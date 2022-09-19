ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were both at Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, according to People magazine. The report indicates that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them as a "show of unity" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal source told People.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Children Can Start Using Royal Titles After King Charles III’s Accession

Introducing Prince Archie and Princess Lili! After King Charles III was officially proclaimed sovereign, his children and grandchildren received new titles. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their official royal positions (and the styling of an His/Her Royal Highness distinction) when they stepped back from their roles of senior royals in 2020, their children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 15 months — are now able to be called prince and princess since their grandparent is the reigning monarch.
Funeral Guest Reveals Prince Harry's Sweet Gesture to Make Meghan Markle 'Comfortable' at Service

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex both appeared emotional at different points during Monday's events Prince Harry was sure to support Meghan Markle as much as she supported him during Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Speaking with PEOPLE after the poignant services, funeral guest and attorney Pranav Bhanot shared some of the moments he saw between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the Westminster Abbey state funeral. "You saw the reassurance that Harry was giving to Meghan at times when they were walking together and had to go in their different directions," Bhanot told...
Prince William Invites Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Sit With Kate Middleton and Kids During Queen's Funeral

Prince William made an unmistakable gesture to Prince Harry during Monday's funeral for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at St. George's Chapel. While settling in for the committal service, William clearly waved to Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, inviting them to come and be seated with him, Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Harry responded with a quick nod before he and Meghan joined them, marking a show of unity between the brothers.
Why Meghan Markle Stood ‘Slightly Away’ From Princess Kate During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: A Guide to Her Body Language

Mourning in her own way. Meghan Markle appeared to keep her distance from Princess Kate and her children while paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, opted to stand “slightly away” from the Princess of Wales, 40, and her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as […]
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reject Prince Charles' Invitation? Prince William And Kate Middleton Reportedly Avoiding Sussexes Until Anticipated Memoir Is Out

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the United Kingdom. They have several engagements in England this week. However, they are unlikely to meet his family after the frosty reception they received during the Platinum Jubilee celebration in June, according to reports. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Declines...
So, Just How Screwed Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Now?

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. There was a glimmer of hope that Harry and Meghan may not now be completely cut off from the royal family Friday, when King Charles said, in his first televised address to the nation as king, that he loved them.
Princess Beatrice Attends Queen Elizabeth's Funeral 1 Day After Daughter Sienna's First Birthday

Princess Beatrice attended the state funeral of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, the day after her daughter reached a major milestone. On Monday, Beatrice, 34, attended the procession held at London's Westminster Abbey alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, sister Princess Eugenie, father Prince Andrew and mother Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. She wore an all-black ensemble, paired with a black coat and matching pill box hat with a bow.
Prince Harry's Palace Rival Leaving After Rise of King Charles

Prince Harry's tensions with Queen Elizabeth's closest aide may soon come to an abrupt end, as King Charles III will not retain the courtier's services in the long term. Members of Buckingham Palace's staff who served the queen and Charles' former team at Clarence House have been warned they may face dismissal for redundancy as the two royal divisions are merged into one. The move, announced internally while funeral planning for the queen was ongoing, caused consternation among trade union officials.
