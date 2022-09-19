Read full article on original website
Related
Washington woman gets stolen car stuck in fresh concrete with child and bottle of whiskey, officials say
A Washington woman was arrested after she allegedly drove a stolen car into fresh concrete and became stuck before trying to flee the scene with a child and a bottle of whiskey. The incident happened Monday in Lakewood as crews were pouring concrete for a stretch of pavement at the...
Teen Girls Believed To Be Together Reported Missing By Families In Loudoun County
An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Virginia as they attempt to locate a pair of teen girls believed to be together who have been reported missing. The families of Gabriella “Gabby” Benitez and Adriana Membreno, both 14, were reported missing in Loudoun County after last being seen in the overnight hours of Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to police.
WHSV
Two dead after multi-vehicle crash in Page Co.
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Page County on Wednesday. According to Virginia State Police, around 3:11 p.m. state police and other first responders arrived to the crash site along Route 340 near Compton Hollow Road. This area is north of Rileyville.
NBC Washington
Father Critically Hurt While Saving Family Dog From House Fire in Northern Virginia
A father is hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries after rescuing his family's dog from a fire at their home in Prince William County, Virginia, overnight Wednesday. Flames erupted from the home in the Lake Ridge area of the county shortly after midnight Wednesday. A mother and daughter escaped the house...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pasadena man dies in five car pileup on Route 100
A Pasadena man has died following a five-car pileup Monday night. Police say it started when Kenya Johnson, 47, for some reason was driving east on the westbound side of Route 100.
VIDEO: Terrifying downtown Silver Spring shooting caught on camera
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A terrifying shooting in the busy heart of downtown Silver Spring last December sent club goers ducking for cover as the now convicted shooter opened fire. On Wednesday, a Montgomery County judge handed the 29-year-old gunman -- John Tomlinson, -- his sentence: 15 years in prison. He'll spend a mandatory ten years behind bars.
Passenger Dies After Multi-Vehicle I-270 Crash In Montgomery County, State Police Say
One person was killed and two others injured in an early-morning crash on I-270 in Maryland, state police said. Thabiso Mandela Mokuena, 24, was allegedly impaired and driving a Tesla shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 when a chain-reaction crash led to the death of 35-year-old Sandra Lorena Morales De Arevala.
fox5dc.com
74-year-old woman missing; last seen Tuesday leaving Silver Spring hospital
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities are searching for a missing woman from Montgomery County. Police say 74-year-old Earline Harris was last seen Tuesday, September 20 leaving Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring. Harris is approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was...
fredericksburg.today
Semi vs. moped in Stafford. No serious injuries
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a moped rider was fortunate to escape serious injury after an accident last night with a semi-truck. On September 18th at 11:13 p.m. Deputy K.L. Steffenhagen responded to an accident in the 1400 block of Warrenton Road. She arrived to find a southbound 2019 Mack Truck had struck the rear of a southbound 2022 Honda Moped. The moped became stuck in the bumper of the truck.
Fatal Hit-Run Driver Faces Additional Charges In Carroll County, Investigators Say
Police have identified the driver implicated in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Carroll County who could face additional charges. Westminster resident Timothy Lewis Carter, 34, has been arrested and faces charges for allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian near the intersection of Tevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road on Saturday, Sept. 17, authorities announced.
19-year-old shot, killed in Mt. Vernon area of Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers were called to the Woodlawn Gardens apartment complex on the 8400 block of Graves Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 after someone heard gunshots and saw a person laying on the sidewalk.
Police: Driver clocked doing 136 in 55 mph zone
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A driver is scheduled to head to court in December after police said the driver was going more than 80 miles per hour above the posted speed limit near Dulles International Airport Saturday night. The Fairfax County Police Department said an officer from its Sully District Station stopped […]
loudounnow.com
Belmont Ridge Road Safety Study Public Comment Opens
Loudoun County is hosting an online public comment period on the Belmont Ridge Road Corridor Safety and Operational Study, from Wednesday, Sept. 21 through Wednesday, Oct. 5. To watch a recorded presentation and submit a comment, visit the project page at loudoun.gov/belmontridgeroadstudy. The study examines current and future traffic conditions...
fox5dc.com
18-year-old confesses to shooting, killing 19-year-old outside Fairfax County apartment complex
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - An 18-year-old has confessed to shooting and killing a 19-year-old outside an apartment complex in the Woodlawn section of Alexandria, Virginia over the weekend, according to Fairfax County Police. Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 8300 block of Grave Street...
Woman hit by car in Tysons Corner area shopping center, critically hurt
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that woman who was on foot in a shopping center parking lot had critical injuries after a car hit her Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that it happened at 8389 Leesburg Pike. That address is in the Tysons Corner area, near the Greensboro […]
Leesburg Police seeking duo who racked up big bill at Outback Steakhouse, left without paying
Police in Leesburg are asking for help identifying and locating a pair they say racked up a bill of over $100 at an Outback Steakhouse and left the restaurant without paying.
Pedestrian hurt in Montgomery Co. crash, police say
GERMANTOWN, Md. — Police say a man was hit by a car in Germantown Monday night. He was hospitalized in critical condition following the crash. According to a preliminary investigation by Montgomery County Police, officers were called to the area of Great Seneca Highway and Deer Ridge Road just before 9 p.m. on Monday. Once on scene the officers found a man hit by a car. The man, who has not been identified by police, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene, according to police.
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
Maryland State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that happened early Sunday morning. Around 3:35 a.m., two separate, but related crashes occurred.
loudounnow.com
Manslaughter Charges Filed in Fatal Sterling Crash
Six months after a 23-year-old Maryland man was killed in a Rt. 7 crash, Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged the driver of the car with aggravated involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. Rogel B. Hernandez Reyes, 27 of Gaithersburg, MD, was arrested Sept. 16 by the Montgomery County Police...
Police search for woman last seen leaving Silver Spring hospital
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 74-year-old woman is missing after leaving a Silver Spring hospital and police are asking for the public's help to find her. Earline Harris was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 20, leaving Holy Cross Hospital, police said. Harris is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white cardigan, yellow socks and Crocs shoes.
Comments / 1