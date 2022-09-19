ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw agrees to 2-year extension

 3 days ago

The San Francisco 49ers reached agreement on a two-year extension worth nearly $19 million with linebacker Dre Greenlaw, NFL Network reported Monday.

Greenlaw, 25, gets $10 million in guaranteed money, per the report. The sides reached the deal before the 49ers’ win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Greenlaw went on to record eight tackles in the game.

Greenlaw is in his fourth year with the Niners. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 draft.

He has racked up 212 tackles, two interceptions and two sacks in 34 games (26 starts) for San Francisco.

–Field Level Media

