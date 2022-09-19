Read full article on original website
Related
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?
5-year-old Jhessye Jash'ua Shockley was reported missing from Glendale, Arizona, on October 11, 2011. Her mother, Jerice Yaton Hunter, told authorities she left Jhessye at home with her three siblings, and when she returned, Jhessye was gone.
Police release victim identities in shooting at Phoenix home
A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds by Phoenix police in a home early Sunday. Phoenix police identified the victims as 21-year-old Francisco Martinez Velasquez and 19-year-old Madali Acosta Robles. ...
Homeowner fatally shoots man allegedly breaking into home, police release identity
A woman shot and killed a man who appeared to have been breaking into her home Sunday night near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road, police said. Officers were called to the area for a residential burglary around 10:30 p.m., according to a Phoenix police news release. ...
Phoenix police investigating shooting on Thomas Road that left 1 dead, 1 injured
Phoenix police are investigating a shootout that left one dead and one injured in central Phoenix near Interstate 17. Phoenix police responded to a call at around 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, about a reported shooting near 24th Drive and Thomas Road. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pictured: 'Gifted' doctor and 'loving father', 32, who died after group of six hikers ran out of water and got lost in triple-digit temperatures in Arizona
A doctor has died after running out of water and getting lost while hiking in Arizona with five others under three-digit heat. Authorities confirmed that 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion died while hiking near Cave Creek on Monday afternoon. Five people were evacuated after Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies received a call...
Phoenix police identify body that was found inside of suitcase
Phoenix police identified the person whose body was found Saturday near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway as Jennifer Beede, 39. Officers responded to the area around 6:45 a.m. and found her body inside of a suitcase, police said in a news release. Officials had initially reported it had been found inside a container.
Country Musician Luke Bell Found Dead Over a Week After He Was Reported Missing
The body of country music star Luke Bell was discovered in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, nine days after he was reported missing by his loved ones. The Tuscon-based Coroner’s Office confirmed Bell’s date of death as Aug. 26, three days before he was found, according to The Sun. Fellow musician Matt Kinman was traveling with the 32-year-old star when he suddenly disappeared. “We came down here to Arizona, to work down here, play some music, and he just took off,” Kinman told the Daily Mail, which added that he believed Bell suffered from bipolar disorder and had a recent change to his medication that may have played into his disappearance. “He was in the back of the truck. I went in to get something to eat. I came out, and he’d got out of the truck and left.”Read it at Daily Mail
His son vanished near an Arizona desert — and so did many clues. But a year later, this dad is still scouring the land for answers: 'My son is my mission'
David Robinson, the father of a geologist who was last seen in June 2021, said he has had little help from local police, so he stepped up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arizona man found dead after shootout with police identified
A man who was found dead in his backyard Monday afternoon after shooting at police and barricading himself inside his Villages at Rancho El Dorado home for 2 hours has been identified as Brian Simmons, who has a history of bizarre behavior around the city.
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free Subs
Get yourself a free sub sandwich.Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash. The classic sub sandwich. It’s so simple in its form, and yet holds the power to satisfy the hunger of any bread-loving human. The sandwich has come a long way over the years, and while everyone has their favorite style, it’s hard to beat the ease and comfort of the sub sandwich. With the bread perfectly baked for two-hand consumption, to the hundreds of available toppings, sub sandwiches can be enjoyed by the rich and poor alike. And yet you won’t have to be rich to enjoy a new sub sandwich restaurant launching in the coming weeks, as the grand opening will offer free subs to Phoenix visitors.
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (9/14/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Twin brothers charged in connection to fatal shooting of childhood friend
Authorities say twin brothers Deon Montrell Bean and Devon Laterrell Bean, 33, were charged in connection to the death of 31-year-old Quincy Deon McCoy. According to Phoenix police, officers had been investigating the shooting at an apartment near 28th Street and Broadway Road on Sept. 5. Quincy McCoy was a childhood friend of the two twins and the three had gotten into an argument, police said.
Phoenix police identify man found fatally shot under bridge
The Phoenix Police Department released the identity of a man who died from a gunshot wound under a bridge early Sunday morning. Rick Wagge, 59, was found on the 2000 block of East McDowell Road by police at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound. Wagge died at the scene from his injuries.
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an Invasion
In a surprise announcement, the Phoenix Police Department posted a tweet that the U.S. Army will be "conducting essential military training in areas around Phoenix and Peoria between Sept. 20 and 22."
WBUR
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now's...
Authorities release video officer fatally shooting man outside Tucson lounge
Authorities released a video on Monday of a Tucson police officer fatally shooting 25-year-old Adum Mahamat outside of a hookah lounge on Aug. 20. Tucson police said that they responded to a call about a fight involving a man with a gun shortly before 3:30 a.m. at Diamondz Lounge near West Ajo Way and Interstate 19. When officers arrived, the involved participants had left the area. However, officers were told about a second fight inside the lounge when speaking with its staff.
Phoenix man sentenced in 2021 accidental shooting of 15-year-old cousin
A Maricopa County Superior Court judge sentenced a Phoenix man to three years' probation after he pled guilty to the accidental deadly shooting of a 15-year-old girl in August 2021, according to court documents. Alexi Vidrio, 23, pled guilty to negligent homicide in December 2021, after he claimed he accidentally...
2 found dead in Arizona plane crash
Two people have been found dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. Officials with the Federal Aviation...
Street Race In Arizona Turns Deadly
Back on August 25 at 1:26 pm, Chandler Police were called to a serious accident where a red Camaro hit a block wall after rolling. The 32-year-old driver, Mahad Zara, was in bad shape when first responders arrived, so they gave him medical aid until an ambulance arrived. Unfortunately, Zara died that evening in the hospital. He had been racing an unidentified Dodge vehicle and now police need your help to track the other driver down.
Comments / 1