Now Is The Time To Be A Part Of Wyoming’s Connect2Women Event
The conference offers dynamic presenters, professional development workshops, and networking opportunities to celebrate professional women across Wyoming. Best of all, attendee feedback guides conference planning, so you can be sure to enjoy the most dynamic, thought-provoking, and inspiring two days yet!. This year's Connect2Women event will be held in Casper...
Birthday’s Are Best When You Spend Them In Wyoming
If you're in Wyoming, there's a good chance you came here once, fell in love with the state and vowed to make your way back. Vacation when I was 12 years old is when I vowed to come back, it only took 32 years to make it back. Country singer/songwriter...
Um What? Wyomingites Apparently Love To Call In Sick When They’re Not
Well, this wasn't something I would assume from people in Wyoming, but here we are. According to a study from the web publication, MoneyPenny, Wyomingites are tied for first as the state that calls in sick to work the most when they're not!. My wife is a manager in the...
Wyoming’s Most Haunted Site Is Also One Of The Most Tragic
We have nearly jumped all the hurdles to make our way to the spooky season. Bring on the flannel, cardigans, hoodies, and special drinks, let's take a deep dive into spooky events and places around our state to get into the fun season. While, candy, apple cider, and warm clothing...
“Wyoming” A New Song With A Haunted Sound
In the video below you'll hear a man sing a song that he feels guilty about singing without his friend accompanying him. The Youtube page Western AF presents music and songs from regional artists. In this video, Benjamin Tod sings his song "Wyoming." I wrote this song over a decade...
Here’s How To Identify Wyoming Wildlife By Their Droppings
This is not going to surprise you one bit, but every animal poops. Yep, if you're kids favorite book is 'Everyone Poops' or 'Who Pooped In The Park', you've had this conversation. We have a large amount of people here in Wyoming that love to get out and enjoy nature....
Something’s Brewing With SE Wyoming’s Favorite Coffee Roaster
It's always great when we see local businesses in Wyoming hit it big in competitions. It's a badge of honor for anyone that lives here when we're able to say, "Hey, we have the best of this product". Well, that badge of honor is now officially in the form of...
WATCH: Brave Wyoming Girl Challenges The World To Climb Mountains
I'll never forget my first look at the mountains of Wyoming. I was 12 years old and on a road trip to Yellowstone from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. That first glimpse of the Big Horn Mountains eventually led me to attend the University of Wyoming and create a life here. I didn't...
cowboystatedaily.com
High Gas Prices Hasn’t Sparked Wyoming Coal Generation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Natural gas prices continue to climb, greatly increasing the cost competitiveness of coal electrical generation. “We know anecdotally that across the country, if we look at just total coal production, that’s up. And coal production in Wyoming is almost entirely used...
Sick Wyoming Kids Need Your Help To Grant Their Wishes
Thirty-seven years ago, in 1985, a Gillette boy named Brian was given a BMX bike by Jim Vemich, Ken Kinner, Steve Kinner, and Vicky Ujvary. They were the first members of the Wyoming Chapter of Make-A-Wish. Thanks to the dedication and vision of those four people, Make-A-Wish Wyoming has granted...
It’s Time To Stop Ignoring Wyoming’s Beautiful Bighorn Mountains
It's time for the world to stop ignoring Wyoming's beautiful Bighorn Mountains. And I KNOW some of you are saying, "No. Hush. Be Quiet." because here in Wyoming, we like to be a bit secretive about how amazing our state is. But, I think it's time we let other people...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Wildlife Crossings: How Wildlife Officials Got Animals To Use Them
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. More than 40 years ago, Apple pulp and shouting helped save countless mule deer from being hit by speeding traffic on Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain. During the winter of 1977-78, John Hyde was a game warden trainee with the Wyoming...
Meet one of Wyoming’s DSP nominees, Desirae Garcia
Desirae Garcia is I-REACH2’s Direct Support Professional (DSP) of the year nominee for the state of Wyoming. “DSPs are the artists of social change,” Omira Anayou. Last week was Direct Support Professional Recognition Week, and Garcia was honored at a banquet for her efforts helping individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Questions You Never Ask Yourself. Can You Own A Raccoon In Wyoming?
At least we're not talking about opossums, so, we've got that going for us. Though, I didn't look up the rules on that. I mean, when you look at a raccoon, they're like little bank robbers with good dexterity for a mammal that's just above a rodent(sorry raccoon lovers, they eat garbage).
Casper, Get Ready For A Great Time With A Wyoming Author
It wasn't long ago that Buffalo, Wyoming turned into Durant, WY for Longmire Days. The celebration, attended by many lovers of the Longmire book series and TV show, was started by the creator of Walt Longmire and the book series Craig Johnson. The event began in 2012, the same year...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Employ 2,600 People; Generate $75 Million In Tax Revenue
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A proposed gold and copper mine west of Cheyenne could potentially breathe new life into the area near a southern Wyoming ghost town. Having submitted its mine permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Gold Corp. officials say...
cowboystatedaily.com
Study Dispels ‘Lazy Pothead’ Myth, Some Legislators in Wyoming Not Too Stoked
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite a new study that dispels the myth that marijuana users are “lazy potheads,” some in Wyoming remain steadfast in opposing any use of it. Count Rep. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, among them. “We don’t need another vice in our...
What California Activity Is Also Popular Here In Wyoming?
Surfing is probably something you haven't ever thought about doing, but you don't need to go to California to do it. River surfing has been an activity that surfing lovers have been doing for years here in Wyoming. After the snow melt, surfers will ride the waves of Snake River's Lunch Counter Rapids. These rapids are so popular that Surfer Today.com has put them in the top river surfing rapids in the world.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Sunday, September 18, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.79, is down 2 cents from our last report of $3.81 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 4 cent from a week ago, and is up 21 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
E-Bikes Blur Lines Between Motorized, Nonmotorized Trail Use In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Some Wyoming cycling enthusiasts say electric bicycles, commonly called e-bikes, create more opportunities for the sport. Whether they should be classified as “motorized vehicles” remains unclear. “They (e-bikes) are getting people out there who might not otherwise have the...
