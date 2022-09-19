ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Some Commute Times Worsening Despite Remote Work Trends

Despite expectations that the rise of remote work would shorten commutes—and data from the Census Bureau showing that to be, on average, true—“Experts say they are seeing traffic turmoil in many U.S. metropolitan areas, particularly those with government, tech and other jobs that lend themselves to hybrid schedules.”
fox5dc.com

No injuries in Northwest DC roof deck fire

WASHINGTON - No injuries were reported after a fire on a roof deck at an apartment in Northwest D.C. The fire was reported around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday on the exterior roof deck of a four-story apartment in the 2900 block of Georgia Avenue. Firefighters were able to keep the fire...
WTOP

DC Council votes to ban ‘right turns on red’

The full D.C. Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve legislation aimed at stopping drivers from turning right on red lights in the District. Tuesday’s vote was preliminary, and a final vote is still required. If approved, the bill would take effect in 2025, making “no turn on red”...
WTOP

Road closures for Fiesta DC Festival

The D.C. police have announced road closures for the weekend’s Fiesta DC Festival. These roads will be closed to traffic and parking from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25:. Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street Northwest. 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to...
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Council Passes Legislation to Establish Registration and Operating Requirements for Electric Scooters, Including the Use of Helmets and Reflectors

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 20, 2022. From the Offices of Councilmember Sidney Katz and Council President Gabe Albornoz. Bill 36-21, sponsored by Councilmember Katz and Council President Albornoz, will create safer streets for e-scooter riders and pedestrians. ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 20, 2022—The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously today to...
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County developing comprehensive flood management plan

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County is developing a comprehensive flood management plan. The proposal comes about a year after floodwaters related to the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through an apartment complex in Rockville leaving a 19-year-old dead and other residents out of their homes. As part of the process,...
fox5dc.com

Loaded gun with bullet in chamber taken from Maryland man at Reagan National Airport TSA checkpoint

ARLINGTON, Va. - A loaded gun with a bullet in the chamber was confiscated after being found in a Maryland man's carry-on bag at a checkpoint at Reagan National Airport. The gun was found Wednesday morning by Transportation Security Administration officers as the man tried to board a flight. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police confiscated the weapon and cited the man who is from Fort Washington in Prince George's County.
WTOP

A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes

A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from U.S. Route 29 in Gainesville to Va. Route 28 in Centreville.
WUSA9

Large police presence in Adams Morgan for K-9 funeral procession

WASHINGTON — There was a large police presence in D.C.'s Adams Morgan neighborhood Wednesday morning. Several police cars were seen outside Adams Morgan Animal Hospital on 18th Street Northwest for a procession for fallen police K-9 Rocket. Rocket who was an explosives detection dog for the Special Operation Division...
fox5dc.com

Fall Is HERE! Here are some dates of note for the season ahead

It is hard to believe that the summer of 2022 is already at an end. The summer season wrapped up with a total of 38 days above 90°, which is just a couple below the average 40 days the D.C. region typically sees each year. In fact, our last 90° day was on September 4th, which is tied for 2020 with earliest we have seen our final 90° day in the last decade.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Lidl to opens Its 1st Washington, D.C., store next week

Lidl U.S., the Arlington, Virginia-based division of Germany’s Schwarz Group, is headed to the nation’s capital. The grocery retailer will open its newest store at 2224 Town Center Drive SE in Washington D.C., on Sept. 28. Located in the Skyland Town Center in Southeast D.C., the Lidl location will be the first full-service grocery store to open in Wards 7 and 8 in more than a decade, the grocery retailer said.
