WJLA
Dulles Toll Road could see an increase in prices, ending of paying with cash by Jan. 1
DULLES, Va. (7News) — Drivers will likely soon see changes on the Dulles Toll Road, including higher toll prices and the elimination of paying by cash. On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s (MWAA) board of directors was briefed on a plan to raise tolls starting Jan. 1.
WJLA
DC could soon eliminate right turns on red on some roads starting 2025
WASHINGTON (7News) — With New York City --- the only major jurisdiction to ban right turn on red a light --- a vote Tuesday in the D.C. Council, could have the city joining the New York City’s policy in 2025. The D.C. Council unanimously passed a measure that...
Bill Banning ‘Right on Red’ Passes D.C. Council
The D.C. Council passes a bill banning right on red. The post Bill Banning ‘Right on Red’ Passes D.C. Council appeared first on The Washington Informer.
PLANetizen
Some Commute Times Worsening Despite Remote Work Trends
Despite expectations that the rise of remote work would shorten commutes—and data from the Census Bureau showing that to be, on average, true—“Experts say they are seeing traffic turmoil in many U.S. metropolitan areas, particularly those with government, tech and other jobs that lend themselves to hybrid schedules.”
fox5dc.com
No injuries in Northwest DC roof deck fire
WASHINGTON - No injuries were reported after a fire on a roof deck at an apartment in Northwest D.C. The fire was reported around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday on the exterior roof deck of a four-story apartment in the 2900 block of Georgia Avenue. Firefighters were able to keep the fire...
Woman hit by car in Tysons Corner area shopping center, critically hurt
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that woman who was on foot in a shopping center parking lot had critical injuries after a car hit her Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that it happened at 8389 Leesburg Pike. That address is in the Tysons Corner area, near the Greensboro […]
WTOP
DC Council votes to ban ‘right turns on red’
The full D.C. Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve legislation aimed at stopping drivers from turning right on red lights in the District. Tuesday’s vote was preliminary, and a final vote is still required. If approved, the bill would take effect in 2025, making “no turn on red”...
WTOP
Road closures for Fiesta DC Festival
The D.C. police have announced road closures for the weekend’s Fiesta DC Festival. These roads will be closed to traffic and parking from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25:. Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street Northwest. 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Passes Legislation to Establish Registration and Operating Requirements for Electric Scooters, Including the Use of Helmets and Reflectors
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 20, 2022. From the Offices of Councilmember Sidney Katz and Council President Gabe Albornoz. Bill 36-21, sponsored by Councilmember Katz and Council President Albornoz, will create safer streets for e-scooter riders and pedestrians. ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 20, 2022—The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously today to...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County developing comprehensive flood management plan
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County is developing a comprehensive flood management plan. The proposal comes about a year after floodwaters related to the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through an apartment complex in Rockville leaving a 19-year-old dead and other residents out of their homes. As part of the process,...
fox5dc.com
Loaded gun with bullet in chamber taken from Maryland man at Reagan National Airport TSA checkpoint
ARLINGTON, Va. - A loaded gun with a bullet in the chamber was confiscated after being found in a Maryland man's carry-on bag at a checkpoint at Reagan National Airport. The gun was found Wednesday morning by Transportation Security Administration officers as the man tried to board a flight. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police confiscated the weapon and cited the man who is from Fort Washington in Prince George's County.
I spent 77 hours on trains traveling from California to DC. Here are 9 things people should know before booking a trip.
I booked an Amtrak ride from California to Washington DC for $250. I learned a lot on the four-day journey, even though I've traveled by train before.
WTOP
A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes
A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from U.S. Route 29 in Gainesville to Va. Route 28 in Centreville.
Large police presence in Adams Morgan for K-9 funeral procession
WASHINGTON — There was a large police presence in D.C.'s Adams Morgan neighborhood Wednesday morning. Several police cars were seen outside Adams Morgan Animal Hospital on 18th Street Northwest for a procession for fallen police K-9 Rocket. Rocket who was an explosives detection dog for the Special Operation Division...
fox5dc.com
Fall Is HERE! Here are some dates of note for the season ahead
It is hard to believe that the summer of 2022 is already at an end. The summer season wrapped up with a total of 38 days above 90°, which is just a couple below the average 40 days the D.C. region typically sees each year. In fact, our last 90° day was on September 4th, which is tied for 2020 with earliest we have seen our final 90° day in the last decade.
WTOP
Worker killed when bucket truck hits power line in Fairfax Co.
A man was killed on the Georgetown Pike in Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday afternoon. The Fairfax County police said in a statement that the man was operating a bucket truck and struck a power line near Langley Fork Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the police said. Georgetown...
LEGAL NOTICE: Abandoned Boat, Chesapeake Beach, MD
Notice is hereby given that the following vessel has apparently been abandoned for over 180 days on the property of: Robert Abner/ Bay Abner Marina 3741 Harbor Road, Chesapeake Beach, Md. Phone # 410-610-7014. The vessel is described as MD200CR, Hull # TRJGF012J485, Name: Perfect 10, Builder: Trojan, 33’2” Fiberglass Cabin Motorboat. Application for the […]
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Lidl to opens Its 1st Washington, D.C., store next week
Lidl U.S., the Arlington, Virginia-based division of Germany’s Schwarz Group, is headed to the nation’s capital. The grocery retailer will open its newest store at 2224 Town Center Drive SE in Washington D.C., on Sept. 28. Located in the Skyland Town Center in Southeast D.C., the Lidl location will be the first full-service grocery store to open in Wards 7 and 8 in more than a decade, the grocery retailer said.
fox5dc.com
Residents voice concerns over trash collection issues in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Some residents in a northern Virginia neighborhood are accusing a private hauler of tossing recycling in with the trash, and they say it’s on tape. They are now turning to social media, hoping someone will address what they describe as a trash pick-up problem. The...
