Catalytic Converters Stolen From 9 School Buses In South Jersey: Police

Catalytic converters were stolen from nine mini-school buses at a South Jersey high school over the weekend, authorities said.

Surveillance footage shows a white utility truck enter Moorestown High School’s parking lot at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Moorestown police said.

Police said it’s believed two suspects are responsible, though a description was not available. They released a photo of the truck involved.

The valuable metal from catalytic converters is often sold to scrap yards.

Anyone with information is asked to call Moorestown police at 856-914-3092 or email detectives@moorestownpd.com.