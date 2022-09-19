ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

K2 Radio

Now Is The Time To Be A Part Of Wyoming’s Connect2Women Event

The conference offers dynamic presenters, professional development workshops, and networking opportunities to celebrate professional women across Wyoming. Best of all, attendee feedback guides conference planning, so you can be sure to enjoy the most dynamic, thought-provoking, and inspiring two days yet!. This year's Connect2Women event will be held in Casper...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

“Wyoming” A New Song With A Haunted Sound

In the video below you'll hear a man sing a song that he feels guilty about singing without his friend accompanying him. The Youtube page Western AF presents music and songs from regional artists. In this video, Benjamin Tod sings his song "Wyoming." I wrote this song over a decade...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

High Gas Prices Hasn’t Sparked Wyoming Coal Generation

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Natural gas prices continue to climb, greatly increasing the cost competitiveness of coal electrical generation. “We know anecdotally that across the country, if we look at just total coal production, that’s up. And coal production in Wyoming is almost entirely used...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Sick Wyoming Kids Need Your Help To Grant Their Wishes

Thirty-seven years ago, in 1985, a Gillette boy named Brian was given a BMX bike by Jim Vemich, Ken Kinner, Steve Kinner, and Vicky Ujvary. They were the first members of the Wyoming Chapter of Make-A-Wish. Thanks to the dedication and vision of those four people, Make-A-Wish Wyoming has granted...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Wildlife Crossings: How Wildlife Officials Got Animals To Use Them

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. More than 40 years ago, Apple pulp and shouting helped save countless mule deer from being hit by speeding traffic on Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain. During the winter of 1977-78, John Hyde was a game warden trainee with the Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Meet one of Wyoming’s DSP nominees, Desirae Garcia

Desirae Garcia is I-REACH2’s Direct Support Professional (DSP) of the year nominee for the state of Wyoming. “DSPs are the artists of social change,” Omira Anayou. Last week was Direct Support Professional Recognition Week, and Garcia was honored at a banquet for her efforts helping individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Casper, Get Ready For A Great Time With A Wyoming Author

It wasn't long ago that Buffalo, Wyoming turned into Durant, WY for Longmire Days. The celebration, attended by many lovers of the Longmire book series and TV show, was started by the creator of Walt Longmire and the book series Craig Johnson. The event began in 2012, the same year...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

What California Activity Is Also Popular Here In Wyoming?

Surfing is probably something you haven't ever thought about doing, but you don't need to go to California to do it. River surfing has been an activity that surfing lovers have been doing for years here in Wyoming. After the snow melt, surfers will ride the waves of Snake River's Lunch Counter Rapids. These rapids are so popular that Surfer Today.com has put them in the top river surfing rapids in the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Sunday, September 18, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.79, is down 2 cents from our last report of $3.81 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 4 cent from a week ago, and is up 21 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

E-Bikes Blur Lines Between Motorized, Nonmotorized Trail Use In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Some Wyoming cycling enthusiasts say electric bicycles, commonly called e-bikes, create more opportunities for the sport. Whether they should be classified as “motorized vehicles” remains unclear. “They (e-bikes) are getting people out there who might not otherwise have the...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

