A nation's moving final tribute to its beloved Queen: Crowds throw roses in front of monarch's coffin and cheer her for the last time as she is taken to Windsor where she will finally be reunited with Prince Philip

King Charles Is Trying To Get Meghan Markle's Podcast Canceled Out Of Fear She'll Discuss The Queen's Death
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth's passing, Meghan Markle has pressed pause when it comes to releasing new episodes of her podcast "Archetypes" — but King Charles fears that as soon as it resumes, the mother-of-two will start blabbing about the matriarch, her funeral and more. "King Charles has...
Revealed: The Queen’s crown was bolted to her coffin after her grandfather’s bejewelled Maltese Cross fell into the gutter during his funeral procession
Her Majesty's Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre which balanced atop the Queen's coffin were screwed down to prevent a previous historical mishap, it is revealed. Back in 1936 George V's bejewelled Maltese Cross - which contains some of the biggest jewels in the Crown - fell off into the gutter while it rested on the coffin during his royal funeral procession.
Confident Princess Charlotte sends royal fans wild after she was filmed flipping her hair as she arrived with her mother and brother for the Queen's funeral
Princess Charlotte has been inundated with praise by royal fans for 'that hair flip' as she arrived at the Queen's state funeral in London yesterday. The Prince and Princess of Wales' two eldest children, George, heir-to-the-throne, nine, and his younger sister, seven, joined senior royals at the Queen's funeral yesterday, attending both the state funeral in London and comital service in Windsor.
Revealed: The Queen's headscarf laid across her pony Emma's saddle for the funeral procession is an Hermès design featuring Buckingham Palace's Royal Mews complete with the stable, equerry and royal carriages
The headscarf which was laid across the Queen's favourite pony in a poignant moment at her funeral on Monday was a 1993 Hermes design dedicated to Buckingham Palace's stables. Emma, a black pony, was spotted on the side of the road as the Queen's body arrived at Windsor Castle earlier this week, accompanied by Terry Pendry, who has held his position as Queen's head groom for the past 25 years.
‘Don’t Cry—You’ll Start Me’: Prince William and Kate Got Emotional With Mourners in Sandringham
Continuing their week of mourning for Queen Elizabeth, the Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk to visit with mourners who have gathered to share condolences on Thursday. People reported that the couple spent about 45 minutes speaking with people outside the estate’s Norwich Gates, where 30,000 floral tributes have been laid. Though William and Kate have both shown some of their emotions during their previous appearances at Windsor and the Palace of Westminster, their trip to Sandringham was especially emotional.
The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out
Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
Piers Morgan Snaps At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Making The Queen's Life 'So Difficult' In The Last 2 Years
It's no secret Piers Morgan always has a bone to pick with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — especially after they left the royal family in 2020. While reporting live on Queen Elizabeth's funeral, which took place on Monday, September 19, he couldn't help but snap at the duo for talking about the ins and outs of the royal family when they should have kept their mouths shut.
Terrifying moment armed thugs raid a jewellery store before a hero shop worker tries to force them out while scared security guards do little but watch from afar
Brazen masked thugs stormed into a jewellery store and smashed glass cabinets to rob the business of precious items. Shoppers ran for cover as the eight men robbed the Stewart Dawsons store at St Lukes Westfield in Auckland about 5pm on Tuesday. Video shows the robbers charging into the store,...
EXCLUSIVE: Choirboy, 11, who earned a legion of fans with his 'earnest' singing at the Queen's funeral is the son of an actress and won praise for his role in Oscar Wilde stage show
A choirboy who earned a legion of fans with his 'earnest' performance at the Queen's funeral is the son of an actress and previously won praise for his role in an Oscar Wilde stage show, it was revealed today. Eleven-year-old Westminster Abbey chorister Barnaby Scholes' animated singing and unruly mop...
'Shorter, smaller, less expensive': Charles wants slimmed-down coronation next spring to reflect his new-look monarchy – and could choose the 70th anniversary of his mother's crowning on June 2 for his own, plans for 'Operation Golden Orb' reveal
King Charles III wants a slimmed-down coronation next spring to reflect his new-look monarchy and he could choose to have it take place on the 70th anniversary of his mother's crowning, it is being reported. The new monarch, who has spent the last 12 days leading the nation in mourning...
