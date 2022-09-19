ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix police investigating shooting on Thomas Road that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Phoenix police are investigating a shootout that left one dead and one injured in central Phoenix near Interstate 17. Phoenix police responded to a call at around 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, about a reported shooting near 24th Drive and Thomas Road. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt....
PHOENIX, AZ
State
Arizona State
Daily Mail

Pictured: 'Gifted' doctor and 'loving father', 32, who died after group of six hikers ran out of water and got lost in triple-digit temperatures in Arizona

A doctor has died after running out of water and getting lost while hiking in Arizona with five others under three-digit heat. Authorities confirmed that 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion died while hiking near Cave Creek on Monday afternoon. Five people were evacuated after Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies received a call...
PHOENIX, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Country Musician Luke Bell Found Dead Over a Week After He Was Reported Missing

The body of country music star Luke Bell was discovered in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, nine days after he was reported missing by his loved ones. The Tuscon-based Coroner’s Office confirmed Bell’s date of death as Aug. 26, three days before he was found, according to The Sun. Fellow musician Matt Kinman was traveling with the 32-year-old star when he suddenly disappeared. “We came down here to Arizona, to work down here, play some music, and he just took off,” Kinman told the Daily Mail, which added that he believed Bell suffered from bipolar disorder and had a recent change to his medication that may have played into his disappearance. “He was in the back of the truck. I went in to get something to eat. I came out, and he’d got out of the truck and left.”Read it at Daily Mail
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free Subs

Get yourself a free sub sandwich.Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash. The classic sub sandwich. It’s so simple in its form, and yet holds the power to satisfy the hunger of any bread-loving human. The sandwich has come a long way over the years, and while everyone has their favorite style, it’s hard to beat the ease and comfort of the sub sandwich. With the bread perfectly baked for two-hand consumption, to the hundreds of available toppings, sub sandwiches can be enjoyed by the rich and poor alike. And yet you won’t have to be rich to enjoy a new sub sandwich restaurant launching in the coming weeks, as the grand opening will offer free subs to Phoenix visitors.
PHOENIX, AZ
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (9/14/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Public Safety
Coronavirus
Covid-19 Vaccine
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Twin brothers charged in connection to fatal shooting of childhood friend

Authorities say twin brothers Deon Montrell Bean and Devon Laterrell Bean, 33, were charged in connection to the death of 31-year-old Quincy Deon McCoy. According to Phoenix police, officers had been investigating the shooting at an apartment near 28th Street and Broadway Road on Sept. 5. Quincy McCoy was a childhood friend of the two twins and the three had gotten into an argument, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Authorities release video officer fatally shooting man outside Tucson lounge

Authorities released a video on Monday of a Tucson police officer fatally shooting 25-year-old Adum Mahamat outside of a hookah lounge on Aug. 20. Tucson police said that they responded to a call about a fight involving a man with a gun shortly before 3:30 a.m. at Diamondz Lounge near West Ajo Way and Interstate 19. When officers arrived, the involved participants had left the area. However, officers were told about a second fight inside the lounge when speaking with its staff.
TUCSON, AZ
Fox News

2 found dead in Arizona plane crash

Two people have been found dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. Officials with the Federal Aviation...
SELIGMAN, AZ
Motorious

Street Race In Arizona Turns Deadly

Back on August 25 at 1:26 pm, Chandler Police were called to a serious accident where a red Camaro hit a block wall after rolling. The 32-year-old driver, Mahad Zara, was in bad shape when first responders arrived, so they gave him medical aid until an ambulance arrived. Unfortunately, Zara died that evening in the hospital. He had been racing an unidentified Dodge vehicle and now police need your help to track the other driver down.
CHANDLER, AZ

