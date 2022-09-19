Read full article on original website
Multiple homeless people arrested in Fargo house set to be torn down
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Seven homeless people were arrested at a north Fargo house that has been scheduled for demolition by the property owner. Around 11:15 Tuesday morning, Fargo Police responded to the house in the 200 block of 6th Avenue North after a report of a disturbance. They...
West Fargo Police asking for your help in identifying those responsible for distributing racially divisive materials
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual, or individuals, responsible for distributing racially divisive materials throughout West Fargo neighborhoods. The Department tells WDAY Radio it received reports of racially divisive materials littered throughout streets and private properties...
Fargo House That Has Had Over 500 Police Calls Since 2018 to be Demolished
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners vote to have a dangerous house demolished by mid-November. The house at 924 5th Street South was deemed dangerous by building inspectors. The house has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous violations of city code, rubbish, and some 550 police calls...
Assistant State's Attorney Youngren says he has to "compartmentalize" murder cases involving extreme violence
(Fargo, ND) -- Assistant State's Attorney Ryan Youngren says the trial of Arthur Kollie for the murder of Jupiter Paulson struck a nerve with local residents. "I've been interested and a little bit surprised at how much this case resonated with the society in Fargo, with our culture. I've had lots of people come up to me afterwards and before and say hey, and talk about the case. This meant something to people and was close to folks, if it was the age of the young girl, if it was the way it happened, the daylight hours, I don't know," said Youngren.
Fatal shooting by officers in North Dakota ruled justified
FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota's attorney general says officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a man police say was having a mental health crisis.Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and other officials held a news conference Monday to provide additional information on the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Andrew Martinez in Mapleton on Aug. 1.Wrigley says four officers fired their weapons when Martinez, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, appeared in the doorway of a residence and pointed the weapon at them following a four-hour standoff.Negotiators urged Martinez to come out of the house without his weapon.Wrigley says 20 to 25 rounds were fired by the officers and five gunshots struck Martinez, who died at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.Jahner says no shots were fired at officers.Neighbors were told to stay indoors during the standoff.
Woman arrested following stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is under arrest following a reported stabbing in south Fargo. Police were called to the 5400 block of 28th Ave. S. around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for a stabbing. Authorities say there was a fight between two people that left...
Press Conference Planned Monday on Officer Involved Shooting Last Month in Mapleton
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A month and a half after it happened, we are about to learn new information about an officer involved shooting in Mapleton. Cass County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a press conference at 9 Monday morning at the Fargo Police Department. The agencies will be...
Update: Federal agents execute search warrant at south Fargo home
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Fargo police officers assisted federal agents in the Hawthorne neighborhood early Wednesday on what’s being called a “planned, proactive operation.”. The operation involved agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security and officers with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. DEA spokeswoman Emily Murray...
FPD squad car involved in crash in North Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a Fargo Police vehicle. They say it happened before 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of 25th Street North and 1st Avenue North. Authorities say a vehicle ran into the squad car,...
Three men with outstanding warrants arrested after fight in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three men with outstanding warrants are in the Cass County jailhouse, after a fight in Fargo. Authorities say it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 4200 blk. of 45th St. S. They say 26-year-old Eduardo Flores was fighting with 38-year-old Alberto Rosas. When authorities...
Man being investigated after police find illegal pills, firearm and cash during routine call
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early in the morning on Sunday, September 11, FPD night shift officers responded to a report of a car alarm in the 1100 block of 2nd Ave S. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with a man who the caller identified as the likely owner of the vehicle. This individual briefly spoke with officers before he turned off the car alarm and left the scene.
Killer still on the loose 8 years after the death of NDSU student Tommy Bearson
(Fargo, ND) -- A friend is remembering Tommy Bearson, a former NDSU student and native of Sartell, Minnesota, whose body was found on an RV lot in Moorhead in September, 2016. "Yeah it's kind of unreal that it has been 8 years I guess. Time flies you know. You kind of wonder where he would be right now. So it's a tough day," said Jackson Miller, Bearson's high school classmate.
UPDATE: Officials say early morning ‘Planned, proactive operation’ now complete
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Fargo Police Department says, as of 11:03 am, the operation is now complete. We’re waiting for details of the operation. Stick with Valley News Live as we follow this developing story. --------------------------------------- UPDATE: As of 10:35 a.m. officers are still on...
City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn concerned about downtown public safety, calls for crack down
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn says, “it’s time to take back downtown. He’s talking about public safety. He wants a larger police presence to crack down on what he calls harassment and aggressive panhandlers. Piepkorn said the perception is that downtown is not...
Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks family is grieving after the death of nine-year-old Alanah Barnett. Alanah was taken off life-support on Wednesday. “I feel like I am bawling but I can’t even cry anymore.” said Alecia Barnett, Alanah’s mother. According to Barnett, Alanah...
Judge Nick Chase seated on North Dakota’s District Court
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former acting U.S. Attorney for North Dakota received his robe and gavel Wednesday afternoon in Fargo. Judge Nick Chase was seated on North Dakota’s District Court. He took time thanking those who helped him get to this point, including his family, colleagues, Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Gov. Doug Burgum.
City leaders vote to demolish troublesome home in Fargo neighborhood
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday night, Fargo city leaders voted to demolish a house that’s been a problem in a Fargo neighborhood for years. The property in question is 924 5th St. S., right next to Hawthorne Elementary School. The two-story home has been declared a dangerous building, including issues with trash, plumbing, broken windows and fire damage.
UPDATE: Hwy 336 ramp re-opened
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: North Dakota Highway Patrol says the on-ramp is now open, and crews are still on scene cleaning up debris. ORIGINAL STORY: Motorists traveling on Highway 336 near Moorhead will encounter a short-term closure of the ramp to westbound I-94 due to a crash.
Fargo City Commission investigating claims citizens were wrongfully denied voting rights during primary election
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo City Commission is looking into claims that some registered voters were not allowed to vote in the June election .. because electronic records wrongly indicated they weren't citizens. "The second problem was then once they were identified as non-citizens there was confusion about how to...
“That was very hard. I did not see that one coming.”: Ada Police Chief speaks out after getting fired by city
ADA, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The police chief in Ada, Minnesota is now out of a job. Jody Bueng served as police chief for more than a decade. “I came to Ada as a police officer in 1998. Raised my family here and dedicated myself to the community, " said Bueng.
