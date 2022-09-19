Read full article on original website
Related
We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character
Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
Grand Theft Auto VI Leak Has 90 Videos of Footage
Grand Theft Auto VI leaks have made their way to the forefront of the internet, giving everyone a supposed look at the next segment of the GTA franchise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 DPS Heroes Are Getting A Speed Boost At Launch
Ahead of the Overwatch 2 launch next month, Blizzard has posted a preview of changes that players can expect. One of the big tweaks, when compared to the previous betas, is a new passive ability for each class of hero, with DPS role characters getting an increase in speed. In...
Gamespot
Scorn's Gross Setting Looks Incredible, But I Wish The Story Had A More Straightforward Setup
Scorn's entire intent seems to be to disgust, disturb, and unnerve the player with its terrifying imagery of fleshy hallways and unsettling biomechanical monstrosities. And to that benchmark, the game seems to very much succeed--this is a game that I and my normally fairly strong gag reflex have struggled to look at from the earliest trailer. It's a gross-looking game that delights in its grossness.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Beast Of Prey Event Guide
Beast of Prey, Apex Legends' latest Collection Event, went live on Tuesday with an update that brought a new limited-time mode, some slight meta changes, and loads of new cosmetic items to the game--including Loba's long-awaited Heirloom weapon. The event is significant enough that the game's developers saw fit to schedule two Reddit AMAs to answer players' questions about Apex's upcoming changes.
Gamespot
Project Winter Gets Content Update With Graphics Overhaul, Price Permanently Lowered
Project Winter gives players a great way to never trust their friends again, placing traitors among a group of survivors who just want to, well, survive. Starting today, traitors will have even more tools at their disposal to make survivors' lives hell, and the game is getting a new low price to celebrate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
XCOM's best modders have made a mind-boggling grand strategy game
It didn't take long for me to realize Terra Invicta was going to be something special. A standalone game from the creators of XCOM and XCOM 2's ambitious Long War mods, Pavonis Interactive has basically taken the strategic layer from XCOM and turned it into a Paradox-style grand strategy game. The scope is just mind-boggling from the get go, and it never really stops feeling that way. Every major nation on Earth in 2022 is simulated alongside the entire solar system—out to asteroids and ice dwarfs beyond the orbit of Pluto. Describing it sounds almost ridiculous until you see it for yourself. And somehow, it also actually works.
Gamespot
Ultraman: The Mystery of Ultraseven #2
Shin's powerless and trapped in the lion's den. With the walls closing in, all hope rests on unravelling the decades-long mystery that led the USP to this point. How is it related to a galactic conspiracy, how can Dan Moroboshi still be alive...and why is Ultraseven menacing Japan?
Gamespot
The Diofield Chronicle Review - Forever War
Essentially a protracted series of tactical battles, Diofield Chronicle's design falls into an early routine from which it is reluctant to deviate, while its fantasy world apes the war-room politicking of Game of Thrones with a focus on moving the chess pieces at the expense of credible character development. Flashes of progress are seen in its combat, and the occasional voice dares to question a realm ruled by divine authority, but both efforts are ultimately futile, crushed by an exhausting and relentless war machine.
Gamespot
Mech Strike: Monster Hunters
As if monsterized versions of Venom, Green Goblin and Loki weren't enough, Dr. Doom unleashes his latest monstrous creation upon the armored Avengers! It's a no holds barred battle in Latveria - and by the end of this issue, only one will be left standing! But who will it be?!
Gamespot
Splinter Cell Remake Will Feature A Rewritten Story For "Modern-Day" Audiences
The upcoming Splinter Cell remake will feature a rewritten story, as Ubisoft is looking to update the game and make it more relevant to a "modern-day audience." In a job listing that was spotted by PSU, Ubisoft is looking to hire a scriptwriter who can faithfully update the original game's story. "Using the first Splinter Cell game as our foundation we are rewriting and updating the story for a modern-day audience," the advertisement reads. "We want to keep the spirit and themes of the original game while exploring our characters and the world to make them more authentic and believable."
wegotthiscovered.com
That ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ leak is real, and fans have lost it
After years of rumors and speculation, it appears gamers have gotten their first proper look at the hotly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, though probably not in the way Rockstar Games intended for it to happen. In a bizarre series of events, a number of screenshots and videos of the...
Gamespot
Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition Is Ridiculously Cheap Right Now
If you loved Horizon Forbidden West, you might want to take a look at the current deal on the Collector's Edition. Normally $200, the Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition is down to just $100. That's a ridiculously good deal for a pretty impressive Collector's Edition that comes with two statues and a bunch of other cool bonuses. This deal is available at multiple retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and PlayStation Direct.
GTA 6 leak probably includes over 90 claimed videos
On social media, more than 90 claimed videos from Grand Theft Auto 6 development build have leaked. The footage, which was first posted to the GTA Forums by user tepotuberhacker, contains open-world gameplay supposedly from GTA 6, and it appears to be authentic. The leaker claims that the videos were got from Slack.
Gamespot
Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition Preorders Are Live
Fire Emblem Engage is a brand-new entry in the long-running strategy franchise, first revealed during September’s Nintendo Direct. It’ll have you once again facing off against enemies in grid-based, strategic combat--and it’s currently slated for a January 20 release on Nintendo Switch. And though the game won’t launch until next year, preorders are already open for the recently announced title. Nintendo is even releasing a collector's version dubbed Divine Edition. You can preorder the Divine Edition at GameStop and Target right now.
Scorn preview: Xbox's most "disgusting and mysterious" game
When you first begin to play Scorn you’ll find yourself fused to the floor by what appear to be bones and muscle tendons. Freeing one arm from the fleshy fusion you’re stuck inside, you’ll see an alien church from the precipice of a dusty cliff. You’ll flash between the two, but one thing is clear: that is your target.
Engadget
Rockstar confirms gigantic 'Grand Theft Auto VI' leak
That purported Grand Theft Auto VI leak appears to be real. Rockstar Games has confirmed the authenticity of the leak in a tweet, noting that a hacker stole confidential data including "early development footage" of the next Grand Theft Auto title. The firm didn't foresee any long-term damage to development or live services like GTA Online, but was "extremely disappointed" that details of the future game were shared in this manner,
Comments / 0