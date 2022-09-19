Read full article on original website
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 10:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Monroe, Orleans, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 10:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Monroe; Orleans; Wayne BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Orleans, Monroe, and Wayne counties. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Niagara by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 10:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Niagara BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Niagara county. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 10:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Chautauqua BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Chautauqua county. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