'They did the Queen and nation proud': Calls grow for Her Majesty's pallbearers to be given MBEs after their 'faultless composure' during nerve-wracking funeral
Military leaders, politicians and celebrities have backed calls for the Queen's faultless pallbearers to receive medals. The Grenadier Guards who carried the Queen's coffin into Westminster Abbey and St George's Chapel showed incredible composure throughout the ceremonies. Watched by the wellwishers who lined the streets of London and Windsor –...
Queen Rania of Jordan re-wore the black coat dress she sported to meet the Queen in 2001 as she joined King Abdullah II for the funeral - after praising Her Majesty's 'generous' advice
Queen Rania of Jordan paid tribute to the Queen by re-wearing an outfit she had previously worn to meet the monarch when she attended her funeral. The glamorous royal, 52, looked respectful in the black ruffled fabric wrap coat, as she attend the state funeral of the monarch with King Abdullah II at Westminster Abbey on Monday.
Sea of flowers that mourners left in tribute to the Queen will be put on display in Green Park and Hyde Park before being turned to compost to be used in royal parks
The sea of flowers that mourners have left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II will be taken to Green Park and Hyde Park before being turned into compost. Since the Queen's death was confirmed on September 8, thousands of mourners have left floral tributes in locations across the capital including outside Buckingham Palace and along the Mall.
Up to 20 of the Queen's Buckingham Palace staff are told they could lose their jobs after 100 of King Charles III's Clarence House staff were also warned their posts were under threat
Royal staff at Buckingham Palace who worked for the late Queen said they have been 'let down' after being told their jobs may be at risk under King Charles III. A letter has been sent to a number of employees saying that a 'very small minority' will lose their jobs and that consultations will be held.
Chris Fagan breaks his silence on horror racism and abortion allegations from his time at Hawthorn - as AFL boss calls on every club to make a HUGE change in light of scandal
Chris Fagan has joined Alastair Clarkson in denying any wrongdoing in the AFL racism scandal, saying he is 'deeply distressed' about allegations that threaten his coaching career. Both coaches say they will co-operate with an independent investigation into racism claims from their time at Hawthorn, described as 'sickening' by the...
EXCLUSIVE – PICTURED: British woman, 29, who drowned while scuba diving in Albania – as devastated boyfriend says dive instructor 'didn't pay much attention' while checking gear before they went in the water
The sister of a British woman who drowned in front of her boyfriend while scuba diving in Albania this week said today: 'It is devastating. We are heartbroken.'. Rebecca Gannon, 29, nicknamed Beccie, from Stone in Staffordshire tragically died on holiday in Albania on Monday afternoon. Her tearful sibling Sam...
'I was cut out for being too brown': Omid Djalili claims he was reduced to a cameo role in Notting Hill because producers wanted the diverse inner-city area to 'look more white'
Notting Hill cemented Hugh Grant’s reputation as Britain’s leading man and helped property prices in the once run-down corner of West London to soar to those of Mayfair or Belgravia. Yet, the comedian Omid Djalili has now slammed the 1999 smash-hit romantic comedy, claiming that ethnic actors’ scenes...
How one smart decision saved the lives of 27 schoolgirls when a truck crashed into their bus on the way to a trip of a lifetime to NASA - as panicked parent praises Jetstar's act of kindness
Twenty-seven young schoolgirls and four adults on their way to visit NASA space camp in the US could have died pinned under their upturned bus were it not for one key decision. Students from Loreto College, Ballarat, were travelling along Victoria's Western Highway in the early hours of Wednesday morning...
David Beckham shows off his skills and gives advice to young footballers as he returns to his native East End in teaser trailer for his Disney+ documentary Save Our Squad
David Beckham was seen giving advice to a team of young footballers in a newly released teaser trailer for his upcoming Disney+ documentary Save Our Squad. The former footballer, 47, will return to east London pitches where he played as a child and mentor a team struggling to survive in their league in the documentary.
