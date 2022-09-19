It is hard to believe that the summer of 2022 is already at an end. The summer season wrapped up with a total of 38 days above 90°, which is just a couple below the average 40 days the D.C. region typically sees each year. In fact, our last 90° day was on September 4th, which is tied for 2020 with earliest we have seen our final 90° day in the last decade.

