Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
17-year-old killed in Bessemer crash
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A 17-year-old was killed in a Bessemer crash on Wednesday, September 21, at approximately 11:51 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, a Quinton teen was the driver and lone occupant of a black Chevrolet Silverado traveling east on Toadvine Road. He lost control of his vehicle, […]
19-year-old ID’d as victim killed in hail of gunfire at Birmingham apartment complex
Authorities have released the name of a young man killed when a hail of gunfire rang out in a south Birmingham apartment complex Tuesday night. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim Wednesday as Stephen Lawrence Scott Jr. He was 19 and lived in Irondale. Just before 10...
Barrage of gunfire at Birmingham apartment complex leaves 1 dead, 1 injured and multiple cars, homes damaged
Gunfire erupted in a south Birmingham apartment complex Tuesday night, leaving one man dead and another injured. Just before 10 p.m., Birmingham police responded to multiple shots fired at Adona Apartments on Aspen Run Drive off Green Springs Highway. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said 911 received numerous calls about the shooting....
Two-vehicle crash claims two lives, injures one in Warrior
From The Tribune staff reports WARRIOR — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of two people and injured a child in Warrior on Wednesday, September 21, at approximately 5:47 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Paul Davis McKinnon, 38, of Dora, was the driver and lone occupant of a red Dodge Magnum involved […]
Man found shot to death in crashed vehicle in Birmingham’s Pratt City
Police responding to a report of a traffic accident found a motorist dead from a gunshot wound. Birmingham 911 received a call at 5:30 p.m. Monday of an accident on Pratt Highway near Cordova Avenue. When officers went to check on the occupant, they found the driver unresponsive. Officers then...
Death of man found fatally shot in wrecked vehicle in Birmingham’s Pratt City not a homicide, police say
A 35-year-old man found dead from a gunshot wound in a west Birmingham neighborhood Monday was not the victim of a crime, police said Tuesday. Birmingham officers responding to a report of a traffic accident Monday found the motorist dead from a gunshot wound. Birmingham 911 received a call at...
Suspect arrested after woman found shot to death inside Calera home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death inside a home in Calera Tuesday night according to the Calera Police Department. Calera Police say they responded to a request for a welfare check in the Kinsale Subdivision around 7:30 last night.
Young male killed in midday wreck in western Jefferson County
A single-vehicle crash in western Jefferson County Wednesday left one person dead. Sheriff’s deputies were called about noon to the intersection of Toadvine Road and Fields Road in Oak Grove. Lt. Joni Money said once they arrived on the scene, they found a pickup truck that had left the...
Law enforcement investigates death of 2-year-old found in car in Blount County
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY — The Oneonta Police Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County DHR, and Blount County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the death of a two-year-old male child. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, family members found the toddler in a vehicle at approximately 3:06 p.m. on Tuesday, […]
Two-vehicle crash in Adamsville claims life of 61-year-old woman
From The Tribune staff reports ADAMSVILLE — A two-vehicle crash in Adamsville claims the life of a 61-year-old woman on Monday, September 19, at approximately 4:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cynthia Martin Schmidt, of Graysville, was the driver and lone occupant of a Hyundai Sonata traveling south on Glasgow Hollow Road […]
‘He will be truly missed’: Family mourns death of man who fell 30 feet from ladder
Authorities have released the name of a west Jefferson County man killed when he fell from a ladder over the weekend. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Theodore “Theo” Ware. He was 56. Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched just before 1 p.m. Saturday...
61-year-old Graysville woman killed in SUV accident
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 61-year-old Graysville woman was killed in an accident Monday September 19, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Cynthia Martin Schmidt was traveling south on Glasgow Hollow Road, when she collided with another driver in the intersection of US Highway 78. It...
61-year-old woman killed in crash at U.S. 78 intersection in Adamsville
A 61-year-old woman was killed Monday in a traffic crash in Adamsville. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Cynthia Martin Schmidt. She lived in Graysville. The wreck happened at 4:15 p.m. on U.S. 78 at Glasgow Hollow Road in Adamsville. Authorities said Schmidt was driving a...
Juvenile suspected in murder of Calera mother
CALERA – A Shelby County mom was found shot to death in her Calera home, marking the first homicide of the year for the city. On Tuesday night, Sept. 20, the Calera Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check in the Kinsale Subdivision. The body of...
Alabama man charged in grandson’s hot car death returned to truck 3 times, DA says
A Blount County man has been charged after authorities said his 2-year-old grandson died when he was left in a hot vehicle for seven hours on Tuesday. William “Bill” Wiesman, 56, is charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Authorities identified the boy as Ian Wiesman. Blount...
Birmingham woman killed in multi-vehicle crash
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham woman was fatally injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday, Sept. 18, at approximately 3:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 76-year-old Shirley M. Blackmon sustained blunt force injuries while an occupant of a motor vehicle involved in a multi-vehicle wreck in the 2400 […]
23-year-old Arkansas man killed in Walker County crash
From The Tribune staff reports WALKER COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Ozark, Arkansas, man on Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 2:10 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Tyce H. Brockett, 23, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the roadway and struck […]
76-year-old Birmingham woman dies following multi-vehicle accident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 76-year-old Birmingham woman died following a multi-vehicle accident Sunday, September 18, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Shirley M. Blackmon sustained blunt force injuries as a passenger in a multi-vehicle wreck. The accident happened in the 2400 block of 35th Avenue...
Child dies after being left in hot car in Oneonta
ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — A child has died after being left in a hot car at a day care in Oneonta Tuesday afternoon, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed. According to Moon, the child was parked in a car outside Kid’s Campus Inc. along Hwy 75 in Oneonta. According to Oneonta Police Department Chief Clifton, […]
Tuscaloosa Co. school employee arrested for second-degree rape
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested on a rape charge. Police say 31-year-old Arthur Clark was arrested by the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit for second-degree rape and school employee sex act with a student under 19. Clark was arrested on Sept. 17....
