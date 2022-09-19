ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Voice

Teen Girls Believed To Be Together Reported Missing By Families In Loudoun County

An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Virginia as they attempt to locate a pair of teen girls believed to be together who have been reported missing. The families of Gabriella “Gabby” Benitez and Adriana Membreno, both 14, were reported missing in Loudoun County after last being seen in the overnight hours of Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to police.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Two dead after multi-vehicle crash in Page Co.

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Page County on Wednesday. According to Virginia State Police, around 3:11 p.m. state police and other first responders arrived to the crash site along Route 340 near Compton Hollow Road. This area is north of Rileyville.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

VIDEO: Terrifying downtown Silver Spring shooting caught on camera

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A terrifying shooting in the busy heart of downtown Silver Spring last December sent club goers ducking for cover as the now convicted shooter opened fire. On Wednesday, a Montgomery County judge handed the 29-year-old gunman -- John Tomlinson, -- his sentence: 15 years in prison. He'll spend a mandatory ten years behind bars.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fredericksburg.today

Semi vs. moped in Stafford. No serious injuries

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a moped rider was fortunate to escape serious injury after an accident last night with a semi-truck. On September 18th at 11:13 p.m. Deputy K.L. Steffenhagen responded to an accident in the 1400 block of Warrenton Road. She arrived to find a southbound 2019 Mack Truck had struck the rear of a southbound 2022 Honda Moped. The moped became stuck in the bumper of the truck.
STAFFORD, VA
Daily Voice

Fatal Hit-Run Driver Faces Additional Charges In Carroll County, Investigators Say

Police have identified the driver implicated in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Carroll County who could face additional charges. Westminster resident Timothy Lewis Carter, 34, has been arrested and faces charges for allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian near the intersection of Tevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road on Saturday, Sept. 17, authorities announced.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Police: Driver clocked doing 136 in 55 mph zone

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A driver is scheduled to head to court in December after police said the driver was going more than 80 miles per hour above the posted speed limit near Dulles International Airport Saturday night. The Fairfax County Police Department said an officer from its Sully District Station stopped […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Belmont Ridge Road Safety Study Public Comment Opens

Loudoun County is hosting an online public comment period on the Belmont Ridge Road Corridor Safety and Operational Study, from Wednesday, Sept. 21 through Wednesday, Oct. 5. To watch a recorded presentation and submit a comment, visit the project page at loudoun.gov/belmontridgeroadstudy. The study examines current and future traffic conditions...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Pedestrian hurt in Montgomery Co. crash, police say

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Police say a man was hit by a car in Germantown Monday night. He was hospitalized in critical condition following the crash. According to a preliminary investigation by Montgomery County Police, officers were called to the area of Great Seneca Highway and Deer Ridge Road just before 9 p.m. on Monday. Once on scene the officers found a man hit by a car. The man, who has not been identified by police, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene, according to police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
loudounnow.com

Manslaughter Charges Filed in Fatal Sterling Crash

Six months after a 23-year-old Maryland man was killed in a Rt. 7 crash, Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged the driver of the car with aggravated involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. Rogel B. Hernandez Reyes, 27 of Gaithersburg, MD, was arrested Sept. 16 by the Montgomery County Police...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Police search for woman last seen leaving Silver Spring hospital

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 74-year-old woman is missing after leaving a Silver Spring hospital and police are asking for the public's help to find her. Earline Harris was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 20, leaving Holy Cross Hospital, police said. Harris is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white cardigan, yellow socks and Crocs shoes.
SILVER SPRING, MD

