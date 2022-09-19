ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

ND Forum keynote event to feature Emmy Award-winning actors in Theater of War Productions’ presentation of ‘The Suppliants’ in Notre Dame Stadium

As part of this year’s Notre Dame Forum on War and Peace, the University, in partnership with Theater of War Productions, will host a dramatic reading of an ancient Greek tragedy, Aeschylus’ “The Suppliants,” by Emmy Award-winning actors Anthony Edwards and Keith David as well as actor/director Tate Donovan, at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 (Monday) in Notre Dame Stadium. Joining Edwards, David and Donovan as members of the chorus will be students from Ukrainian Catholic University who, in the midst of the war in their country, are studying this year at Notre Dame.
Familiar Faces, New Places

An inspired and humble perspective greets a new academic year at Notre Dame with several new leaders in service. Those include five whose names and faces you’ll recognize, but with fresh titles and ideas for their respective areas of the University. Meeting on the steps of the Main Building following the Mass held to celebrate the opening of the academic year, this group exchanged enthusiasm for the year ahead — each one with similar sentiments about their new leadership appointments at Notre Dame.
