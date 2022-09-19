ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

17-year-old killed in Bessemer crash

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A 17-year-old was killed in a Bessemer crash on Wednesday, September 21, at approximately 11:51 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, a Quinton teen was the driver and lone occupant of a black Chevrolet Silverado traveling east on Toadvine Road. He lost control of his vehicle, […]
BESSEMER, AL
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
wbrc.com

Suspect arrested after woman found shot to death inside Calera home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death inside a home in Calera Tuesday night according to the Calera Police Department. Calera Police say they responded to a request for a welfare check in the Kinsale Subdivision around 7:30 last night.
CALERA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Law enforcement investigates death of 2-year-old found in car in Blount County

From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY — The Oneonta Police Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County DHR, and Blount County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the death of a two-year-old male child. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, family members found the toddler in a vehicle at approximately 3:06 p.m. on Tuesday, […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

61-year-old Graysville woman killed in SUV accident

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 61-year-old Graysville woman was killed in an accident Monday September 19, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Cynthia Martin Schmidt was traveling south on Glasgow Hollow Road, when she collided with another driver in the intersection of US Highway 78. It...
GRAYSVILLE, AL
Shelby Reporter

Juvenile suspected in murder of Calera mother

CALERA – A Shelby County mom was found shot to death in her Calera home, marking the first homicide of the year for the city. On Tuesday night, Sept. 20, the Calera Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check in the Kinsale Subdivision. The body of...
CALERA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham woman killed in multi-vehicle crash

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham woman was fatally injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday, Sept. 18, at approximately 3:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 76-year-old Shirley M. Blackmon sustained blunt force injuries while an occupant of a motor vehicle involved in a multi-vehicle wreck in the 2400 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

76-year-old Birmingham woman dies following multi-vehicle accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 76-year-old Birmingham woman died following a multi-vehicle accident Sunday, September 18, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Shirley M. Blackmon sustained blunt force injuries as a passenger in a multi-vehicle wreck. The accident happened in the 2400 block of 35th Avenue...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Child dies after being left in hot car in Oneonta

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — A child has died after being left in a hot car at a day care in Oneonta Tuesday afternoon, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed. According to Moon, the child was parked in a car outside Kid’s Campus Inc. along Hwy 75 in Oneonta. According to Oneonta Police Department Chief Clifton, […]
ONEONTA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

