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Three men with outstanding warrants arrested after fight in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three men with outstanding warrants are in the Cass County jailhouse, after a fight in Fargo. Authorities say it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 4200 blk. of 45th St. S. They say 26-year-old Eduardo Flores was fighting with 38-year-old Alberto Rosas. When authorities...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man being investigated after police find illegal pills, firearm and cash during routine call

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early in the morning on Sunday, September 11, FPD night shift officers responded to a report of a car alarm in the 1100 block of 2nd Ave S. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with a man who the caller identified as the likely owner of the vehicle. This individual briefly spoke with officers before he turned off the car alarm and left the scene.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Killer still on the loose 8 years after the death of NDSU student Tommy Bearson

(Fargo, ND) -- A friend is remembering Tommy Bearson, a former NDSU student and native of Sartell, Minnesota, whose body was found on an RV lot in Moorhead in September, 2016. "Yeah it's kind of unreal that it has been 8 years I guess. Time flies you know. You kind of wonder where he would be right now. So it's a tough day," said Jackson Miller, Bearson's high school classmate.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks family is grieving after the death of nine-year-old Alanah Barnett. Alanah was taken off life-support on Wednesday. “I feel like I am bawling but I can’t even cry anymore.” said Alecia Barnett, Alanah’s mother. According to Barnett, Alanah...
valleynewslive.com

Judge Nick Chase seated on North Dakota’s District Court

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former acting U.S. Attorney for North Dakota received his robe and gavel Wednesday afternoon in Fargo. Judge Nick Chase was seated on North Dakota’s District Court. He took time thanking those who helped him get to this point, including his family, colleagues, Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Gov. Doug Burgum.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

City leaders vote to demolish troublesome home in Fargo neighborhood

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday night, Fargo city leaders voted to demolish a house that’s been a problem in a Fargo neighborhood for years. The property in question is 924 5th St. S., right next to Hawthorne Elementary School. The two-story home has been declared a dangerous building, including issues with trash, plumbing, broken windows and fire damage.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Hwy 336 ramp re-opened

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: North Dakota Highway Patrol says the on-ramp is now open, and crews are still on scene cleaning up debris. ORIGINAL STORY: Motorists traveling on Highway 336 near Moorhead will encounter a short-term closure of the ramp to westbound I-94 due to a crash.
MOORHEAD, MN

